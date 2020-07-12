/
139 Apartments for rent in Eckington, Washington, DC
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
116 Units Available
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,170
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1065 sqft
Named after 19th-century D.C. mayor Joseph Gales Jr.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
108 Units Available
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,900
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
983 sqft
Located in the heart of Union Market, The Batley is revolutionizing modern city living. Step into a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment perfect for those who enjoy their living quarters with a bit more flair.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613
50 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,125
667 sqft
Luxurious in The Lexicon! $300 Off First Month's Rent! - Be the first to live in this beautiful, brand new, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the luxurious Lexicon building.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
317 T Street NE
317 T Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1289 sqft
Elegant Eckington Row Home Apartment! - Welcome to this very conveniently located and carefully restored Eckington row house! Gleaming hardwood floors, large windows, and classic finishings are found throughout the more than 1,000 square feet of
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23 Q Street, NE
23 Q Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
Extraordinary Eckington 3Br/2.5Bath Renovated Townhome with Parking - Welcome yourself home to this extraordinary 3 Bedroom & 2 1/2 Bath Eckington Townhome. This exquisitely updated home has an open floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
329 Rhode Island Ave NE #302
329 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
946 sqft
329 Rhode Island Ave #302 - Spacious two bedroom 2 bath unit located in the heart of the vibrant Eckington neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
219 T St. Ne
219 T Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,700
425 sqft
Private, furnished 1b/1b apartment in Eckington. W/D in unit. Utils and internet included.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
44 R STREET NE
44 R Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2536 sqft
1900s row house (south facing - sunny front rooms!) 3 bed + den (back 4th bedroom has laundry machines, so guess we should call it a study/den) Master bed with large built in closet and ensuite bath bathroom (with tub) (ensuite to second bedroom) 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
36 Units Available
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,645
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1507 sqft
Located in downtown Washington, DC. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly building. Amenities include gardens, yoga, coffee bar, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
147 Units Available
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,578
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,983
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1024 sqft
Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,623
321 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,772
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
754 sqft
Meet Slowe... The inviting, refreshing, elegant new apartment address in the heart of LeDroit Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,720
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
982 sqft
Offering both architectural and imaginative design details, say hello to Coda on H.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
The Edison
1240 4th St, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,850
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
962 sqft
One- and two-bedroom boutique apartments feature modern kitchens with islands, pendant lights and stainless steel appliances. On-site Trader Joe's. Near Gallaudet University and Union Station. Clubroom with library, bike storage, outdoor kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
56 Units Available
Station House
701 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
987 sqft
Discover Station House – Washington, DC’s premier new address, designed for the way you want to live now.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
The Shay
1921 8th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,833
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,977
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,448
1047 sqft
Stylish and contemporary apartments in a lively neighborhood packed with restaurants, bars and stores. Studio to two-bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Gym, pool and parking on site. Pets are welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
40 Units Available
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,756
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,114
1080 sqft
Close to Judiciary Square Metro and Union Station. Also near the Verizon Center and Gallery Place. Amenities include a rooftop swimming pool and lounge, yoga studio, and 24-hour fitness studio.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
38 Units Available
The Apollo
600 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,756
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,847
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,992
1046 sqft
Stylish studios and apartments in a friendly community situated on H Street, near Union Station. Each apartment is equipped with quartz countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Concierge services and car parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
61 Units Available
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,729
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,841
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,706
1122 sqft
Gleaming high-rise in hip NoMa neighborhood. Light-filled, contemporary apartments offer custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Property features interior courtyard with fire pits and BBQs, 24-hour gym and dog park. Close to Metro.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
38 Units Available
77H
77 H St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,840
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1089 sqft
Located in the heart of D.C. A short walk from Judiciary Square, Georgetown University Law Center and Union Station. Convenient to I-395. Pet-friendly, with dog park, parking, community garden and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
14 Units Available
Yale West
443 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,081
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,238
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,248
1118 sqft
Washington D.C. atmosphere comes alive at Yale West on New York Avenue. Studio, one- and two-bedrooms with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center and easy access to I-395.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,570
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
906 sqft
Located just minutes from the Rhode Island Avenue Metro Station. Art Deco-style 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens and private balconies or patios. Community amenities include a fitness center, courtyard and pet spa.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,656
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,916
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1046 sqft
Located walking distance to two Metro stations, Chinatown and multiple restaurants. Tenants can access a green courtyard, fitness center and garage. Units are furnished, pet friendly and offer hardwood floors with granite counters.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
62 Units Available
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,770
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1076 sqft
Minutes from Route 50, public transportation and the New York Avenue Playground. Studio up to three-bedroom furnished apartments available. Chef kitchens with granite counters. Natural hardwood flooring and double-paned windows. Wine room and 24-hour concierge.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
60 Units Available
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,975
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1091 sqft
Close to NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station. Spacious apartments with plank flooring and in-unit washers and dryers in a pet-friendly community boasting many fitness and leisure amenities. Bike storage and garage car parking on-site.
