Last updated June 13 2020

593 Apartments for rent in Sunset, FL

Sunset West
Last updated June 12
Sunset West
13 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.

Last updated June 13
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
11191 sw 63 ter
11191 Southwest 63rd Terrace, Sunset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath home on a corner in the Westwood area, near the entrance to Britannia. ***Please note: This is the main house of a DUPLEX and the smaller unit is rented to another tenant.

Last updated June 12
Sunset East
1 Unit Available
7441 SW 88 St
7441 Southwest 88th Place, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
757 sqft
For Lease Dadeland Area 1be/1ba Units, $1,690 - Property Id: 157677 Limited Time Promotions FREE 6 Weeks, Rents..! for Immediate Move in's! Call today, Promotions, and availability Subject to chance without Notice.

Last updated June 13
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
6041 SW 93rd Pl
6041 Southwest 93rd Place, Sunset, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Welcome to a very spacious and light single family POOL home situated on an over sized lot in an excellent established neighborhood.

Last updated June 13
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
9405 SW 76 ST
9405 SW 76th St, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Astonishing condo in excellent location! Completely remodeled, porcelain floors, stainless steel appliances. One assigned spot and lots of guest parking. Come to see this beautiful unit! One pet up to 20 pounds welcome ($200 non-refundable pet fee).

Last updated June 13
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
9130 SW 73rd St
9130 Southwest 73rd Street, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy bungalow style home in South Miami, Sunset Estates a 2/1 home in a cul de sac street. Come and see it. landlord pays for lawn care. Also for sale.

Last updated June 13
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
11510 SW 60th Ter
11510 Southwest 60th Terrace, Sunset, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in one of the most sought after gated communities in Kendall, only minutes away from Palmetto Expressway & from Florida's Turnpike.

Last updated June 13
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
9467 SW 76th St
9467 Southwest 76th Street, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located on the first floor.Completely renovated, crown molding, fresh paint, wood floor in the bedroom and walk-in closet, ceramic floors in the living/dinning and kitchen.

Last updated June 13
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
7920 SW 95th Ave
7920 Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful 3/2 single-family home located on the inside corner of a culdesac for added privacy in a quiet neighborhood near A+ schools. No drive-thru traffic makes it ideal for kids and pets to play safely.

Last updated June 13
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
6130 SW 114 Avenue
6130 SW 114th Ave, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1201 sqft
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in one of the nicest gated communities in Kendall. Clay floors throughout the house and wood floors in the bedrooms with nicely updated bathrooms.
Last updated June 13
Lago Mar
11 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Last updated June 13
Kendall
7 Units Available
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,227
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
Last updated June 13
King Court
1 Unit Available
Legacy at the Palms
10771 Southwest 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1220 sqft
Convenience and quality is what you’ll find at Legacy at the Palms. This cozy community offers 1 & 2 spacious bedroom apartment homes with updated interiors and exterior amenities for all residents to enjoy.

Last updated June 13
Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10541 SW 52 St
10541 Southwest 52nd Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
988 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT HOME WITH OFFERS A 3/2 OR 2/1. YES 2 OPTONS! THE 2/1 WILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE MAIN HOUSE AND POOL.

Last updated June 13
King Court
1 Unit Available
8650 SW 109th Ave 3-
8650 Southwest 109th Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and spacious apartment. 1 Bedroom with walking closet 1.5 Bathroom. Tiled throughout. Nice Kitchen. Enclosed community with children park. Excellent location near the Turnpike, shopping center. You will love it.

Last updated June 13
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
4329 Southwest 97th Court
4329 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1676 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 12
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
9441 N Kendall Dr
9441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
775 sqft
For Lease Brand New Apts, near Dadeland 1/1 $1675 - Property Id: 168079 Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice.

Last updated June 12
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9301 SW 92 Avenue A310
9301 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious condo; walk's distance Baptist Hospital.

Last updated June 13
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
7064 SW 114 PL
7064 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TWO STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT SNAPPER VILLAGE COMMUNITY.

Last updated June 13
Kendall
1 Unit Available
8601 SW 94th St
8601 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATHROOM CONDO IN GALLOWOOD CONDO . WELL MAINTAINED. RENT INCLUDE WATER. ALL AMENITIES, FIRST FLOOR WITH PATIO, NEAR THE BAPTIST HOSPITAL, EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS. NEAR HIGHWAYS AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION!!

Last updated June 13
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7925 SW 86th St
7925 Southwest 86th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Freshly painted 2/2 with waterway views! Updated bathrooms and all tile floors. Located on Greenbelt with wide Canal views! Great community pool plus lighted tennis courts! Easy parking.

Last updated June 13
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9337 SW 98th Ct
9337 Southwest 98th Court, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Florida living at its best. This stunning two story residence offers luxurious living in a highly sought after neighborhood. A spacious 3,323 square foot layout geared for perfect Florida living.

Last updated June 13
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
9511 SW 51st Ter
9511 Southwest 51st Terrace, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautifully renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath home in a great neighborhood! No other home like this in the area, come see for yourself.
City Guide: Sunset
Renting an Apartment
+

Sunset doesn't have neighborhoods -- it is a neighborhood. The area caters to families, so finding 2 bedroom apartments for rent is no problem. If you want complete luxury, you can find all-utilities paid condominiums in quiet communities close to the beach. However, a lot of these don’t allow pets, so you may find yourself choosing between the plush life and the plush dog.

This town is packed with a variety of choices in apartment complexes and apartment homes. The rent ranges from high priced homes to less expensive apartments, but anything here will be more affordable than beachside communities or Miami itself. It is not hard to find what you want, because, as a tourist hot-spot, properties abound, and they cater to a huge range of potential renters. $$

What Makes Sunset So Special
+

If you live in Sunset, you're most likely a fan of sunshine, the outdoors, and water sports. People here take advantage of the beaches and waves in Miami -- they surf, lounge in the sun, waterski, and are generally active people. There is a huge multicultural population in the area; it's welcoming to people of every nationality. So come here to meet a diverse community and soak up the culture (if you speak Spanish already or are looking to pick it up, this is a great choice!), and, of course, to soak up the sun.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Sunset?
The average rent price for Sunset rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,900.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Sunset?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Sunset include Sunset West.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sunset?
Some of the colleges located in the Sunset area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sunset?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sunset from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

