camp springs
183 Apartments for rent in Camp Springs, MD📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,123
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
24 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,659
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
130 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,801
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
18 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$1,000
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
880 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
27 Units Available
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$940
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
934 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4707 Tamworth Ct
4707 Tamworth Court, Camp Springs, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Updated 4 bed/2 bath Apartment in Temple Hills! This updated home is a completely separate unit with its own private access and features hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with decorative use-only brick fireplace and accent wall.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5216 Carswells Ave
5216 Carswell Avenue, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
934 sqft
Allentown Apartments - Property Id: 286130 Beautiful property located close to the shopping and dinning areas. Metro and bus transprotation within walking distance. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4703 OLD SOPER ROAD
4703 Old Soper Road, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1157 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom open concept condo. Gourmet kitchen with large island, perfect for entertaining. Also included is 2 assigned parking spaces inside parking garage.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
4608 KEPPLER PLACE
4608 Keppler Place, Camp Springs, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1512 sqft
Spacious detached home with beautiful landscaping in the heart of Camp Springs MD.Located on a corner lot with plenty of off street parking and carport.Home features a lovely sun room,large family room and a master suit with sitting room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5534 LANIER AVENUE
5534 Lanier Avenue, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1360 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5534 LANIER AVENUE in Camp Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Suitland-Silver Hill
51 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
40 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Temple Hills
1 Unit Available
3142 Brinkley Rd
3142 Brinkley Road, Temple Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
862 sqft
This condo is in Temple Hills directly across from JUMBO Int'l Market and Dollar General. The building is under surveillance 24/7 with active security in the neighborhood. Minutes from the National Harbor, DC, 495 as well as 295.
Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
6303 Hil-Mar Drive
6303 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
715 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 715; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1285.00; IMRID24441
Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
7145 Donnell Place
7145 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
664 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 664; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1475.00; IMRID24438
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
3340 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE
3340 Huntley Square Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
783 sqft
Easy living in this great one bedroom condo unit. Great views from the balcony, plus the nice breeze. There is a walking/jogging trail in the community as well as playgrounds and a community pool. Easy commute to DC downtown or Virginia.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Temple Hills
1 Unit Available
3122 BRINKLEY ROAD
3122 Brinkley Road, Temple Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
959 sqft
Just Back on the market. Available Now & Renovated Top Floor unit. Brand new carpet. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo. Open floor plan, with huge living room. Tenant pays electricity & some utilities. Easy access to DC, VA and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7149 DONNELL PLACE
7149 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,175
659 sqft
One bedroom condo with large patio. ceiling fan, new vinyl flooring and freshly painted. Close to major routes, shopping and public transportation. Ready for immediate occupancy. Community pool and playgrounds. Vouchers welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
2918 CAPRI DRIVE
2918 Capri Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1066 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2918 CAPRI DRIVE in Oxon Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7105 CROSS ST
7105 Cross Street, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1932 sqft
This 3 level townhome is located in an ideal location by major highways, shoppong, schools and resturants.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2922 FOREST RUN DRIVE
2922 Forest Run Drive, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1334 sqft
Move-In Ready! This End Unit Townhome with a garage features three freshly painted levels with hardwood on the main level and carpet upstairs and in the basement living areas.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Camp Springs rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,910.
Some of the colleges located in the Camp Springs area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Camp Springs from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
