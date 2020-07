Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony furnished in unit laundry ceiling fan garbage disposal Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard hot tub

The Residences at THesis will provide the surrounding community with 204 premium upscale apartments that boast high-end finishes, superior services and an experiential living experience. Residents will have the luxury of integrating themselves into the larger Paseo de la Riviera project as a whole and the community at large, due to the immediate proximity to transit. The highly amenity-driven project will be the first of its kind along the US-1 corridor in Coral Gables, Miami.