Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM
829 Apartments for rent in Takoma, Washington, DC
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,407
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,664
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Art Deco-style community offers a number of amenities, including reserved parking, fitness center, pool and picnic area. Near parks and schools. Updated interiors throughout with lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,583
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
8 Units Available
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,386
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
1086 sqft
Convenient location near restaurants, farmers market and Metro stations. Open floor plans with granite counters, walk-in closets and laundry facilities. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,678
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments with a patio/balcony and extra storage. Cats and dogs allowed. Parking available on site. Close to Rock Creek Park and near the Takoma Community Center.
Last updated June 16 at 06:44pm
5 Units Available
The Dahlia
7019 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,500
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For comfortable and affordable apartments in Northwest DC, look no further than the Dahlia. This apartment community is located in the charming and historic Takoma neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
800 ELDER ST NW #A
800 Elder Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to you own private oasis, This lower level apartment has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. It comes completely furnished and with a washer/dryer in the unit.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6923 MAPLE ST NW
6923 Maple Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
2180 sqft
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY June 20th 12 pm-3pm ! You will love this stunning renovated bungalow in the heart of the Takoma Park neighborhood! Located just steps from shopping, cafes, and downtown events, you can enjoy all the charm and character this
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
921 BUTTERNUT ST NW #303
921 Butternut Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
855 sqft
Welcome to this stunning, top floor, corner unit, SECURE 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condominium with upgraded features and open spaces that is perfect for the whole family.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Walter Reed
6939 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,290
438 sqft
New Windows & New Flooring! Rare Gem! - Property Id: 286914 Walter Reed Apartments in Washington, DC is ready for you to move in. The up and coming Brightwood Neighborhood located in Northwest DC has much to offer its residents.
Results within 1 mile of Takoma
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,565
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
27 Units Available
Core
8621 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,483
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,616
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
887 sqft
Find your sphere of influence at Core, iconic new apartments in the center of Downtown Silver Spring. Work the social circuit - whether reclining poolside on the rooftop or kicking it into high gear at the gym.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,341
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1250 sqft
Located in the Downtown Silver Spring area, close to Wayne Ave. Apartments have carpeting, gas cooking and a newly renovated kitchen with luxury appliances. Community facilities include a pool, business center and covered parking.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Portico at Silver Spring Metro
1203 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,505
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1056 sqft
Portico at Silver Spring Metro offers studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for lease. These pet friendly apartments offer hard-surface flooring in select apartments, large closets, and over-sized windows.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
115 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,540
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED. VISIT OUR WESBITE OR CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Thayer & Spring is an amenity-rich community, which offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, and townhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
16 Units Available
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,658
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1075 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes just minutes from the city. Enjoy pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fitness center, luxury clubhouse. Easy access to local dining, shopping and entertainment. Public transit available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
8 Units Available
Silver Spring Towers
816 Easley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,283
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1085 sqft
Silver Spring Towers is proud to offer the utmost in service and style along with a fantastic location. A large swimming pool and deck make the fourth floor a favorite hideaway for residents. Convenient shopping and entertainment in walking distance.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,503
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1073 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
Parkside Terrace
506 Easley St, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
826 sqft
Welcome to Parkside Terrace. A garden community of one and two bedroom apartment homes overlooking Nolte Field with basketball courts, football and softball fields, and children's playgrounds.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
13 Units Available
Rock Creek Springs
8000 Eastern Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
848 sqft
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
22 Units Available
Citron
815 Pershing Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,595
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1057 sqft
Upscale Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Silver Spring's never-ending excitement. Citron is an intimate counterpoint to its high-rise neighbors.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
9 Units Available
The Rittenhouse
6101 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,560
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1050 sqft
City living with suburban tranquility - together at last. To those with high standards, Rittenhouse Apartments in Washington, DC is the ultimate high-rise sanctuary.
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
2 Units Available
Rockford Apartments
1444 Rock Creek Ford Road Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What is most important to you in an apartment?\n\nIf you are looking for an incredible location, The Rockford is close to Rock Creek Park, public transportation and downtown DC.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
16 Units Available
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,668
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,848
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1177 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments between the East-West Highway and Georgia Avenue. Features stainless steel kitchen appliances, a patio or balcony and a combination of carpet and hardwood. Pool, game room and clubhouse available to all.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
7 Units Available
Courts of Madison
700 Sligo Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,447
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
911 sqft
Cozy 1-3 bedroom apartments situated in beautifully landscaped grounds. Within easy reach of the I-495, I-95 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Residents have access to a fitness center, on-site laundry and free off-street parking.
