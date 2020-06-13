482 Apartments for rent in Westwood Lakes, FL

/
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10541 SW 52 St
10541 Southwest 52nd Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
988 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT HOME WITH OFFERS A 3/2 OR 2/1. YES 2 OPTONS! THE 2/1 WILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE MAIN HOUSE AND POOL.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10461 SW 46th Ter
10461 Southwest 46th Terrace, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath single family home on a quiet street in a great neighborhood. Incredible location, near Turnpike, Palmetto Expressway, shopping, hospitals, restaurants, entertainment, etc.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10981 SW 46th St
10981 Southwest 46th Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful property ready to move in and make it your next home. It has 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2 car garage with front and rear garage, and a patio with a great lake view.
Results within 1 mile of Westwood Lakes
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Bird Road Farmsites
4 Units Available
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
11191 sw 63 ter
11191 Southwest 63rd Terrace, Sunset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath home on a corner in the Westwood area, near the entrance to Britannia. ***Please note: This is the main house of a DUPLEX and the smaller unit is rented to another tenant.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Westchester
1 Unit Available
9311 Southwest 38th Street
9311 Southwest 38th Street, Westchester, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
2369 sqft
This adorable home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
4329 Southwest 97th Court
4329 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1676 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Southern Estates
1 Unit Available
12310 Southwest 39th Street
12310 Southwest 39th Street, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1323 sqft
12310 Southwest 39th Street, Miami, FL 33175 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
7064 SW 114 PL
7064 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TWO STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT SNAPPER VILLAGE COMMUNITY.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
9511 SW 51st Ter
9511 Southwest 51st Terrace, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautifully renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath home in a great neighborhood! No other home like this in the area, come see for yourself.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
4101 SW 102 AVE
4101 Southwest 102nd Avenue, Olympia Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Centrally located, spacious and updated home. 2/1 with backyard and washer & dryer. Text me for showings!
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
11510 SW 60th Ter
11510 Southwest 60th Terrace, Sunset, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in one of the most sought after gated communities in Kendall, only minutes away from Palmetto Expressway & from Florida's Turnpike.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
10983 SW 69th Ter
10983 Southwest 69th Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
Nice unit on the 1st floor. Fresh painted tiled living areas. New A/C Unit. Washer & Dryer inside the apartment. Private front & back patio areas. Community features 24/7 Security.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
Ferne
3800 Southwest 102nd Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and see spectacular 1/1 remodeled apartment ,located close to shopping , grocery store, schools, bowling restaurants, gym, park, highways. Do not miss the opportunity !! This type of unit is renting quickly. Pool . Laundry facilities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
10973 SW 70th Ter
10973 Southwest 70th Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful and comfortable 3/2 Corner townhouse located in Snapper Creek. Nice fenced patio. Screened porch. Master bedroom upstairs with a big walking closet. Second bedroom upstairs and third bedroom with complete bathroom in the first floor.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
3901 SW 112th Ave
3901 Southwest 112th Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
558 sqft
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath, full remodeled, brand new kitchen, great location! Walking distance to Winn dixie, Home depot, Publix, close to mayor highway, friendly community.
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
7074 SW 114th Pl
7074 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Enjoy watching the sun set over Snapper Village's lush green space right from your balcony.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
6130 SW 114 Avenue
6130 SW 114th Ave, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1201 sqft
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in one of the nicest gated communities in Kendall. Clay floors throughout the house and wood floors in the bedrooms with nicely updated bathrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Southern Estates
1 Unit Available
3420 SW 125th Ct
3420 Southwest 125th Court, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Cozy efficiency in a great location close to Bird Rd and Turnpike. This efficiency has a private entrance and is detached from the main house. This is a lovely home for a single person. It does not have a separate bedroom.
1 of 12
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
4531 SW 97th Ct
4531 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Excellent location. Mint condition, all remodeled! Brand new Central A/C, New kitchen cabinets and new bathrooms. Large back yard and plenty of parking at the front of the property
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Southern Estates
1 Unit Available
12230 SW 34th St
12230 Southwest 34th Street, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Very nice home in family area. Newly painted. 2 bedroom and one bath on one side and master bedroom and bath on right side. Large kitchen with space for breakfast area, Living and dining, back porch and large back yard. Must see.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
6405 SW 116th Pl.
6405 Southwest 116th Place, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Snapper Village Townhouse corner location of this unit within the community makes this corporate rental especially desirable. Private patio greets you at front door to unit.
Results within 5 miles of Westwood Lakes
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
Dadeland
61 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,487
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Westwood Lakes rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,770.
Some of the colleges located in the Westwood Lakes area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida International University, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westwood Lakes from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.
