Apartment List
/
FL
/
coral gables
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

149 Apartments for rent in Coral Gables, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coral Gables apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,728
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,980
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,675
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
17 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,596
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,401
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,168
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
48 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,217
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,795
1755 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henry in Coral Gables. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
74 Units Available
Riviera
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Residences at THesis will provide the surrounding community with 204 premium upscale apartments that boast high-end finishes, superior services and an experiential living experience.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 07:30pm
2 Units Available
Douglas
The Fountains Apartments
235 Sidonia Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
424 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at an affordable price in the heart of beautiful, historic Coral Gables! A charming, quaint, unique community located within walking distance to downtown Coral Gables which has wonderful shopping and dinning venues.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
2 Units Available
Crafts
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Baker Homestead
100 Edgewater Dr
100 Edgewater Drive, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR UNIT. BEAUTIFUL AND MODERN BRAND NEW CUSTOM KITCHEN AND BATHS. BRAND NEW WALK-IN CLOSETS WITH BUILT-INS. NEW PORCELAIN FLOORS. NEVER LIVED IN WITH THESE NEW UPGRADES. RELAXING POOL OVERLOOKING GABLES WATERWAY.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Gables Section
322 Madeira Ave
322 Madeira Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in elegant boutique building in the heart of Coral Gables.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Douglas
1650 Galiano St. #409
1650 Galiano St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Park - Luxurious Gables unit - Luxurious, boutique building with wonderful city views, secure two tandem underground parking spaces, well maintained gym and pool areas! Quiet street, in the heart of Coral Gables right off of 37th Ave,

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Point
11 S Prospect Dr A10839666
11 South Prospect Drive, Coral Gables, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT 5/5 POOL HOME ON CORAL GABLES - Property Id: 266850 Spacious one-story renovated home in highly desirable South Coral Gables neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Douglas
1014 Salzedo St
1014 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
410 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FREE MONTH RENT SPECIAL, COME IN WITH ONLY SECURITY DEPOSIT & LAST MONTH!! Bedroom 1 Bath located in the heart of Coral Gables. Offers tile floors, walk-in closet, water, trash, laundry facility, underground pool, and 1 parking space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Gables Section
2030 DOUGLAS RD
2030 Southwest 37th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1099 sqft
LUXURIOUS CONDOMINIUM UNIT WITH MARBLE FLOORS THROUGHT OUT, MARBLE BATHROOMS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ITALIAN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES, AMENITIES INCLUDES POOL, GYM, SECURITY, INMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, LOCATED CLOSE

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
Douglas
226 Antiquera Avenue
226 Antiquera Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
6 Antiquera Avenue Apt ##2, Coral Gables, FL 33134 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/03/2020. Pets: allowed. Charming & beautiful.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Crafts
357 Almeria Ave
357 Almeria Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE BEST VIEWS OF CORAL GABLES AND MIAMI. THIS BEAUTIFUL HIGH RISE 2 BED 2 BATH CORNER UNIT HAS 180 DEGREE VIEWS OF WEST GABLES AND MIAMI.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6565 Santona St
6565 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,275
1 Bedroom
Ask
Location! Location!! Spacious studio for Rent in Coral Gables. Corner unit. Partially furnished. Open layout. Eat in kitchen. Queen size Murphy bed. large closet. Condo has two pools and laundry facility.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Douglas
810 Salzedo St
810 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
Excellent location and area, cozy apartment completely remodeled, kitchen with new wooden Cabinets, granite counter top ,and tile floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6580 Santona St
6580 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,330
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Spacious FURNISHED studio in Coral Gables. 6 month rental! Near the University of Miami. Open Floor plan, large closets with extra storage, laminate wood floors, screened balcony. 1 parking spot and 2 pools.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Merrick Park
4100 SALZEDO ST
4100 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
One Village....Beautiful 2/2 w 2 assigned parking spaces...Split level plan w balcony and a few steps from Shopping, Restaurants and theatres...Easy approval with Association.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Douglas
20 SANTILLANE AV
20 Santillane Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
COMPLETELY REMODELED!! Second Floor, Corner unit in this well maintained 4 unit building in Coral Gables. Conveniently located near Miracle Mile, Ponce, Gables Trolley & Publix .

