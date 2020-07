Sofia Coral Gables

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities lobby cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly clubhouse courtyard internet access pool table

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Introducing Sofia in beautiful Coral Gables. Contemporary. Luxurious. Alluring. A singular study in design and style makes a compelling statement. With stunning studios, one and two bedroom residences, and penthouses, our carefully curated collection speaks to your exceptional lifestyle. Gorgeous architectural elements, sleek finishes, a suite of timeless features, and resort amenities beckon you home.