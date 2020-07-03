465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A

Amenities
Awesome 2 Bedroom 2 and half bath duplex in LeDroit Park DC! The unit is located just 4 blocks from the Shaw Metro stop and is conveniently located steps away from all the awesome restaurants and shops LeDroit Park/ Shaw has to offer! With all your living space on one level and bedrooms on another, this unit is unique with charm!
Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 2.5 bath
- Brick exposure
- 2 fireplaces in living room
- Master has en-suite
- Master has entrance to outside
- Brazilian cherry wood floors
- Tile floors in bedrooms
- Stainless steel appliances in kitchen
- Lazy Susan cabinets in kitchen
- Tons of kitchen cabinets for storage
- Multi level with living space upstairs and bedrooms downstairs
- W/D in unit
- Central AC
- Recessed lights
- $125 for off street parking
- Pet Friendly with $50 pet rent
- Shared patio area ideal for bbq's
- Water included in rent
AVAILABLE NOW!
(RLNE5203556)