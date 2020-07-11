Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM

126 Apartments for rent in Washington, DC with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Washington apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
55 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Station House
701 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
987 sqft
Discover Station House – Washington, DC’s premier new address, designed for the way you want to live now.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Anthology
625 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,859
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,992
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
948 sqft
Original art installations and industrial design throughout the building. Luxury apartments offer floor-to-ceiling windows, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Steps from Whole Foods Market and four blocks from Union Station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
37 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,073
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1078 sqft
A community rooted in an iconic neighborhood where history, convenience, and local character come together to offer an engaging lifestyle. Capitol Hill holds an array of treasures.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
Yale West
443 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,191
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,238
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,239
1118 sqft
Washington D.C. atmosphere comes alive at Yale West on New York Avenue. Studio, one- and two-bedrooms with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center and easy access to I-395.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
37 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
77H
77 H St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,820
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1089 sqft
Located in the heart of D.C. A short walk from Judiciary Square, Georgetown University Law Center and Union Station. Convenient to I-395. Pet-friendly, with dog park, parking, community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
450K
450 K St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,314
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,031
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,651
1038 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments in Mount Vernon Triangle, a trendy neighborhood in downtown Washington, D.C. Floor plans feature Washington Monument views. Amenities include a rooftop deck and lap pool, residents' lounge, fitness center, and zen garden.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,757
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,282
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
1229 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments put residents right across from the National Mall and several other D.C. attractions. Newseum Residences feature large walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and access to an on-site sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
$
8 Units Available
Columbia Heights
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,395
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
592 sqft
Close to two parks and the Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood Library. Renovated units with sweeping city views, granite counters, appliances and hardwood flooring. Community gym and courtyard. Nonsmoking facility.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
$
36 Units Available
Dupont Circle
Drake
1355 17th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,975
1 Bedroom
$2,125
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Drake features efficient, luxurious apartments at more accessible rental prices than many other parts of the neighborhood. Close to downtown DC, these units offer dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
$
12 Units Available
U-Street
The Harper
1919 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,175
377 sqft
Fantastic location between T and U streets in the heart of Washington. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. All utilities included. Community features parking garage, coffee bar and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
$
5 Units Available
Dupont Circle
The Regent
1640 16th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
843 sqft
Step up to luxury in Dupont Circle. These units offer the finest in luxury amenities and location. Apartments have lots of light and hardwood flooring. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
16 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
The Bixby
601 L St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,740
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,228
938 sqft
Just minutes away from Capitol Hill and the Capitol Riverfront. Apartment building features gorgeous roof deck and outdoor areas for entertaining. Spacious, light-filled layouts with designer kitchens and premium wood-plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 04:18pm
$
7 Units Available
Dupont Circle
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,550
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
680 sqft
Where Youre Meant To Be. Discover the Miramar Apartments where historical elegance meets urban living here in DCs Logan Circle neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
18 Units Available
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
The Savoy
1101 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,950
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
803 sqft
Near Georgetown and Foggy Bottom. This high-rise community features a rooftop pool, fitness center, concierge service and emergency maintenance. Homes are spacious with a balcony and large windows with a view.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,091
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1097 sqft
Enjoy breathtaking waterfront views from your apartment's patio. Dock79 is located near exciting nightlife and beautiful green spaces. Swimming pool, yoga and gym on site. Courtyard with grill.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
36 Units Available
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,698
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,961
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,478
978 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, unique floor plans and designer lighting. Amenities include pool, fitness center and 24-hour concierge services. Located near the Washington National Cathedral, the Kennedy Center, Fort Reno Park and American University.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Dupont Circle
The Rodney
1911 R St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,969
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,501
718 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1487 sqft
Conveniently located in Dupont Circle, Downtown D.C. Just minutes from the Dupont Circle Metro stop. Luxury apartments featuring bathtubs, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Communal facilities include a gym, bike storage and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
22 Units Available
Dupont Circle
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,973
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,381
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,725
1052 sqft
Spacious apartments with gas stoves, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include 24-hour gym, laundry, concierge and maintenance services. Pool, hot tub and yoga studio. Pet-friendly and green community. Located SW of Dupont Circle.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
20 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
100K
100 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,710
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
990 sqft
At the gateway of NoMa, 100K Apartments welcomes residents who crave a living experience that is elegant, refined and walkable to some of DC's best amenities. An intimate ground floor courtyard and private rooftop exudes sophistication.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
40 Units Available
Dupont Circle
1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,495
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
610 sqft
1500 Mass is in the middle of three distinguished DC neighborhoods: Dupont Circle, Golden Triangle and Logan Circle. Walking distance from the Dupont Circle Metro, 1500 Mass offers in-unit laundry facilities, garages and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
18 Units Available
Cleveland Park
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,930
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,652
1225 sqft
Want included utilities? Look no further than Cleveland House Apartments in Washington, D.C. Offers pet-friendly one-and two-bedroom apartments with high-ceilings, hardwood floors, ample closet space, lots of windows. Walk to Woodley Park and Connecticut Avenue.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
15 Units Available
Woodley Park
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,648
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,973
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,923
1260 sqft
Experience life in the leafy Woodley Park neighborhood. Public transit access is nearby, with the Metro just a block away. Enjoy spacious apartments, complete with hardwood floors and a recently renovated kitchen.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
11 Units Available
Cleveland Park
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,189
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,056
1182 sqft
Fuse urban living with the open spaces of Rock Creek Park, and what you get is the stunningly beautiful Park Connecticut Apartments. Close to the Van Ness Metro, you'll enjoy marble interiors and rooftop Jacuzzis.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
35 Units Available
Logan Circle - Shaw
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,645
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1507 sqft
Located in downtown Washington, DC. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly building. Amenities include gardens, yoga, coffee bar, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
City Guide for Washington, DC

"Washington is a city of Southern efficiency and Northern charm." (-John F. Kennedy).

Having trouble with Craigslist DC? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Apartment Guide? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Washington, DC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Washington apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Washington apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

