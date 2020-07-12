/
navy yard
102 Apartments for rent in Navy Yard, Washington, DC
$
100 Units Available
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,760
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,065
1085 sqft
A front-row seat to the Ballpark District, West Half is hitting urban living out of the park.West Half marks a shift in the very fabric of D.C. living. At the heart of the dynamic Ballpark District, it's right where the action is.
$
29 Units Available
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1068 sqft
1221 Van is in the heart of one of D.C.’s most exciting neighborhoods. These new, luxury apartments feature breathtaking views of D.C.’s iconic monuments and the Anacostia River and immediate access to the waterfront Yards Park.
$
16 Units Available
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,105
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1282 sqft
Overlooking Nat's Stadium, the lofts are anything but ordinary - a canon in the lobby is testament to this. Exposed brick walls, massive windows and wood floors. In trendy The Yards neighborhood near the Riverwalk Trail.
93 Units Available
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,850
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,235
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
988 sqft
Apply today and we'll waive your application and amenity fees! For a limited time, receive up to 1 month free on select apartment homes! Call today for more details.
$
27 Units Available
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,945
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,966
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1251 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. Guild is the newest addition to "The Yards Collection" in the historic Washington Navy Yard.
$
64 Units Available
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,461
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1220 sqft
At F1RST Residences, where you live is nothing short of incredible.
$
172 Units Available
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,855
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
999 sqft
The Kelvin is the newest vantage point in the Capitol Riverfront.
$
116 Units Available
Estate
227 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,915
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,274
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1403 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS.
1 Unit Available
1300 4th Street SE Unit 802
1300 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,995
541 sqft
Nestle in a New Navy Yard Condo! Amazing Roof Terrace and Gym! - Luxury, light, and location are all included with this beautiful junior one-bedroom at The Bower Condos! Enter to find modern wood flooring throughout the home creating a warm and cozy
1 Unit Available
70 N ST SE
70 N Street SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,250
700 sqft
COMING SOON IN LATE AUGUST @ the NAVY YARD ENVY BUILDING. Construction is almost complete and tours will begin shortly after. Discover the best of Washington. Walk to shops, restaurants, entertainment and the NAVY YARD METRO.....
Results within 1 mile of Navy Yard
61 Units Available
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,780
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1079 sqft
Park Chelsea is the first building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective.
35 Units Available
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,985
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1033 sqft
Agora is the second building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective. Located in the Capitol Riverfront at 800 New Jersey Ave SE Washington, DC, Agora boasts amenities such as an infinity pool, massage rooms, and golf simulator.
$
22 Units Available
Ore 82
82 I St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,848
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,871
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1170 sqft
Situated near Capitol Hill and the Southeast riverfront. Comes with floor-to-ceiling glass and modern industrial style in this pet-friendly community. Each unit offers extra storage, laundry and modern appliances along with luxe finishes.
52 Units Available
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,808
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1081 sqft
Insignia on M is located in the Navy Yard area of Washington, D.C. Amenities include 24-hour concierge, open floor plans and granite countertops. The community is in walking distance of local parks and restaurants.
16 Units Available
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,083
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,223
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,761
1143 sqft
Minutes away from Navy Yard metro station and walking distance from shopping and entertainment options. The community features foosball, shuffleboard and 24-hour concierge services among other facilities.
28 Units Available
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,007
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time - schedule your apartment tour today! Join us for a VIRTUAL TOUR using FaceTime or Skype, or choose an IN PERSON TOUR following CDC guidelines (with mask and social distancing).
$
16 Units Available
The Bixby
601 L St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,740
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,228
938 sqft
Just minutes away from Capitol Hill and the Capitol Riverfront. Apartment building features gorgeous roof deck and outdoor areas for entertaining. Spacious, light-filled layouts with designer kitchens and premium wood-plank flooring.
14 Units Available
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,810
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,411
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,771
1192 sqft
Modern apartments with cutting-edge amenities. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, impressive balcony views and in-unit laundry. Building offers 24-hour concierge, lobby, clubhouse and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
167 Units Available
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,830
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meridian on First in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
24 Units Available
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,070
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1184 sqft
Located above a MetroRail station in Southwest D.C for easy access to anywhere in the city. Beautiful, spacious apartments and mixed-use apartments/office spaces. Bustling area near groceries and shopping.
$
76 Units Available
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,797
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,814
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1040 sqft
DCs Southwest Waterfront has undergone an exciting revitalization that has transformed it into one of the citys most vibrant destinations. And now, its also home to MODERN ON M a uniquely, sophisticated living experience in the heart of D.C.
75 Units Available
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,750
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
881 sqft
Green community property situated near Waterfront Metro Station and Southwest Duck Pond. Explore onsite amenities, including dog grooming area, game room, gym and pool. Relish in convenient unit features, including dishwasher and walk-in closets.
$
36 Units Available
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,182
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1078 sqft
A community rooted in an iconic neighborhood where history, convenience, and local character come together to offer an engaging lifestyle. Capitol Hill holds an array of treasures.
104 Units Available
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,130
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
1013 sqft
Discover the next chapter in apartment living at Novel South Capitol. Nestled uniquely between Capitol Hill, Southwest and The Yards, Novel puts you at the center of it all.
