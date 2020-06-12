/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
314 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Coral Gables, FL
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Crafts
174 Units Available
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,409
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Coral Gables Section
25 Units Available
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Village of Merrick Park
31 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Village of Merrick Park
9 Units Available
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
1276 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Coral Gables Section
11 Units Available
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,164
1075 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Village of Merrick Park
65 Units Available
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,971
1127 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henry in Coral Gables. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Coral Gables Section
24 Units Available
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Baker Homestead
1 Unit Available
100 Edgewater Dr
100 Edgewater Drive, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1237 sqft
Waterfront Coral Gables apartment. 2 bed 2 bath, 1,237 sq' Full renov Kitchen SS equip. 2 baths fully renovated. Waterfront pool.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
2030 DOUGLAS RD
2030 Southwest 37th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1114 sqft
LUXURIOUS CONDOMINIUM UNIT WITH MARBLE FLOORS THROUGHT OUT, MARBLE BATHROOMS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ITALIAN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES, AMENITIES INCLUDES POOL, GYM, SECURITY, INMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, LOCATED CLOSE
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Douglas
1 Unit Available
50 Antilla Ave
50 Antilla Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
840 sqft
Beautifully updated and remodeled 2Br/2Ba condo in Coral Gables. This split level unit features neutral tile in all areas, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer inside the unit. Great corner unit with 2 balconies allowing lots of lights.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Douglas
1 Unit Available
235 Antilla Ave 8F
235 Antilla Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1015 sqft
235 Antilla Avenue - Property Id: 293368 Fully remodeled 2 story apartment in amazing Coral Gables location, close distance to all shops in Ponce de Leon. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer inside the unit.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Douglas
1 Unit Available
888 S Douglas Rd 1602F
888 S Douglas Rd, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1105 sqft
Puerta De Palmas - Property Id: 174438 Beautiful unit in the most elegant building in Coral Gables. The unit has ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and hardwood floors in living areas.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Douglas
1 Unit Available
1650 Galiano St. #409
1650 Galiano St, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1158 sqft
Village Park - Luxurious Gables unit - Luxurious, boutique building with wonderful city views, secure two tandem underground parking spaces, well maintained gym and pool areas! Quiet street, in the heart of Coral Gables right off of 37th Ave,
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Coral Gables
1 Unit Available
411 Anastasia Ave
411 Anastasia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Privately owned 2 bedroom and 2 Bathrooms condo in 4 story gated Mediterranean style bldg near Coral Gables Library and right in front of the Youth Center. Spacious living room/dining room combination. Impact Resistant Windows, One Balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Coral Gables
1 Unit Available
2892 S Le Jeune Rd
2892 Southwest 42nd Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
Best rentals units available in "The City Beautiful", Live a walking distance of all the awesome night life, restaurants and future Ponce de Leon Mediterranean Village! Play, work and study in one of the best city and best schools district on
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Coral Gables
1 Unit Available
2890 S Le Jeune Rd
2890 Southwest 42nd Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
Best rentals units available in "The City Beautiful", Live a walking distance of all the awesome night life, restaurants and future Ponce de Leon Mediterranean Village! Play, work and study in one of the best city and best schools district on
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Douglas
1 Unit Available
911 E Ponce De Leon Blvd
911 East Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Completely remodeled apartment in the heart of Coral Gables. Very spacious open floor plans with 2 large rooms and 2 baths. Enjoy beautiful views of the city skyline from the balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1701 S RED RD
1701 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
A place to call home in a great location. Cozy 2/2, plus dining and florida room, eat-in kitchen large laundry room, covered porch; plenty of closet space; 1-car garage. Just painted indoor/outdoor, new laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Douglas
1 Unit Available
1607 PONCE DE LEON BL
1607 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
ENJOY SPACIOUS 2/2. GREAT LOCATION, BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED UNIT, MARBLE FLOORS, GRANITE GOURMET KITCHEN, PRIVATE ELEVATOR OPENS TO YOUR PRIVATE FOYER, LUXURY BUILDING, RESORT STYLE AMENITIES,2 PARKING SPOTS ARE INCLUDED IN RENTAL.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
5300 Orduna Dr
5300 Orduna Drive, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Completely renovated South Coral Gables duplex unit (2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms) in move-in ready condition near the University of Miami on a dead-end street. You'll be amazed by the ample open floor plan. Feels and lives like a large house.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
1280 S Alhambra Cir
1280 South Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
910 sqft
Located across the street from the University of Miami, this 2 bedroom/2 bathroom split floor plan unit at University Inn Condo is ready for new tenants.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
525 Coral Way #405
525 Southwest 24th Street, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
902 sqft
Great boutique building in the heart of Coral Gables. Blocks away from Miracle Mile and the Granada Golf Course. The unit has been freshly painted and ready to occupy.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
1205 Mariposa Ave
1205 Mariposa Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Nicely renovated 2BD/2BA in wonderful Villa Capri. Freshly painted with updated kitchen and baths, ceramic tile throughout and spacious wraparound porch. Very spacious split floor plan and each bedroom has it’s own bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Douglas
1 Unit Available
26 Santillane Ave
26 Santillane Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Built in 2018 & comprising 15, 2 Bedroom/2 Bath apartment-homes, 26 Santillane is located in a peaceful neighborhood setting just close enough to the nightlife, dining & shopping of Downtown Coral Gables.
