Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

303 Apartments for rent in Coral Gables, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Coral Gables renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Village of Merrick Park
34 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,735
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coral Gables Section
24 Units Available
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,070
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coral Gables Section
11 Units Available
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,843
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,164
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Coral Gables Section
23 Units Available
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,103
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,033
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Village of Merrick Park
7 Units Available
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,266
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Crafts
174 Units Available
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,049
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,409
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Riviera
86 Units Available
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Village of Merrick Park
64 Units Available
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,217
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,971
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
1755 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henry in Coral Gables. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
2030 DOUGLAS RD
2030 Southwest 37th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1114 sqft
LUXURIOUS CONDOMINIUM UNIT WITH MARBLE FLOORS THROUGHT OUT, MARBLE BATHROOMS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ITALIAN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES, AMENITIES INCLUDES POOL, GYM, SECURITY, INMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, LOCATED CLOSE

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Douglas
1 Unit Available
1650 Galiano St. #409
1650 Galiano St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Park - Luxurious Gables unit - Luxurious, boutique building with wonderful city views, secure two tandem underground parking spaces, well maintained gym and pool areas! Quiet street, in the heart of Coral Gables right off of 37th Ave,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
322 Madeira Ave Apt 406
322 Madeira Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available! Quiet mediterranean boutique condo building in the heart of downtown coral gables. This 1 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Douglas
1 Unit Available
235 Antilla Ave 8F
235 Antilla Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1015 sqft
235 Antilla Avenue - Property Id: 293368 Fully remodeled 2 story apartment in amazing Coral Gables location, close distance to all shops in Ponce de Leon. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer inside the unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Douglas
1 Unit Available
888 S Douglas Rd 1602F
888 S Douglas Rd, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1105 sqft
Puerta De Palmas - Property Id: 174438 Beautiful unit in the most elegant building in Coral Gables. The unit has ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and hardwood floors in living areas.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Village of Merrick Park
1 Unit Available
301 Altara Ave
301 Altara Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit for rent in the gorgeous Merrick Manor building in the heart of Coral Gables. Modern finishes like the sleek kitchen and bathroom cabinetry abound in this amazing property. Large light tile floors throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
6580 Santona St
6580 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,345
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Spacious FURNISHED studio in Coral Gables. 6 month rental! Near the University of Miami. Open Floor plan, large closets with extra storage, laminate wood floors, screened balcony. 1 parking spot and 2 pools.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
10 ARAGON AV
10 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional totally upgraded penthouse unit. Sleek, contemporary, state-of-the-art finishes. Stunning features include 10 ft ceilings, upgraded kitchen and renovated bath, wood floors, built-ins, and custom closet system.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
55 MERRICK WAY
55 Merrick Way, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1202 sqft
Beautiful 2/2.5 split bedroom condo in the heart of Coral Gables.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Deering Bay
1 Unit Available
13647 Deering Bay Dr
13647 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
Renovated 3/3.5 waterfront condo in rarely available Venice Tower in Deering Bay. Bright & spacious open living area with wrap around balcony. The best SE views of lagoon, golf course, & Grand Marina.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
1205 Mariposa Ave
1205 Mariposa Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Nicely renovated 2BD/2BA in wonderful Villa Capri. Freshly painted with updated kitchen and baths, ceramic tile throughout and spacious wraparound porch. Very spacious split floor plan and each bedroom has it’s own bathroom.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Douglas
1 Unit Available
26 Santillane Ave
26 Santillane Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Built in 2018 & comprising 15, 2 Bedroom/2 Bath apartment-homes, 26 Santillane is located in a peaceful neighborhood setting just close enough to the nightlife, dining & shopping of Downtown Coral Gables.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Coral Gables
1 Unit Available
435 Catalonia Ave
435 Catalonia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
There is no better place to live in this cozy house of 3 bedroom with 3 full bath and 1 half bathroom located in the Great city of Coral Gables. Huge family room with view and access to pool through impact resistant French doors.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Crafts
1 Unit Available
357 Almeria Ave
357 Almeria Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gables Park Tower gorgeous 3 BR (2 bedrooms + 1 Enclosed Den) and 2 BA Condo in the heart of Coral Gables. A couple of blocks from Miracle Mile, Shops, Restaurants, the Granada Golf Course and the Coral Gables Youth Center. Fantastic urban lifestyle.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Village of Merrick Park
1 Unit Available
4100 Salzedo St
4100 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautiful apartment that feels like a house in One Villager Coral Gables, a hidden gem boutique building in the best location just steps to Merrick Park Shops.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Deering Bay
1 Unit Available
13627 Deering Bay Dr
13627 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE RIGHT IN to this renovated & beautiful 10th floor condo with awe inspiring views highlighting the Deering Bay lagoon, our Arnold Palmer Signature golf course and the gorgeous waters of Biscayne Bay beyond.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Coral Gables, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Coral Gables renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

