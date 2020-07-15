Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:27 AM
18 Apartments For Rent Near PGCC
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
9 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,917
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1710 PINECONE COURT
1710 Pine Cone Court, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1416 sqft
Nice 3 level end unit garage townhouse in a great community, Huge deck off kitchen, Walk-out basement to a fenced yard, Master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and bath with soaking tub and shower. Close to Beltway, Metro, Schools, and Shopping.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
919 Lake Shore Dr
919 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Arbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
To rent fully upgraded 3 level 4BR town home in Lake Arbor area. 3 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout main and upper level and fully tiled beautiful flooring in the basement. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets, countertop, and backsplash.
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
2307 NICOL CIRCLE
2307 Nicol Circle, Prince George's County, MD
6 Bedrooms
$3,899
3536 sqft
Awesome is the way to describe this one . Property was renovated in 2019. Brazilian cherry hard wood floors, Quartz counter top, new carpeting, freshly painted, Newly finished basement with 2 bedroom & bath room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
116 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE
116 College Station Drive, Largo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1364 sqft
NICE END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. HARDWOOD ON MAIN IN LR & DN. 3 BEDRMS UP W/2 FULL BATHS. DEN DOWN WITH FULL BATH. 1/2 BATH ON MAIN. NEUTRAL DECOR. NICE DECK OFF EAT IN KITCHEN. WALKOUT BASEMENT W/PATIO TO FENCED YARD. CARPETS WILL BE CLEANED.
1 of 11
Last updated March 20 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
12320 OPEN VIEW LANE
12320 Open View Lane, Kettering, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
Luxury rental. Very modern. Great community. Garage, fresh paint, 2 level new hardwood floor. granite counter tops. fireplace, washer-dryer, balcony off each bedroom. Cathedral ceilings in foyer and living room.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1504 KINGSHILL STREET
1504 Kingshill Street, Woodmore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1388 sqft
This home is cute as a button with much space galore for a growing family. The home features an open concept family room with cathedral ceiling that extends to the dining room and main level.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
10131 PRINCE PLACE
10131 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1082 sqft
Space & closets galore in this 2 bedroom 2 bath freshly painted top floor unit; Breakfast bar & wine cabinet in cozy kitchen; Full bath in bedroom; Balcony overlooking a tree line setting. 1 reserve parking space.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
103 Azalea Ct
103 Azalea Court, Kettering, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1208 sqft
Two level condo town home in the Largo, upper marlboro, kettering neighborhood. The house is close to shopping, PGCC, middle and elementary school. It is metro accessible to District of Columbia.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
10244 PRINCE PL #21-T3
10244 Prince Place, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Tenants-Run to see this lovely remodeled 2 bdrm/2FB condo near Largo Town Ctr, PG Comm Coll, THe Metro, and much much more! Brand new HWFs, Master bdrm has a huge walk-in closet, Washer/Dryer in the unit, dual terrace, and more.
1 of 39
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1711 Barrington Court
1711 Barrington Court, Lake Arbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,497
1476 sqft
Beautiful updated Townhouse in Bowie MD (1711 Barrington Ct, Bowie MD) - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 31/2 bathroom townhome with approximately 2,000 square feet of living space.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
107 BIG CHIMNEY BR #16-4
107 Big Chimney Branch, Largo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great home! Super clean, near all the major expressways, parks, shopping, just 16 miles to the White House right in the heart of Largo! Have your realtor show you the home anytime! Available October 1, 2018.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
757 SAINT MICHAELS DRIVE
757 Saint Michaels Drive, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1080 sqft
RENT READY! Nice end-unit, 2-level townhome features 3 bedroom, 1-full and 1-half bathroom, and fenced back yard; new carpet, freshly painted, and located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and more; great location and convenient to
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
44 JOYCETON TERRACE
44 Joyceton Terrace, Kettering, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
1128 sqft
This beautiful home includes 4 bedrooms, 1 bedroom is in the basement. The min 600 credit score required. Income must be 3 times monthly rent amount. No pets allowed
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
2429 NICOL CIRCLE
2429 Nicol Circle, Prince George's County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
3772 sqft
Large Room for rent in basement of a luxurious Single Family home in the highly sought after Woodmore Towne Centre area of Bowie. $1000 All utilities included and Cable and Internet for FREE!!! This is a beautiful home.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
10605 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD
10605 Woodlawn Boulevard, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
3336 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this spacious efficiency with its private entrance situated inside a private Single family home. The lease include free utilities, Cable, and Internet.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MD