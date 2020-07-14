All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
The Shawmut
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:55 AM

The Shawmut

2200 19th Street Northwest · (360) 858-6830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2200 19th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 330 sqft

Unit 808 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 330 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Shawmut.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
package receiving
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Classic style and modern amenities are the perfect combinations to make you feel right at home. This pet-friendly building in the heart of Adams Morgan, just across the street from Kalorama Park, creates a comfortable living space for all. The Shawmut’s elegant, New York-style exterior gives way to beautiful one and two-bedroom apartments featuring hardwood floors, 9' ceilings, and updated kitchens.Step outside and you are in the heart of a vibrant, thriving community. From the bustling 18th St Corridor down to Dupont Circle, you are never far from the energy of Downtown DC. Want to get away? The L2, 42, 43, and H1 bus lines are right outside your front door with direct connections to the Green, Red, and Yellow metro lines.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500 studio up to 1 month’s rent; $700 for one bedroom up to one month’s rents; $1000 for 2 bedrooms up to one month’s rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Shawmut have any available units?
The Shawmut has 2 units available starting at $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Shawmut have?
Some of The Shawmut's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Shawmut currently offering any rent specials?
The Shawmut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Shawmut pet-friendly?
Yes, The Shawmut is pet friendly.
Does The Shawmut offer parking?
No, The Shawmut does not offer parking.
Does The Shawmut have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Shawmut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Shawmut have a pool?
No, The Shawmut does not have a pool.
Does The Shawmut have accessible units?
No, The Shawmut does not have accessible units.
Does The Shawmut have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Shawmut has units with dishwashers.
