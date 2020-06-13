/
hillcrest heights
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:22 PM
428 Apartments for rent in Hillcrest Heights, MD📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Hillcrest Heights
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Court Apartments
4431 23rd Pkwy, Hillcrest Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint apartments featuring bathtubs, giant walk-in closets, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and laundry on site. 24-hour maintenance teams on call. Parking available. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Hillcrest Heights
1 Unit Available
Harbour Manor
4513 23rd Pkwy, Hillcrest Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one-bedroom units in classical and signature style. Large open spaces with giant walk-in closets, and private balcony or patio with impressive view. In-unit laundry and onsite parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Hillcrest Heights
1 Unit Available
2915 FAIRLAWN STREET
2915 Fairlawn Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1304 sqft
Wonderful home located in a desired location. Just walking distance from shopping and public transportation with close access to major highways. Available for immediate occupancy.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hillcrest Heights
1 Unit Available
4513 23rd Pkwy
4513 23rd Parkway, Hillcrest Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
Harbour Manor Apartments - Property Id: 216881 Oversized Closets, Garbage Disposal, 1, 2 & 3 BR Apartment Homes Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216881 Property Id 216881 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5525924)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hillcrest Heights
1 Unit Available
2586 Iverson St
2586 Iverson Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Lovely 2 BR/1 BA Duplex in Temple Hills! Walk on into your nice living and dining room combo with laminate hardwood flooring and natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Hillcrest Heights
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,188
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8 Units Available
The Milano
1002 Kennebec St, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,149
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
963 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, bark park and gym. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments have been recently renovated. Moments from D.C., with easy access to Interstate 495/95.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
Southview
1309 Southview Dr, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,184
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With these spacious, affordable and conveniently located apartment homes, choose from the townhome-style duplex floor plan, the bright garden-style design or the mid-rise building. An easy commute takes you downtown by car or Metro.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
10 Units Available
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
25 Units Available
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,348
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
5 Units Available
Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1196 sqft
Welcome Home to Fox Hills North Apartments\n\nTheres something for everyone at Fox Hills North Apartments, an apartment community with spacious interiors, a variety of onsite amenities and in a convenient location.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Randle Heights
1 Unit Available
3109 Naylor Rd SE #301
3109 Naylor Road Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
Large 2BR/1BA unit ALL UTILITIES with OFF STREET PARKING - This newly renovated designer unit comes with ample storage and closet space. Granite Countertops. newly painted and new carpet.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
3419 Bonita Street
3419 Bonita Street, Silver Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
Available 06/15/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Brick , Single Family Home - Property Id: 226645 Lovely 3 Bedrooms- Home Nested in Quiet Neighborhood -- APPLY TODAY- FREE WIFI ** W/ 1 Yr lease.. Tours ONLY UPON APPROVED APPLICATIONS 620 Min. Credit.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
1901 Savannah Pl SE
1901 Savannah Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1275 sqft
Savannah - Property Id: 299335 3 bedroom 2 full bath house available in July. 2 bds/1ba on the top floor and a newly renovated basement with 1bd/1ba, separate entrance. W/D included. Quiet and friendly street, Metro less than 1 mi.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
1900 Savannah Place
1900 Savannah Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Stylish in Southeast - Upgraded Townhouse! - Property Id: 293711 Platinum Dwellings presents this renovated brick end-unit townhouse nestled in the Randle Heights subdivision of Southeast DC with tons of upgrades.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor
3868 9th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
740 sqft
Unit 3rd Floor Available 07/01/20 Centrally Located 2 Bedroom - Secure Your New Home - Property Id: 113279 ***Due to the global spread of COVID-19 viewings will not be conducted for the safety of applicants and current occupant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
3315 15th Street, S.E. 61
3315 15th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
950 sqft
Cozy and Recently Renovated One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 275653 Rent this freshly renovated, cozy one-bedroom apartment with everything new.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
2009 38TH ST SE
2009 38th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Nice 2 level end unit townhome in Fairfax Village. Open and bright. Large 2 bedroom 1 bath. Updated kitchen with granite counters. Carpet in bedrooms and hallway. Voucher Welcome! Dishwasher. Washer and dryer in unit. Lots of space.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
2201 31ST PLACE SE
2201 31st Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2026 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath Colonial SFH in the Hill Crest neighborhood. The home features hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, granite countertops, porch, updated bathroom, and washer/dryer in unit. Rent includes All utilities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
3819 W STREET SE
3819 W Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
618 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in the Fairfax Village community. The unit features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, central A/C and heating, lots of windows for natural light, washer/dryer in the unit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
424 WOODCREST DRIVE SE
424 Woodcrest Drive Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1105 sqft
Welcome to Woodcrest Villas in Congress Heights, DC. This home is still new, built in 2018. A spacious two-level townhome style condo with a cute patio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
3528 19th Street Southeast - 1
3528 19th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ud31kvH5E14 Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
3907 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE
3907 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
643 sqft
Utilities included. Delightful and spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. New paint, hardwood floors, recessed lights, washer/dryer, built in microwave, granite counters. Near metro, main arteries, restaurants, shopping library, park. Ideal location.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Randle Heights
1 Unit Available
2612 29TH ST SE #1
2612 29th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Exquisite Renovated Apartments in the Heart of Randle Heights.. Private building.. all 4 units are available.. Custom Painted in Amazing Hue's of Grey throughout..
