All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A

465 Florida Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

465 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome 2 Bedroom 2 and half bath duplex in LeDroit Park DC! The unit is located just 4 blocks from the Shaw Metro stop and is conveniently located steps away from all the awesome restaurants and shops LeDroit Park/ Shaw has to offer! With all your living space on one level and bedrooms on another, this unit is unique with charm!

Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 2.5 bath
- Brick exposure
- 2 fireplaces in living room
- Master has en-suite
- Master has entrance to outside
- Brazilian cherry wood floors
- Tile floors in bedrooms
- Stainless steel appliances in kitchen
- Lazy Susan cabinets in kitchen
- Tons of kitchen cabinets for storage
- Multi level with living space upstairs and bedrooms downstairs
- W/D in unit
- Central AC
- Recessed lights
- $125 for off street parking
- Pet Friendly with $50 pet rent
- Shared patio area ideal for bbq's
- Water included in rent

AVAILABLE NOW!

(RLNE5203556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A have any available units?
465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A have?
Some of 465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A currently offering any rent specials?
465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A is pet friendly.
Does 465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A offer parking?
Yes, 465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A offers parking.
Does 465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A have a pool?
No, 465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A does not have a pool.
Does 465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A have accessible units?
No, 465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Sherry Hall
2702 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University