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Riviera
4831 Ponce De Leon Blvd
4831 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath first floor unit of a two story duplex. Porcelain tile common areas and newly carpeted bedrooms, new appliances, washer and dryer within unit. Walking distance to University of Miami. Easy to show and Students are welcome.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Riviera
4841 Ponce De Leon Blvd
4841 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath second floor unit within 2 story duplex. Porcelain tile common areas and newly carpeted bedrooms, new appliances, washer and dryer within unit. Walking distance to University of Miami. Easy to show and Students are welcome.
City Guide for Coral Gables, FL

Greetings, Gators, and welcome to your Coral Gables, Florida apartment hunting headquarters! Situated just a few miles south of downtown Miami, “The Gables” is home to the legendary University of Miami campus and plays host to some of the Sunshine State’s most attractive and upscale apartments. Are you looking to score the dwellings of your dreams in “The City Beautiful?” Then you’ve come to the right place, lucky leasers, because we guarantee the listings in this handy little apartment guide...

Having trouble with Craigslist Coral Gables? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Luxury rentals loaded with dynamite amenities (balconies, pools, fitness centers, modern interiors, individual washers/dryers, etc.) are standard fare in Coral Gables, where the average two-bedroom unit goes for around two grand and one-bedroom apartments typically cost $1500 and up. If you’re looking for an inexpensive apartment for rent in Coral Gables, we’re sorry to report they’re few and far between. Though they’re not really “inexpensive” by most of the country’s standards, there are a limited number of modest one-bedroom rentals near campus are usually available in the $1100 range. Pet-friendly apartments are also generally scarce (but not impossible to find by any means), so be sure to do some research (using this nifty little apartment finder we’ve assembled, perhaps?) about a landlord’s pet policies before scheduling a visit if you’re roomie walks on all fours.

Square footage differs from complex to complex, but it’s safe to say that if you’re renting a one-bedroom apartment in Coral Gables you’ll have at least 750 square feet of living space to stretch out. Meanwhile, if you go the two or three-bedroom route, you’re looking at a minimum of 1000-1300 square feet. As far as panache goes, there’s no such thing as a cookie-cutter apartment complex in Coral Gables; instead, you can look forward to living the good life in a tree-lined, Mediterranean-style complex. Just be prepared to fork over a hefty security deposit ($600-$900, typically) and show proof of income and bank account info when you’re ready to commit to an apartment in Coral Gables.

We recommend, that you spend plenty of time in the city to get a good feel for it before committing to an apartment lease.

You’ll find no shortage of entertainment options in Coral Gables, which boasts more than 20 public parks, 30 fine art galleries, numerous museums and historic landmarks, and a vibrant nightlife scene. Factor in a top-notch public transit system a wealth of shopping and dining destinations and we get the feeling it won’t take long for you to fall in love with “The City Beautiful!”

So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Coral Gables, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coral Gables apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Coral Gables 1 BedroomsCoral Gables 2 BedroomsCoral Gables 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoral Gables 3 BedroomsCoral Gables Accessible ApartmentsCoral Gables Apartments with BalconyCoral Gables Apartments with Garage
Coral Gables Apartments with GymCoral Gables Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoral Gables Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCoral Gables Apartments with ParkingCoral Gables Apartments with PoolCoral Gables Apartments with Washer-DryerCoral Gables Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Gables Furnished ApartmentsCoral Gables Luxury PlacesCoral Gables Pet Friendly PlacesCoral Gables Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL
North Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

RivieraCoral Gables Section
Douglas
Village Of Merrick Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College