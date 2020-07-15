127 Apartments for rent in Friendly, MD

Life in Friendly

Because Friendly is considered part of the Washington, D.C. area, getting to and from work can be a bear at all times of year. Most Friendly residents drive their own cars to work or carpool and can spend as much as 30 minutes one way getting to and from their destination. But on the weekends, it's easy to get in and out of town and enjoy all the area has to offer.

The Fort Washington area is home to the Fort Washington National Park. The original fort was completed in 1809 to guard the Nation's Capital from the river position. The fort was destroyed by its own garrison in 1814 and was rebuilt in 1824. The fort has been used by the military and the department of the interior for a variety of purposes throughout its history and has, for the most part, been "on duty" for most of its two-hundred-year history. The fort is open to visitors daily, from 8:00 a.m. until sunset. The visitor's center is open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The Fort Washington Lighthouse is still in use today. The Chesapeake Chapter of the United States Lighthouse Society hosts the Maryland Lighthouse Challenge each year and the interior of the lighthouse is open to visitors.

And if the fort itself isn't enough for history buffs, the Fort Washington area is also a great jumping off point for visitors and residents to enjoy all the Washington, D.C., area has to offer. It's an easy distance to the Capital and National Mall areas, the theater district, museums, shopping and dining.