/
/
marlton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:02 PM
118 Apartments for rent in Marlton, MD📍
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD
1 Bedroom
$937
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Largo Town Center and metro line for convenient access. Homes feature spacious walk-in closets, open kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents get access to swimming pool with sundeck, private clubhouse and fitness center.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12900 Woods View St
12900 Woods View Street, Marlton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1448 sqft
12900 Woods View St Available 08/03/20 End Unit Townhouse- Upper Marlboro, MD - Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end unit townhouse with fully finished basement and extra room.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
12827 TOWN CENTER WAY
12827 Town Center Way, Marlton, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Large TH with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths , 3 Finished level, Large rec room and den in basement, with full bath. Bay window, Hardwood Floors, Sunroom, and fenced rear yard. This one wont last. Very nice unit. New carpet and freshly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Marlton
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
10909 RHODENDA AVENUE
10909 Rhodenda Avenue, Rosaryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1544 sqft
Fully renovated. 3BR,3 full bathrooms, Lovely interior includes hardwood floors, spacious living/dining area, family room with fireplace, eat-in kit with stainless appliances, Spacious Granite-Island, walk-in-closet.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
11781 DULEY STATION ROAD
11781 Duley Station Road, Croom, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1032 sqft
Quaint Cape Code recently remodeled offers 3 levels, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, & basement with newer appliances. Detached 1 car garage. Good credit a must, non-smokers & no pets. Rental is house and immediate grassed area around home.
Results within 5 miles of Marlton
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
Greater Upper Marlboro
11 Units Available
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,705
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2604 Box Tree Drive Unit B
2604 Box Tree Drive, Westphalia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Basement Apartment-Upper Marlboro - Basement apartment with private entrance with plenty of living space. Features a bedroom area, family room,dining area and a full bath. All Utilities included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4670465)
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
3704 Paxmore Court
3704 Paxmore Court, Brock Hall, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2588 sqft
3704 Paxmore Court Available 07/01/20 4Bd, 3Ba Single Family Home in Quite Upper Marlboro Cul De Sac - This lovely and serene single family home sits at the beginning of a cul de sac surrounded by trees.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5516 GLOVER PARK DRIVE
5516 Glover Park Drive, Westphalia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1280 sqft
New 4 level town home at the Westphalia Town Center, Closing date can be as late as August if needed.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
13900 FARNSWORTH LANE
13900 Farnsworth Lane, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
915 sqft
The condominium that you have been searching for has just hit the market and is ready for its new owners. Conveniently located near the heart of Upper Marlboro, this cozy condo is perfectly situated in the Villages of Marlborough.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7819 LOCRIS DRIVE
7819 Locris Drive, Rosaryville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,175
1253 sqft
Marvelous, move-in ready, detached home with 5 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
13200 HAMPTON FARM LANE
13200 Hamptonf Farm Lane, Brandywine, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3722 sqft
QUICK MOVE-IN-RENTAL..BEAUTIFUL HOME... PRIVATE LOT, REAR COMPOSITE DECK AND BASKETBALL COURT, UPGRADED FLOORING....CROWN AND CHAIR MOLDING, LIT TRAY CEILINGS... STONE FIREPLACE... CUSTOM PAINT...BONUS ROOM IN BASEMENT..
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
12528 PLANTATION DRIVE
12528 Plantation Drive, Croom, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Well maintained 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom ranch home, built circa 1955, in very quiet setting, just 15 minutes to Andrews! The home is co-located on a very private 12 acre lot along with the original 1912 farmhouse.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7803 TALLINN CT
7803 Tallinn Court, Rosaryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Home ready for new owner; price discount monthly of $50.00 for military or first responders Available August 15, 2020. Exquisite, well maintained 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Fully finished walkout basement on a quiet cul-de-sac.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4231 CHARIOT WAY
4231 Chariot Way, Westphalia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3222 sqft
*APPLICATION DEADLINE OF SUNDAY 6/08 AT 5PM* Luxury townhome in the prestigious Marlboro Ridge community! This 3 bedroom, 2 full/ 2 half bathroom townhome is spread out over three levels.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
14609 Governor Sprigg Place
14609 Governor Sprigg Place, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in perfect downtown Upper Marlboro area.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9807 QUIET BROOK LN
9807 Quiet Brook Lane, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Picture Perfect--Inside and Out! This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 full, updated bath home shines from top to bottom! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level and another bedroom and full bath on the finished lower level plus...
1 of 3
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
8700 Dorian Ln
8700 Dorian Lane, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
Available 05/01/20 LARGE BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED BEDROOM $750 - Property Id: 176814 One Furnished Bedroom inside a 6400 square foot home with Shared Living located in Clinton, Maryland.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8603 Dorian Ln
8603 Dorian Lane, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$700
Furnished ROOM for rent - Property Id: 182414 * Furnished room * Close to shopping centers to include Walmart, Ross, Burlington, Aldi's grocery stores, and others * All utilities included * Quick Interstate access * Close to Andrews Air Force
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct
14413 Colonel Fenwick Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Spacious 3-Level TH with Garage Near Amish Market - Property Id: 158996 Platinum Dwellings presents this spacious, brick-front townhouse with a one car garage. The spacious home encompasses three finished levels.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8610 WENDY ST
8610 Wendy Street, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
LOCATION,LOCATION, LOCATION- Well maintained Brick Front Colonial located in Cheltenham Park.
1 of 32
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
8400 BELLEFONTE LANE
8400 Bellefonte Lane, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1089 sqft
Shows Great. MOVE IN Ready. Private lot. Off Street Parking.Lovely 4 bdrm, 2 ba home with fully finished basement, gourmet kitchen with marble flooring, deck, sunroom,enclosed porch, carport and more. Close to beltway and Andrews Air Force Base.
1 of 17
Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
9314 Fox Run Drive
9314 Fox Run Drive, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2610 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 6
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
4714 COLONEL EWELL COURT
4714 Colonel Ewell Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2020 sqft
Nice & Updated spacious unit.. New Carpet on the way prior to Any move - In.. Owner Request Good Credit Only & Good Rercent Rental History .. Longer Term Lease Ok as well.. NO PETS..
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Marlton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,780.
Some of the colleges located in the Marlton area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marlton from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VACheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MD