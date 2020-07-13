/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:52 AM
252 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Coral Gables, FL
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,728
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,980
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,675
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
17 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,596
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,401
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,168
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
48 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,217
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,795
1755 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henry in Coral Gables. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
74 Units Available
Riviera
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Residences at THesis will provide the surrounding community with 204 premium upscale apartments that boast high-end finishes, superior services and an experiential living experience.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 1 at 07:30pm
2 Units Available
Douglas
The Fountains Apartments
235 Sidonia Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
424 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at an affordable price in the heart of beautiful, historic Coral Gables! A charming, quaint, unique community located within walking distance to downtown Coral Gables which has wonderful shopping and dinning venues.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
2 Units Available
Crafts
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coral Gables
718 Valencia # 408 A10727250
718 Valencia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,950
2000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BILTMORE PARC CONDO ON GABLES - Property Id: 265628 Biltmore Parc is Gables' newest, most luxurious boutique building.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cocoplum
470 Costanera Rd # N/A A10838192
470 Costanera Road, Coral Gables, FL
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
Live Glamorously 5/7 Waterfront HOME at COCOPLUM - Property Id: 264977 Fab waterfront! Live Glamorously...or Casually, Just Make it your Own. Everything has been done for you and ready to enjoy.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Point
11 S Prospect Dr A10839666
11 South Prospect Drive, Coral Gables, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT 5/5 POOL HOME ON CORAL GABLES - Property Id: 266850 Spacious one-story renovated home in highly desirable South Coral Gables neighborhood.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Coral Gables Section
1711 S Red Rd
1711 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Coral Gables charmer with a large covered terrace and fenced backyard! Perfect for small families situated central to everything and walking distance to Publix. Enjoy having tile floors throughout, SS kitchen and a well sized living room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Gables
232 Velarde Ave
232 Velarde Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Rarely available spacious 3/2 home in quiet Coral Gables tree-lined neighborhood! The home has a large, bright main living area as you enter. The master bedroom has a den attached with new modern sliding door to separate the space.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
533 Menendez Ave
533 Menendez Ave, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Very Large 3/2 1750 Sq. ft. New kitchen with refrigerator, oven, dish washer, microwave. Living, dining, family room, 2 balconies. Laundry room with washer and dryer, 1 parking space. All tiled floors, central AC, 1 pet ok.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Baker Homestead
51 Edgewater Dr
51 Edgewater Drive, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Great opportunity to rent this 620 sqf 1/1 in exclusive Edgewater Drive. Very close to US-1 and just 5 minutes away from Miracles Miles, Coconut Grove, and Merrick Park. Enjoy assigned parking, laundry inside building, and pet friendly community.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Douglas
233 Madeira Ave
233 Madeira Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Excellent 2 bedroom apartment with a nice yard located in the heart of Coral Gables. The apartment is very centrally located right off the popular Miracle Mile, which has fabulous restaurants, bars, and shopping.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Cocoplum
7111 Los Pinos Blvd
7111 Los Pinos Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
7 Bedrooms
$11,900
Waterfront 7 bedroom home located in the Exclusive & Gated community of Cocoplum . This Spacious 7 bed, 6.5 bath home features generous closet space, marble floors throughout ,3 car Garage, built in BBQ, large covered terrace and interior courtyard.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Coral Gables Section
1028 Almeria Ave
1028 Almeria Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1028 Almeria Avenue. Beautiful home located in the heart of Coral Gables. On a quiet tree lined street. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Plenty of parking with a carport and circular drive way.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Douglas
50 Antilla Avenue
50 Antilla Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
840 sqft
50 Antilla Avenue Apt #2, Coral Gables, FL 33134 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/10/2020. Pets: allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Gables
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
$
47 Units Available
Golden Pines
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,594
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
19 Units Available
West Miami
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,678
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
8 Units Available
Golden Pines
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1133 sqft
Luxury apartment living that feels like a boutique hotel. On-site plunge pool, fitness studio and game room. Apartments feature white quartz kitchen countertops and designer kitchen cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
$
13 Units Available
Douglas
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1349 sqft
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Similar Pages
Coral Gables 1 BedroomsCoral Gables 2 BedroomsCoral Gables 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoral Gables 3 BedroomsCoral Gables Accessible ApartmentsCoral Gables Apartments with BalconyCoral Gables Apartments with Garage
Coral Gables Apartments with GymCoral Gables Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoral Gables Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCoral Gables Apartments with ParkingCoral Gables Apartments with PoolCoral Gables Apartments with Washer-DryerCoral Gables Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL