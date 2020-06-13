593 Apartments for rent in Sunset, FL

Sunset doesn't have neighborhoods -- it is a neighborhood. The area caters to families, so finding 2 bedroom apartments for rent is no problem. If you want complete luxury, you can find all-utilities paid condominiums in quiet communities close to the beach. However, a lot of these don’t allow pets, so you may find yourself choosing between the plush life and the plush dog.

This town is packed with a variety of choices in apartment complexes and apartment homes. The rent ranges from high priced homes to less expensive apartments, but anything here will be more affordable than beachside communities or Miami itself. It is not hard to find what you want, because, as a tourist hot-spot, properties abound, and they cater to a huge range of potential renters. $$