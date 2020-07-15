Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

127 Apartments for rent in Friendly, MD

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2311 Thornknoll Dr
2311 Thornknoll Drive, Friendly, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom Apt near the National Harbor - Property Id: 310612 Beautiful home, in a quiet neighborhood, near metro bus, recently remodeled. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1720 BLOUNT DRIVE
1720 Blount Drive, Friendly, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1028 sqft
PLEASE CALL LISTNG AGENT FOR SHOWING INSTRUCTION.OWNER ACCEPTS SECTION 8 VOUCHER.
Last updated June 16 at 04:53 PM
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
762 sqft
Enjoy a laid-back lifestyle at the River Pointe Apartment Homes, where electric, gas, and trash are all included! These homes are spacious and comfortable, and are located near the area's finest shops, entertainment and restaurants.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8792 GRASMERE COURT
8792 Grasmere Court, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
983 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo ready for tenant. The unit is upper level with living/dining area, eat-in-kitchen, with washer and dryer. The unit is not available to move-in April 1, 2020.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
2918 Capri Dr
2918 Capri Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1066 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Fort Washington Rental Home - Property Id: 302696 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302696 Property Id 302696 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5866027)

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
8702 Military Post Court
8702 Military Post Court, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4020 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home arranged at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac. The interior is undoubtedly spacious with a very high ceiling and a 2 story living room with grand windows.

Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1488 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE
1488 Potomac Heights Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1969 sqft
Nicely renovated unit ready for immediate occupancy - welcome home!
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
8 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Milano
1002 Kennebec St, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,183
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
963 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, bark park and gym. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments have been recently renovated. Moments from D.C., with easy access to Interstate 495/95.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
30 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
13 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest Heights
Raleigh Court Apartments
4431 23rd Pkwy, Hillcrest Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint apartments featuring bathtubs, giant walk-in closets, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and laundry on site. 24-hour maintenance teams on call. Parking available. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
121 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
12 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,767
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
19 Units Available
Old Town North
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,974
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1121 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
37 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,196
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
14 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$1,000
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
880 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Studio
$1,656
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
819 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL: Lease Today & Live Rent Free through July and get up to 2 months free rent. Contact a leasing associate for full details.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
2 Units Available
Old Town
The Mill
515 North Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,600
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Mill in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
17 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,867
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
23 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,614
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
9 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$1,095
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1008 sqft
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
2 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
22 Units Available
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$940
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
934 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.
City GuideFriendly
Friendly, Maryland is located in Prince George's County. The county was established in 1696 and named after Prince George of Denmark, husband of Princess Anne, heir to the throne of England.

Friendly, Maryland is one of 10 Fort Washington neighborhoods / areas and is located in the northeast quadrant of the city. Friendly is an unincorporated area and is a few miles south of Washington, D.C. The area has its own rural post office at one point, but is now part of the Fort Washington mailing area. Friendly is home to approximately 9,000 residents based on the most-recent census.

Moving to Friendly

Friendly house rental opportunities include primarily medium-sized to large family homes and townhouses. Most homes have three to four bedrooms, but some have five or more. If you're planning on a house rent in Friendly, Maryland, be prepared to find more space than you actually need, since one-bedroom apartment rentals are scarce in this area.

A move to Friendly can be convenient at most any time of year, but stay away from the extreme heat and humidity of the summer months if you don't want to end up sweaty and exhausted. Friendly, like the rest of the Washington, D.C. area, can be miserable in July and August.

Make sure and take photo identification when you rent, such as a driver's license or state-issued ID. You'll need a cashier's or certified check to cover your costs, or proof of funds held in escrow from your realtor. If you plan to rent an apartment, you'll need proof of employment, references, security deposit and pet deposit, first and last months' rent and a completed rental application before signing on the dotted line.

The Neighborhood of Friendly

Friendly is part of the community of Fort Washington. Friendly is known as a quiet community, and most homes in the area were built between 1970 and 1999. Because of its small size, there are no distinct neighborhoods within Friendly. Friendly residents enjoy eating at the Cadillac Ranch Restaurant, and across the bridge in Alexandria, The Wharf Restaurant is a popular spot. Just southwest of Friendly, on the shores of the Potomac River, are the Fort Washington Park and the Piscataway Park.

Life in Friendly

Because Friendly is considered part of the Washington, D.C. area, getting to and from work can be a bear at all times of year. Most Friendly residents drive their own cars to work or carpool and can spend as much as 30 minutes one way getting to and from their destination. But on the weekends, it's easy to get in and out of town and enjoy all the area has to offer.

The Fort Washington area is home to the Fort Washington National Park. The original fort was completed in 1809 to guard the Nation's Capital from the river position. The fort was destroyed by its own garrison in 1814 and was rebuilt in 1824. The fort has been used by the military and the department of the interior for a variety of purposes throughout its history and has, for the most part, been "on duty" for most of its two-hundred-year history. The fort is open to visitors daily, from 8:00 a.m. until sunset. The visitor's center is open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The Fort Washington Lighthouse is still in use today. The Chesapeake Chapter of the United States Lighthouse Society hosts the Maryland Lighthouse Challenge each year and the interior of the lighthouse is open to visitors.

And if the fort itself isn't enough for history buffs, the Fort Washington area is also a great jumping off point for visitors and residents to enjoy all the Washington, D.C., area has to offer. It's an easy distance to the Capital and National Mall areas, the theater district, museums, shopping and dining.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Friendly?
Apartment Rentals in Friendly start at $1,300/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Friendly?
Some of the colleges located in the Friendly area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Friendly?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Friendly from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

