apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM
110 Apartments for rent in Coral Gables, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,728
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,980
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,675
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,596
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,401
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,168
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
48 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,217
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,795
1755 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henry in Coral Gables. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
74 Units Available
Riviera
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Residences at THesis will provide the surrounding community with 204 premium upscale apartments that boast high-end finishes, superior services and an experiential living experience.
Last updated July 1 at 07:30pm
2 Units Available
Douglas
The Fountains Apartments
235 Sidonia Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
424 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at an affordable price in the heart of beautiful, historic Coral Gables! A charming, quaint, unique community located within walking distance to downtown Coral Gables which has wonderful shopping and dinning venues.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
2 Units Available
Crafts
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coral Gables
718 Valencia # 408 A10727250
718 Valencia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,950
2000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BILTMORE PARC CONDO ON GABLES - Property Id: 265628 Biltmore Parc is Gables' newest, most luxurious boutique building.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Baker Homestead
100 Edgewater Dr
100 Edgewater Drive, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR UNIT. BEAUTIFUL AND MODERN BRAND NEW CUSTOM KITCHEN AND BATHS. BRAND NEW WALK-IN CLOSETS WITH BUILT-INS. NEW PORCELAIN FLOORS. NEVER LIVED IN WITH THESE NEW UPGRADES. RELAXING POOL OVERLOOKING GABLES WATERWAY.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cocoplum
470 Costanera Rd # N/A A10838192
470 Costanera Road, Coral Gables, FL
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
Live Glamorously 5/7 Waterfront HOME at COCOPLUM - Property Id: 264977 Fab waterfront! Live Glamorously...or Casually, Just Make it your Own. Everything has been done for you and ready to enjoy.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Douglas
1650 Galiano St. #409
1650 Galiano St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Park - Luxurious Gables unit - Luxurious, boutique building with wonderful city views, secure two tandem underground parking spaces, well maintained gym and pool areas! Quiet street, in the heart of Coral Gables right off of 37th Ave,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Point
11 S Prospect Dr A10839666
11 South Prospect Drive, Coral Gables, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT 5/5 POOL HOME ON CORAL GABLES - Property Id: 266850 Spacious one-story renovated home in highly desirable South Coral Gables neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Douglas
1014 Salzedo St
1014 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
410 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FREE MONTH RENT SPECIAL, COME IN WITH ONLY SECURITY DEPOSIT & LAST MONTH!! Bedroom 1 Bath located in the heart of Coral Gables. Offers tile floors, walk-in closet, water, trash, laundry facility, underground pool, and 1 parking space.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Coral Gables Section
2030 DOUGLAS RD
2030 Southwest 37th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1099 sqft
LUXURIOUS CONDOMINIUM UNIT WITH MARBLE FLOORS THROUGHT OUT, MARBLE BATHROOMS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ITALIAN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES, AMENITIES INCLUDES POOL, GYM, SECURITY, INMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, LOCATED CLOSE
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Crafts
357 Almeria Ave
357 Almeria Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE BEST VIEWS OF CORAL GABLES AND MIAMI. THIS BEAUTIFUL HIGH RISE 2 BED 2 BATH CORNER UNIT HAS 180 DEGREE VIEWS OF WEST GABLES AND MIAMI.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6565 Santona St
6565 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,275
1 Bedroom
Ask
Location! Location!! Spacious studio for Rent in Coral Gables. Corner unit. Partially furnished. Open layout. Eat in kitchen. Queen size Murphy bed. large closet. Condo has two pools and laundry facility.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
1205 Mariposa Ave
1205 Mariposa Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Nicely renovated 2BD/2BA in wonderful Villa Capri. Freshly painted with updated kitchen and baths, ceramic tile throughout and spacious wraparound porch. Very spacious split floor plan and each bedroom has it’s own bathroom.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Douglas
810 Salzedo St
810 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
Excellent location and area, cozy apartment completely remodeled, kitchen with new wooden Cabinets, granite counter top ,and tile floors.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6580 Santona St
6580 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,330
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Spacious FURNISHED studio in Coral Gables. 6 month rental! Near the University of Miami. Open Floor plan, large closets with extra storage, laminate wood floors, screened balcony. 1 parking spot and 2 pools.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Merrick Park
4100 SALZEDO ST
4100 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
One Village....Beautiful 2/2 w 2 assigned parking spaces...Split level plan w balcony and a few steps from Shopping, Restaurants and theatres...Easy approval with Association.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Coral Gables Section
318 MAJORCA AVENUE
318 Majorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
FANTASTIC 1 BED AND 1 BATH LOCATED AT HIGHT DEMAND BELLA MAJORCA CONDO IN CORAL GABLES. THIS UNIT HAS LOTS OF LIGHTS, CLOSET, TILE FLOOR AND MORE. IT COMES WITH 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Douglas
45 Antilla Ave
45 Antilla Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Beautiful boutique building in the heart of Coral Gables. Well kept building with pool. Washer and dryer in unit as well as on site. Assigned parking space and plenty of street parking. Walk to miracle mile and various restaurants and shops.
