101 Apartments for rent in Accokeek, MD

Last updated June 13 2020
Apartments for rent in Accokeek, MD
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1102 Caskadilla Ln
1102 Caskadilla Lane, Accokeek, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
4000 sqft
Indian Head Naval Base, Nurse & Labtech LOFT - Property Id: 180967 This is a must see. This loft unit offers a special private location and lots of peace & quiet. It features a walk in closet and work out area.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3500 Floral Park Rd
3500 Floral Park Road, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1651 sqft
Please click here to apply Quaint home nestled away on 4.5 acres of land. PET friendly and up to 3 pets. Fenced dog run.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
15504 John Dailey Road
15504 John Dailey Road, Accokeek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3500 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Accokeek.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
15905 DUSTY LANE
15905 Dusty Lane, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
960 sqft
Renovated 3BR 1 BA home with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, new flooring and a deck with HUGE backyard for summer enjoyment. 10 minutes to MGM National Harbor, 15 minutes to AAFB and 20 minutes to DC. Available July 15th.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1114 ELLINGWOOD DRIVE
1114 Ellingwood Drive, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
816 sqft
Available August 1st!! Very well maintained split foyer in established neighborhood. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Separate utility room being used as exercise room also. Oversized 1 car garage holds full size truck and more.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
15602 BEALLE HILL ROAD
15602 Bealle Hill Road, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1872 sqft
Beautifully maintained home! This home boosts of 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a half bath on the main level! Florida room! Hardwood floors! Fireplace in family room! Upgraded gourmet kitchen! Separate dining room! Kitchen eating area! Spacious
Last updated August 16
1 Unit Available
18003 BARNEY DRIVE
18003 Barney Drive, Accokeek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2808 sqft
CAN YOU SAY SPOTLESS?? MOVE IN READY COLONIAL 4BDRM &2FULL BATH&2HALF BATH*READY NOW FOR MOVE IN NOW*BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE*OFF THE
Results within 1 mile of Accokeek
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2520 MERGANSER COURT
2520 Merganser Court, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
4006 sqft
This house is a beautiful family house with an amazing basement ,like another house itself. It is a must to see for great entertainment. There is a great deck leading to the fenced garden. Great with children ample space to play.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE
2080 Tanglewood Drive, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome. Wood floors throughout main level. Fenced back yard with storage closet. Virtual tour available https://youtu.be/J4zPp5Hebj0
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8824 COTTONGRASS STREET
8824 Cottongrass Street, Bensville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2404 sqft
VIEW THE 3D Tour of this Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house. . Kitchen has breakfast area, island cook top, wall oven and wall microwave. Wood fireplace in family room. Separate dining room, living room.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2471 KENBROOK COURT
2471 Kenbrook Court, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2548 sqft
Spectacular large Colonial offering 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Home offers a suite of must-have features. Upstairs offers 3 spacious bedrooms, generous master bedroom with master bath shower & soaking tub.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
10391 KENTSDALE DRIVE
10391 Kentsdale Drive, Waldorf, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,860
2633 sqft
This property is a must see. Home for rent features 4 bedrooms and 1 lower level bedroom, 3 full baths, 1 half. Eat-in kitchen, a fireplace, huge backyard, and a bar in the basement for entertaining.
Last updated August 14
1 Unit Available
2814 GOLDEN GATE COURT
2814 Golden Gate Ct, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
MOVE IN READY. ENJOY THIS LOVELY HOME. PRIVATE BALCONY. WASHER/DRYER ON TOP LE
Results within 5 miles of Accokeek
Verified
Last updated June 13
St. Charles
45 Units Available
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1190 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
Verified
Last updated June 13
23 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,342
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Verified
Last updated June 13
St. Charles
22 Units Available
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,578
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
Verified
Last updated June 13
Mount Vernon
13 Units Available
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
Verified
Last updated June 13
$
Hybla Valley
159 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified
Last updated June 13
$
Mount Vernon
6 Units Available
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1290 sqft
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
Verified
Last updated June 13
Groveton
4 Units Available
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
Verified
Last updated June 13
Mount Vernon
15 Units Available
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
956 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!
Verified
Last updated June 13
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with in-unit laundry, kitchen with breakfast bar, and private entrances. Enjoy a community playground and resort style swimming pool on site. Near Charles County Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified
Last updated June 13
$
St. Charles
11 Units Available
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1060 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets and renovated kitchens. Enjoy forest views and easy access to nature trails. Community amenities include a pool and tennis court. Near Laurel Springs Regional Park. 27 miles from DC.
Verified
Last updated June 13
$
Hybla Valley
3 Units Available
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
993 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Accokeek rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,130.
Some of the colleges located in the Accokeek area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Accokeek from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Bethesda.
