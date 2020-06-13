/
marlboro village
168 Apartments for rent in Marlboro Village, MD📍
Greater Upper Marlboro
11 Units Available
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,705
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
13900 FARNSWORTH LANE
13900 Farnsworth Lane, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
915 sqft
The condominium that you have been searching for has just hit the market and is ready for its new owners. Conveniently located near the heart of Upper Marlboro, this cozy condo is perfectly situated in the Villages of Marlborough.
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
14609 Governor Sprigg Place
14609 Governor Sprigg Place, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in perfect downtown Upper Marlboro area.
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct
14413 Colonel Fenwick Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Spacious 3-Level TH with Garage Near Amish Market - Property Id: 158996 Platinum Dwellings presents this spacious, brick-front townhouse with a one car garage. The spacious home encompasses three finished levels.
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
4714 COLONEL EWELL COURT
4714 Colonel Ewell Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2020 sqft
Nice & Updated spacious unit.. New Carpet on the way prior to Any move - In.. Owner Request Good Credit Only & Good Rercent Rental History .. Longer Term Lease Ok as well.. NO PETS..
Results within 1 mile of Marlboro Village
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
3704 Paxmore Court
3704 Paxmore Court, Brock Hall, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2588 sqft
3704 Paxmore Court Available 07/01/20 4Bd, 3Ba Single Family Home in Quite Upper Marlboro Cul De Sac - This lovely and serene single family home sits at the beginning of a cul de sac surrounded by trees.
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
1103 ANDEAN GOOSE WAY
1103 Andean Goose Way, Brock Hall, MD
Studio
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1103 ANDEAN GOOSE WAY in Brock Hall. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Marlboro Village
8 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD
1 Bedroom
$937
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Largo Town Center and metro line for convenient access. Homes feature spacious walk-in closets, open kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents get access to swimming pool with sundeck, private clubhouse and fitness center.
1 Unit Available
2604 Box Tree Drive Unit B
2604 Box Tree Drive, Westphalia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Basement Apartment-Upper Marlboro - Basement apartment with private entrance with plenty of living space. Features a bedroom area, family room,dining area and a full bath. All Utilities included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4670465)
1 Unit Available
98 Old Enterprise Road
98 Old Enterprise Road, Kettering, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1920 sqft
4BR Upper Marlboro townhome - Spacious renovated town home boasts 4 Bedrooms, 1 full bath and two half baths. Updated kitchen with new counter tops, cabinets, black appliances, and ceramic floors.
1 Unit Available
10105 Prince place, #104
10105 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 A Gorgeous 1BR Luxury Condo/All utilities included - Property Id: 300631 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath beautiful Condo for Rent in Largo/Upper Marlboro Area.
1 Unit Available
9700 Lake Pointe Court
9700 Lake Pointe Court, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1071 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Condo in Great Location - Property Id: 297496 Controlled access 2 bedroom 2 bathroom first floor condo with walk out patio, wood burning fireplace and assigned parking space with guest passes in Largo, MD.
1 Unit Available
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.
1 Unit Available
919 Lake Shore Dr
919 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Arbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
To rent fully upgraded 3 level 4BR town home in Lake Arbor area. 3 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout main and upper level and fully tiled beautiful flooring in the basement. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets, countertop, and backsplash.
1 Unit Available
12900 Woods View St
12900 Woods View Street, Marlton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1448 sqft
12900 Woods View St Available 08/03/20 End Unit Townhouse- Upper Marlboro, MD - Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end unit townhouse with fully finished basement and extra room.
1 Unit Available
9704 LAKE POINTE COURT
9704 Lake Pointe Court, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1144 sqft
Renovated 2BR,2BA spacious condo w/dining room in Largo close to Metro, public transportation, 495 and several major routes.Kitchen w/new ceramic.Spacious LR w/gleaming lamination, fire place. Separate DR w/lamination.
1 Unit Available
1319 MINNESOTA WAY
1319 Minnesota Way, Largo, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2264 sqft
Honey stop the car!! This is a must see! Looking for an absolutely beautiful home at a great price? This is it! This stately single family home was built in 2000 and beautifully renovated in 2018.
1 Unit Available
5516 GLOVER PARK DRIVE
5516 Glover Park Drive, Westphalia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1280 sqft
New 4 level town home at the Westphalia Town Center, Closing date can be as late as August if needed.
1 Unit Available
1228 PORT ECHO LN
1228 Port Echo Lane, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious split foyer in sought after Pointer Ridge. 4BR/3BA makes this home perfect for any family boosting with classic eat-in kitchen next to open dining room and large sized living room for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
7819 LOCRIS DRIVE
7819 Locris Drive, Rosaryville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,175
1253 sqft
Marvelous, move-in ready, detached home with 5 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
116 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE
116 College Station Drive, Largo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1364 sqft
NICE END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. HARDWOOD ON MAIN IN LR & DN. 3 BEDRMS UP W/2 FULL BATHS. DEN DOWN WITH FULL BATH. 1/2 BATH ON MAIN. NEUTRAL DECOR. NICE DECK OFF EAT IN KITCHEN. WALKOUT BASEMENT W/PATIO TO FENCED YARD. CARPETS WILL BE CLEANED.
1 Unit Available
7803 TALLINN CT
7803 Tallinn Court, Rosaryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Home ready for new owner; price discount monthly of $50.00 for military or first responders Available August 15, 2020. Exquisite, well maintained 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Fully finished walkout basement on a quiet cul-de-sac.
1 Unit Available
10131 PRINCE PLACE
10131 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1082 sqft
Space & closets galore in this 2 bedroom 2 bath freshly painted top floor unit; Breakfast bar & wine cabinet in cozy kitchen; Full bath in bedroom; Balcony overlooking a tree line setting. 1 reserve parking space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Marlboro Village rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,030.
Some of the colleges located in the Marlboro Village area include Howard Community College, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marlboro Village from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.
