465 Florida Ave NW UNIT A

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome 2 Bedroom 2 and half bath duplex in LeDroit Park DC! The unit is located just 4 blocks from the Shaw Metro stop and is conveniently located steps away from all the awesome restaurants and shops LeDroit Park/ Shaw has to offer! With all your living space on one level and bedrooms on another, this unit is unique with charm!



Property Highlights:

- 2 BR

- 2.5 bath

- Brick exposure

- 2 fireplaces in living room

- Master has en-suite

- Master has entrance to outside

- Brazilian cherry wood floors

- Tile floors in bedrooms

- Stainless steel appliances in kitchen

- Lazy Susan cabinets in kitchen

- Tons of kitchen cabinets for storage

- Multi level with living space upstairs and bedrooms downstairs

- W/D in unit

- Central AC

- Recessed lights

- $125 for off street parking

- Pet Friendly with $50 pet rent

- Shared patio area ideal for bbq's

- Water included in rent



AVAILABLE NOW!



(RLNE5203556)