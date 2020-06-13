/
/
kendall
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
182 Apartments for rent in Kendall, FL📍
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Lago Mar
11 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
King Court
10 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
8101 SW 99th St
8101 Southwest 99th Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2142 sqft
Kendall Ranches - Property Id: 293201 GREAT LOCATION ON A QUIET STREET. THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME FEATURES IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS, WOOD FLOORS, MARBLE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS AND REMODLED BATHROOMS.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13100 sw 92 ave
13100 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
840 sqft
One bedroom apartment /The falls- Kendall - Property Id: 292518 one bedroom apartment for rent The falls , Kendall Laminated floors Tile in kitchen, granite and wooden cabinets, balcony Amenities Water included Asking $1375 First, last and
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
9441 N Kendall Dr
9441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
775 sqft
For Lease Brand New Apts, near Dadeland 1/1 $1675 - Property Id: 168079 Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Sabal Chase
1 Unit Available
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Century Gardens Villas
1 Unit Available
9025 sw 112 th Ct
9025 SW 112th Ct, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1 sqft
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THE NICEST COMMUNITY IN KENDALL!! 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS, ONE-STORY HOME WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, FAMILY ROOM, FOYER ENTRANCE, UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
King Court
1 Unit Available
8650 SW 109th Ave 3-
8650 Southwest 109th Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and spacious apartment. 1 Bedroom with walking closet 1.5 Bathroom. Tiled throughout. Nice Kitchen. Enclosed community with children park. Excellent location near the Turnpike, shopping center. You will love it.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11744 SW 106th Terrace
11744 SW 106th Ter, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2003 sqft
AMAZING Town Home in a beautiful urban style gated community. Cook your meals with state of the art stainless steel appliances, spacious cabinetry, quartz counter tops.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9055 SW 73RD CT
9055 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT UNIT @ METROPOLIS. THE BEST LOCATION CLOSE TO US1, DADELAND MALL AND HWAYS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH NICE BALCONY AND VIEWS. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 1 BEDROOM WITH 1 FULL BATH WITH LARGE LIVING AREA.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
10137 SW 77th Ct
10137 Southwest 77th Court, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1152 sqft
Kendall living at its finest with this perfect starter home! This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath townhome is located in the highly sought after Dadeland Cove community.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9013 Southwest 138th Street
9013 Southwest 138th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
976 sqft
9013 Southwest 138th Street Apt #27-2, Miami, FL 33176 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
King Court
1 Unit Available
11229 Southwest 88th Street
11229 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
736 sqft
11229 Southwest 88th Street Apt #111D, Miami, FL 33176 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9301 SW 92 Avenue A310
9301 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious condo; walk's distance Baptist Hospital.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7441 Southwest 88th Street
7441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
756 sqft
Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice. For a Limitied Time Only, Promotional Offer 6 Weeks FREE! If Appling and Reserving Before March 31, 2020..
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Killian Pines
1 Unit Available
11332 SW 114th Lane Cir
11332 Southwest 114th Lane Circle, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Private Colorado Style Chalet in Pinetree Village, Great close in Kendall Location.14 ft Wood Cathedral Ceilings,Tile floors,large Sliding Glass Doors,Clerestory Windows and a Skylight bring the outdoors in. Private no traffic street.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9143 Southwest 77th Avenue
9143 Southwest 77th Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1073 sqft
9143 Southwest 77th Avenue Apt #B408, Miami, FL 33156 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
7064 SW 114 PL
7064 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TWO STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT SNAPPER VILLAGE COMMUNITY.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9001 SW 77th Ave
9001 Southwest 77th Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Spacious 3/2 corner unit located in the heart of Dadeland area. Walking distance to Dadeland Mall. Near plenty of restaurants & stores like Starbucks, Jamba Juice, T.J. Maxx & HomeGoods. Highway FL-826, US1, and Kendall Drive next door.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7285 SW 90 ST
7285 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in impeccable condition. Located in sought after Downtown Dadeland. Granite counters, tiled floor, washer and dryer, covered parking, balcony off living room, great views.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
8601 SW 94th St
8601 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATHROOM CONDO IN GALLOWOOD CONDO . WELL MAINTAINED. RENT INCLUDE WATER. ALL AMENITIES, FIRST FLOOR WITH PATIO, NEAR THE BAPTIST HOSPITAL, EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS. NEAR HIGHWAYS AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION!!
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7925 SW 86th St
7925 Southwest 86th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Freshly painted 2/2 with waterway views! Updated bathrooms and all tile floors. Located on Greenbelt with wide Canal views! Great community pool plus lighted tennis courts! Easy parking.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
10525 SW 112th Ave
10525 Southwest 112th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nicely updated 3rd floor corner unit in gated community. Enjoy all "Gardens" amenities including pools. tennis, security patrol & more. 1st month rent plus 2 months security & good credit required. NO EXCEPTIONS!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Kendall rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,970.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Kendall include Dadeland, Kendale Lakes West, King Court, and Lago Mar.
Some of the colleges located in the Kendall area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kendall from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FL