3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM
131 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coral Gables, FL
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Village of Merrick Park
9 Units Available
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,266
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Crafts
174 Units Available
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,299
1544 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Coral Gables Section
11 Units Available
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Coral Gables Section
24 Units Available
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1515 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Coral Gables Section
24 Units Available
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,038
1662 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Village of Merrick Park
65 Units Available
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
1755 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henry in Coral Gables. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Riviera
87 Units Available
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,774
1489 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Southeast Gables
1 Unit Available
3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd
3915 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Only first month and one month deposit to move in! Rarely available 3 bed, 2 bath upper floor of duplex, less than 2 miles from University of Miami and across the street from popular Shops at Merrick Park.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Southeast Gables
1 Unit Available
224 Santander Ave
224 Santander Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Wonderful duplex in the heart of Coral Gables! Walking distance to Merrick Park and Downtown Gables. Just minutes from University of Miami. Recently updated kitchen and bathroom. A must see!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
533 Menendez Ave
533 Menendez Ave, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Very Large 3/2 1750 Sq. ft. New kitchen with refrigerator, oven, dish washer, microwave. Living, dining, family room, 2 balconies. Laundry room with washer and dryer, 1 parking space. All tiled floors, central AC, 1 pet ok.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
497 Menendez
497 Menendez Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Stunning 2nd story Coral Gables townhome. Spacious 3rd bedroom, 3 bath home. Property has designer finishes such as Brazilian Cherry flooring, wood cabinetry, open den/office, impact windows, and nine-foot ceilings.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
4423 Anderson Rd
4423 Anderson Road, Coral Gables, FL
4/3 move in ready home on coveted Coral Gables Street. Spacious living area with hardwood floors, light filled spaces & two car garage. French doors leading to covered patios. Split plan with two master suites.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
1039 Hardee Rd
1039 Hardee Road, Coral Gables, FL
Available July 1. Spacious and elegant South Gables home with terrific open floor plan - fully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2,830 sqft per appraiser. Features a living room, dining room and very large Florida room.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Country Club Section
1 Unit Available
1443 Blue Rd
1443 Blue Road, Coral Gables, FL
Lovely/spacious/bright/classy! Foyer entry, updated kitchen and baths, easy living floor plan. Gleaming wood and ceramic tile floors, crown moldings, french doors, impact windows. Master has his/hers closets.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Gables Estates
1 Unit Available
585 Arvida Pkwy
585 Arvida Parkway, Coral Gables, FL
Impressive boater's dream mansion with 180ft of waterfront, a 20,000lb boat lift with unobstructed access to the Atlantic Ocean.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Country Club Section
1 Unit Available
3600 SW le jeune rd
3600 S Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Updated. Central A / C + working wall windows + tons of ceiling fans. all appliances. with a 1 year lease. Completely covered for the privacy of the tenants. 2bths. Separate water meter / sewer, individual washer and dryer ...
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
King's Bay
1 Unit Available
14610 Tarpon Dr
14610 Tarpon Drive, Coral Gables, FL
Impeccable 4 bed/3bath completely remodeled house in the sought-after Kings Bay community near Palmetto Bay. A boater's paradise with deeded access to Deering Bay marina (no bridges to Biscayne Bay).
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Gables Estates
1 Unit Available
8815 Arvida Dr
8815 Arvida Drive, Coral Gables, FL
Set perfectly on a 50,000sf waterfront lot in prestigious and gated Gables Estates, this brand new classic Palladian home offers the perfect backdrop for either lavish entertaining or cozy family affairs.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Gables by The Sea
1 Unit Available
13001 Nevada St
13001 Nevada Street, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Welcome to the best waterfront value in all of Coral Gables. Direct ocean access w/ no fixed bridge, reach Biscayne Bay in just 3 minutes! This completely updated home in guard gated Gables by the Sea sits on an oversized lot (13,207 SF) with 110 ft.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cocoplum
1 Unit Available
236 Costanera Rd
236 Costanera Road, Coral Gables, FL
Just repainted and refreshed. Full white paint job inside + outside in process. Perfect beautiful one story floor plan in Islands of Cocoplum! Remodeled in 2001. Family room, library/office w/built-ins, Bar.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1717 Madrid St
1717 Madrid Street, Coral Gables, FL
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home featuring impeccable wood floors details throughout. Spacious living and dining areas. Plenty of storage space in the kitchen, with center island and stove.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
6205 Maggiore St
6205 Maggiore St, Coral Gables, FL
Spectacular 5 bed 4.5 bath Coral Gables corner lot home conveniently located in the Riviera section. This two-story home exemplifies gorgeous architecture inside and out.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
4320 Monserrate St
4320 Monserrate Street, Coral Gables, FL
Elegant and immaculate this 5000 + sq ft 5 bedroom 4 bath home has the look of an impressive, embassy style residence.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
5020 Orduna Dr
5020 Orduna Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
FOR RENT 3/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME in the heart of Coral Gables. Beautiful property located close to UM, Publix and more. Stainless Steel Appliance. Big Master Room. Covered Garage for 2 cars with electric openers. Electronic Shutters. Wood Floor.
