Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Diplomat

2420 16th St NW · (202) 759-2677
Location

2420 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$1,537

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 409 sqft

Unit 712 · Avail. now

$1,552

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 409 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,562

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 429 sqft

See 9+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,011

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Diplomat.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
24hr maintenance
internet access
lobby
online portal
pet friendly
Located in a historic building with gorgeous views of Meridian Hill Park, The Diplomat offers the ultimate living experience. When you choose our stunning community of Dupont Circle apartments for rent, you say yes to the perfect blend of comfort, style and convenience. Featuring elegant sunlit interiors with modern gourmet kitchens and first-rate finishes, convenient amenities like a state-of-the-art fitness center and onsite laundry, and an absolutely incredible location within walking distance from everything you could possibly need, our Washington, D.C. apartments truly have it all.

Situated on the edge of D.C.’s highly coveted Adams Morgan neighborhood, The Diplomat puts everything the city has to offer right at your fingertips. Just steps from the U Street and Dupont Circle Metro stops, and surrounded by an incredible variety of retail shops, inviting cafes, fresh local cuisine, and all the entertainment and nightlife of the nearby U Street Corridor, there’s never a dull momen

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required:Price depends on coverage picked by tenant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: Move in fee $150 per dog. Monthly charge $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Cats
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per cat
Parking Details: Open parking on a surface parking lot:Free included with lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Diplomat have any available units?
Diplomat has 13 units available starting at $1,537 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Diplomat have?
Some of Diplomat's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Diplomat currently offering any rent specials?
Diplomat is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Diplomat pet-friendly?
Yes, Diplomat is pet friendly.
Does Diplomat offer parking?
Yes, Diplomat offers parking.
Does Diplomat have units with washers and dryers?
No, Diplomat does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Diplomat have a pool?
No, Diplomat does not have a pool.
Does Diplomat have accessible units?
No, Diplomat does not have accessible units.
Does Diplomat have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Diplomat has units with dishwashers.

