Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed elevator 24hr maintenance internet access lobby online portal pet friendly

Located in a historic building with gorgeous views of Meridian Hill Park, The Diplomat offers the ultimate living experience. When you choose our stunning community of Dupont Circle apartments for rent, you say yes to the perfect blend of comfort, style and convenience. Featuring elegant sunlit interiors with modern gourmet kitchens and first-rate finishes, convenient amenities like a state-of-the-art fitness center and onsite laundry, and an absolutely incredible location within walking distance from everything you could possibly need, our Washington, D.C. apartments truly have it all.



Situated on the edge of D.C.’s highly coveted Adams Morgan neighborhood, The Diplomat puts everything the city has to offer right at your fingertips. Just steps from the U Street and Dupont Circle Metro stops, and surrounded by an incredible variety of retail shops, inviting cafes, fresh local cuisine, and all the entertainment and nightlife of the nearby U Street Corridor, there’s never a dull momen