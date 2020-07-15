187 Apartments For Rent Near American University

/
American University
83 Units Available
Glover Park
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,091
372 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,470
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,267
896 sqft
The Glover House brings together the best of several diverse and exciting D.C. neighborhoods.
32 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,795
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1550 sqft
At Brandywine, located close to shopping and dining along Connecticut Avenue NW, residents have quick access to the Van Ness Red Line. These furnished, pet-friendly apartments include air conditioning and large walk-in closets.
28 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,621
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,686
1335 sqft
Amenities at 3003 Van Ness are rarely rivaled in Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, media room and Olympic-sized swimming pool, to name a few. Recently renovated and near Connecticut Avenue. Expect 24-hour gym and internet access.
18 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,838
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,921
1108 sqft
Within walking distance of Van Ness-UDC Metro Station. Also close to UDC and Howard Law School. Apartments feature step-down living rooms and fully equipped kitchens. Outdoor area with BBQs and lounge seating located on-site.
39 Units Available
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,698
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,961
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,479
978 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, unique floor plans and designer lighting. Amenities include pool, fitness center and 24-hour concierge services. Located near the Washington National Cathedral, the Kennedy Center, Fort Reno Park and American University.
25 Units Available
Woodley Park
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,340
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,885
1389 sqft
Units have granite counters, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Ample closet and storage space. Valet service. Outdoor pool and hot tub. Fitness center with yoga classes. Beautiful location near Smithsonian National Zoological Park.
19 Units Available
Cleveland Park
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1225 sqft
Want included utilities? Look no further than Cleveland House Apartments in Washington, D.C. Offers pet-friendly one-and two-bedroom apartments with high-ceilings, hardwood floors, ample closet space, lots of windows. Walk to Woodley Park and Connecticut Avenue.
37 Units Available
Willard Towers
4701 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,655
818 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
1079 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1567 sqft
City living with a luxury atmosphere. Units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and enclosed glass sunrooms with spectacular views of the National Cathedral. Near Friendship Heights Metro and Whole Foods and U.S. Embassies.
22 Units Available
The Highlands of Chevy Chase
5480 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,695
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe, air conditioned apartments located in the heart of the Friendship Heights section of Chevy Chase, MD. A quick commute to Washington, D.C. and just minutes from Bethesda, Rockville and Silver Spring.
18 Units Available
Woodley Park
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,871
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,557
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,998
1138 sqft
Conveniently situated within easy reach of the Woodley Park-Zoo Metro Station. Floor plans feature floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies or patios. Residents enjoy access to a media room, BBQ grilling area and fitness center.
15 Units Available
Spring Valley
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,481
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,199
1220 sqft
A short drive away from some of the best museums and parks that Washington, D.C. has to offer, including the Smithsonian Museum. Residents enjoy access to the rooftop deck, fitness center and trash valet services.
13 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,806
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,831
1269 sqft
Overlooking Rock Creek Park, the community has a rooftop sundeck and a 24-hour fitness center. Interiors include oak floors, walls of windows and formal dining rooms. Flexible lease terms and online rent payment options.
20 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,641
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
11 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,890
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by large trees, parks, and eateries, just moments from Van Ness Metro. Generously sized units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, a patio, and much more. Tranquil, convenient neighborhood.
20 Units Available
North Park
4615 N Park Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,700
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1500 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and patio/balcony. Great location, just minutes from the middle of Old Town and downtown Washington, D.C. Near Mount Vernon Trail and National Harbor.
27 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,450
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,693
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,796
963 sqft
On Connecticut Ave NW near Forest Hills Park, these recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a balcony. On-site enjoy 24-hr concierge, elevator, and parking garage, along with pool and gym
28 Units Available
Glover Park
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,300
344 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
987 sqft
Just 3 miles from all the attractions of downtown Washington DC. Studio apartments and 1-2 bedroom units available. Special amenities include hardwood floors, private balcony and on-site gym. Close to nearby parks.
25 Units Available
Glover Park
Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,403
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
750 sqft
DC City Living with Style and Sophistication. Nestled among the shops, restaurants and homes surrounding Embassy Row, Carillon House Apartments is the epitome of style and sophistication in DC City living.
10 Units Available
Glover Park
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,850
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2255 Wisconsin is located in DC's distinguished Glover Park neighborhood. Units feature patios or balconies, in-unit laundry fixtures, hardwood floors, dishwashers and pet-friendly amenities. Garage parking is also available.
9 Units Available
Cleveland Park
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,199
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,081
1182 sqft
Fuse urban living with the open spaces of Rock Creek Park, and what you get is the stunningly beautiful Park Connecticut Apartments. Close to the Van Ness Metro, you'll enjoy marble interiors and rooftop Jacuzzis.
16 Units Available
Cleveland Park
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,509
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
967 sqft
Luxury living with stylish details such as bathtub, granite counters and modern renovations. Relax at the community coffee bar or hot tub, catch a film in the media room, exercise at the pool or gym.
17 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,993
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
19 Units Available
Woodley Park
Calvert House Apartments
2401 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,499
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,886
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1120 sqft
Outstanding rooftop views and close to a metro stop. Impressive interiors complement the community features such as 24-hour laundry and gym. Business center and utilities included.
9 Units Available
Cleveland Park
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,999
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
901 sqft
Studios and one- and two-bedroom units in sleek, modern building. Just off the Red Line. Breathtaking views of U.S. Capitol and National Cathedral from patio or balcony.