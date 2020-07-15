127 Apartments for rent in Friendly, MD📍
Friendly, Maryland is one of 10 Fort Washington neighborhoods / areas and is located in the northeast quadrant of the city. Friendly is an unincorporated area and is a few miles south of Washington, D.C. The area has its own rural post office at one point, but is now part of the Fort Washington mailing area. Friendly is home to approximately 9,000 residents based on the most-recent census.
Friendly house rental opportunities include primarily medium-sized to large family homes and townhouses. Most homes have three to four bedrooms, but some have five or more. If you're planning on a house rent in Friendly, Maryland, be prepared to find more space than you actually need, since one-bedroom apartment rentals are scarce in this area.
A move to Friendly can be convenient at most any time of year, but stay away from the extreme heat and humidity of the summer months if you don't want to end up sweaty and exhausted. Friendly, like the rest of the Washington, D.C. area, can be miserable in July and August.
Make sure and take photo identification when you rent, such as a driver's license or state-issued ID. You'll need a cashier's or certified check to cover your costs, or proof of funds held in escrow from your realtor. If you plan to rent an apartment, you'll need proof of employment, references, security deposit and pet deposit, first and last months' rent and a completed rental application before signing on the dotted line.
Friendly is part of the community of Fort Washington. Friendly is known as a quiet community, and most homes in the area were built between 1970 and 1999. Because of its small size, there are no distinct neighborhoods within Friendly. Friendly residents enjoy eating at the Cadillac Ranch Restaurant, and across the bridge in Alexandria, The Wharf Restaurant is a popular spot. Just southwest of Friendly, on the shores of the Potomac River, are the Fort Washington Park and the Piscataway Park.
Because Friendly is considered part of the Washington, D.C. area, getting to and from work can be a bear at all times of year. Most Friendly residents drive their own cars to work or carpool and can spend as much as 30 minutes one way getting to and from their destination. But on the weekends, it's easy to get in and out of town and enjoy all the area has to offer.
The Fort Washington area is home to the Fort Washington National Park. The original fort was completed in 1809 to guard the Nation's Capital from the river position. The fort was destroyed by its own garrison in 1814 and was rebuilt in 1824. The fort has been used by the military and the department of the interior for a variety of purposes throughout its history and has, for the most part, been "on duty" for most of its two-hundred-year history. The fort is open to visitors daily, from 8:00 a.m. until sunset. The visitor's center is open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The Fort Washington Lighthouse is still in use today. The Chesapeake Chapter of the United States Lighthouse Society hosts the Maryland Lighthouse Challenge each year and the interior of the lighthouse is open to visitors.
And if the fort itself isn't enough for history buffs, the Fort Washington area is also a great jumping off point for visitors and residents to enjoy all the Washington, D.C., area has to offer. It's an easy distance to the Capital and National Mall areas, the theater district, museums, shopping and dining.