207 Apartments for rent in LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale, Washington, DC
16 Units Available
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,623
321 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,772
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
754 sqft
Meet Slowe... The inviting, refreshing, elegant new apartment address in the heart of LeDroit Park.
17 Units Available
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,938
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
744 sqft
Carver Apartments is in the heart of tree-shaded, residential, sought-after Le Droit Park. But with the powerful heartbeat of the nearby U Street Corridor, non-stop 14th Street and all the energy that embodies downtown Washington, DC.
1 Unit Available
129 W St NW Unit 204
129 W Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
755 sqft
129 W St NW Unit 204 Available 08/08/20 Beautiful Two Bedroom in Beale House! - This wonderful and modern two bedroom two bathroom with an open floor plan is nestled between two of DC's best neighborhoods: Bloomingdale and LeDroit Park! This unit
1 Unit Available
2206 1st Street Northwest
2206 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1100 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom in the heart of Bloomingdale. Remodeled Kitchen, new Stainless-Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Over the Range Microwave, and Dishwasher. Other upgrades and freshly painted throughout.
1 Unit Available
208 T STREET NW
208 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning completely renovated first floor end unit. Private secure gated entry with patio. Large one bedroom with Victorian feel yet modern updated kitchen and bath. Good storage with walk in closet and pantry. Full size washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
31 Bryant Street NW
31 Bryant Street Northwest, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2338 sqft
FABULOUS & LARGE ROW FOR RENT! - Calling all urbanites your dream rental is here! This fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is available for a July move-in.
1 Unit Available
2020 Flagler Place Northwest
2020 Flagler Place Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,500
850 sqft
Modern, spacious (850 sf) condo located in the heart of trendy Shaw and Bloomingdales. The apt is ideal for someone who wants to be centrally located in DC with easy access to work, social scene, public transportation, and other amenities.
1 Unit Available
29 RHODE ISLAND AVE NW #BASEMENT
29 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Charming 717 square foot basement apartment in the heart of Bloomingdale! Bright and open floor plan with updated kitchenette. Full size washer dryer.
1 Unit Available
2228 1ST STREET NW
2228 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
3200 sqft
Rarely Available 3BR/2.
1 Unit Available
2022 1st Street Northwest
2022 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3004 sqft
This beautiful, modern and luxurious large house is in the heart of the city's Shaw/Bloomingdale neighborhood, and minutes to U St. The house has 4 bedrooms, 3.
1 Unit Available
26 R STREET NW
26 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this lovely, newly remodeled (2019) FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom English basement apartment, located in the highly desirable Bloomingdale neighborhood of DC.
1 Unit Available
40 T STREET NW
40 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
809 sqft
Short term and long term lease available. This is a true 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom English basement in Bloomingdale DC. The property is Fully Furnished and available on or before July 15, 2020. Curious about what makes Bloomingdale so wonderful.
1 Unit Available
1730 1ST ST NW #2
1730 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
Sweet, modern top floor condo in awesome Bloomingdale location with great outdoor space. This updated open plan unit features high ceilings, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
1838 4TH STREET NW
1838 4th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
739 sqft
Welcome home! This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is great for the city dweller and is close to popular hot spots. Enjoy the updated kitchen, spacious rooms and plenty of space to relax.
1 Unit Available
55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A
55 Quincy Place Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
Located in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of DC on a quiet tree lined street is this spectacular 3 bedroom PLUS bonus room townhome with 1.
36 Units Available
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,645
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1507 sqft
Located in downtown Washington, DC. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly building. Amenities include gardens, yoga, coffee bar, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
114 Units Available
901W
901 W Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,400
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hometown hero Duke Ellington famously said, “If it sounds good, it is good,” so how does this sound? 901W is the vibrant new epicenter of the historic and evolving Shaw neighborhood.
10 Units Available
The Hudson and DeSoto
1425 P St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
1066 sqft
BOUTIQUE LIVING. EFFORTLESS STYLE.
14 Units Available
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,720
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
982 sqft
Offering both architectural and imaginative design details, say hello to Coda on H.
11 Units Available
The Edison
1240 4th St, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,850
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
962 sqft
One- and two-bedroom boutique apartments feature modern kitchens with islands, pendant lights and stainless steel appliances. On-site Trader Joe's. Near Gallaudet University and Union Station. Clubroom with library, bike storage, outdoor kitchen.
56 Units Available
Station House
701 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
987 sqft
Discover Station House – Washington, DC’s premier new address, designed for the way you want to live now.
24 Units Available
The Shay
1921 8th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,833
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,977
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,448
1047 sqft
Stylish and contemporary apartments in a lively neighborhood packed with restaurants, bars and stores. Studio to two-bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Gym, pool and parking on site. Pets are welcome.
19 Units Available
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,947
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,585
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
921 sqft
Pet-friendly U Street property near fine dining restaurants, cycle centers and Harrison Playground. Experience convenient onsite amenities, including a business center and concierge. Enjoy luxurious unit features, including hardwood floors and modern monochromatic stainless steel finishes.
40 Units Available
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,756
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,114
1080 sqft
Close to Judiciary Square Metro and Union Station. Also near the Verizon Center and Gallery Place. Amenities include a rooftop swimming pool and lounge, yoga studio, and 24-hour fitness studio.
