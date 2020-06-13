Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

245 Apartments for rent in Brock Hall, MD

Greater Upper Marlboro

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
3704 Paxmore Court
3704 Paxmore Court, Brock Hall, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2588 sqft
3704 Paxmore Court Available 07/01/20 4Bd, 3Ba Single Family Home in Quite Upper Marlboro Cul De Sac - This lovely and serene single family home sits at the beginning of a cul de sac surrounded by trees.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
1103 ANDEAN GOOSE WAY
1103 Andean Goose Way, Brock Hall, MD
Studio
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1103 ANDEAN GOOSE WAY in Brock Hall. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
708 CHURCH ROAD
708 Church Road South, Brock Hall, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
6111 sqft
In person showings resume July 1st by appointments only. Property available for move in on July 15th. Agents and clients must use CDC Guidelines of Social Distancing and wear masks to enter the property at all times.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Greater Upper Marlboro
11 Units Available
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,705
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2604 Box Tree Drive Unit B
2604 Box Tree Drive, Westphalia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Basement Apartment-Upper Marlboro - Basement apartment with private entrance with plenty of living space. Features a bedroom area, family room,dining area and a full bath. All Utilities included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4670465)

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1228 PORT ECHO LN
1228 Port Echo Lane, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious split foyer in sought after Pointer Ridge. 4BR/3BA makes this home perfect for any family boosting with classic eat-in kitchen next to open dining room and large sized living room for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
13900 FARNSWORTH LANE
13900 Farnsworth Lane, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
915 sqft
The condominium that you have been searching for has just hit the market and is ready for its new owners. Conveniently located near the heart of Upper Marlboro, this cozy condo is perfectly situated in the Villages of Marlborough.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
13910 SHANNOCK LANE
13910 Shannock Lane, Kettering, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3806 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath Colonial home with spacious yard and wonderful views! Located in Oak Creek Club, a gated golf course community, which includes open park space, walking paths, a restaurant, playgrounds, outdoor swimming pool, tennis

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
14609 Governor Sprigg Place
14609 Governor Sprigg Place, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in perfect downtown Upper Marlboro area.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10605 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD
10605 Woodlawn Boulevard, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
3336 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this spacious efficiency with its private entrance situated inside a private Single family home. The lease include free utilities, Cable, and Internet.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct
14413 Colonel Fenwick Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Spacious 3-Level TH with Garage Near Amish Market - Property Id: 158996 Platinum Dwellings presents this spacious, brick-front townhouse with a one car garage. The spacious home encompasses three finished levels.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1262 PATRIOT LANE
1262 Patriot Lane, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1160 sqft
Vacant and available for showings! All floors, carpet and ceramic tile in bathrooms have been recently steam cleaned to eliminate COVID-19 concerns.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
4714 COLONEL EWELL COURT
4714 Colonel Ewell Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2020 sqft
Nice & Updated spacious unit.. New Carpet on the way prior to Any move - In.. Owner Request Good Credit Only & Good Rercent Rental History .. Longer Term Lease Ok as well.. NO PETS..
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
9 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1255 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
19 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
11 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,804
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
76 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,771
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,957
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD
1 Bedroom
$937
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Largo Town Center and metro line for convenient access. Homes feature spacious walk-in closets, open kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents get access to swimming pool with sundeck, private clubhouse and fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15613 Everglade Lane #G-301
15613 Everglade Lane, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1369 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Two Level Condo! Bowie, MD - Convenience plus! This fabulous, open, and spacious 2 level condo is a stone's throw from Bowie Town Center.
City GuideBrock Hall
Having been settled by Europeans around 1695, the area around Brock Hall is chock-full of history. Daniel Carroll, one of the signers of the United States Constitution, is believed to have been born in a nearby home.

Brock Hall is a relatively large community, considering the fact that it's considered a census-designated place rather than a city or town. There were 9,552 residents at the time of the last census. With over 13 square miles to spread out in, though, the population density remains low even in the face of consistent population growth. Luckily for residents who enjoy their seclusion, this growth has been insufficient to overcrowd the area, and they're more than happy to enjoy their gorgeous houses with the few neighbors they actually have.

Moving to Brock Hall

Brock Hall is what you could call a 'one-in-a-million' community. Okay, maybe not a million, but communities like this definitely aren't easy to come by. It boasts an extremely low crime rate, spectacular home values, great summer weather, and non-crowded areas. If you want to live in a place like this, though, you'll need to put a little work in. Once you read over everything about this community, you'll understand why this work is necessary. Of course, you could just go and live in nearby Washington, D.C. We hear some areas there are really safe after midnight!

When to Start Looking

If you're looking for rental homes in Brock Hall and you're moving within the month, you've already waited too long. Come on people! You knew you were moving. It's called initiative! The reason you need to start looking more than a month in advance is because there simply aren't a large number of property rentals to go around. This is a community that's happy with the residential areas it has, and it's in no hurry to become a population center. Also, just a handful of residents in Brock Hall are renters, and this shows the fact that most people love the place so much that they just choose to live there forever. You'll probably do the same, but you better start researching different areas and available house rentals a couple of months in advance if you want this dream to come true.

When to Make the Move

You may want to avoid the beginning of summer, since Brock Hall has Baltimore to the north and Washington, D.C. to the south. Vast numbers of tourists pour into the area during these times, and you might want to dodge the traffic. If you show up too far into the winter, though, you also might not have a good time. Average low temperatures are near or below freezing from November through March, and you don't want to lose your fingers to frostbite. Of course, if you invested in a moving company after deciding to find an apartment, you don't have to worry about any of this. They can deal with the traffic, and their company's worker's compensation will surely cover their missing fingers.

What to Bring Along

There are always documents to bring along when going in for an apartment interview with the landlord. They include proof of income and a filled-out rental application. When you're moving to an area like Brock Hall, however, you need to bring your A-game. Have a credit check in hand and dress nicely. You'll also do yourself a favor by bringing along references from former landlords, and as long as you don't have a lengthy criminal history of money laundering or other crimes, it would even be beneficial to bring a background check along. Those sneaky landlords are liable to have one done anyway.

Brock Hall Neighborhoods

A large portion of Brock Hall is unpopulated due simply to how the neighborhoods are laid out so far from each other. This is likely why the population density in the area is lower than 700 people per square mile. In addition to peace and quiet and serenity, though, each of the few major areas around Brock Hall have great aspects to consider. Brock Hall is a residential community, so don't expect a Walmart Supercenter to be next door. For most people living in Brock Hall, though, that's more of a blessing than a curse.

Sir Edwards Drive: The Sir Edwards Drive area and the neighborhoods surrounding it are a little set back from the majority of Brock Hall. The homes are relatively new and you'll be able to get plenty of places since it's bordered by Highway 301. Also, the Lake Presidential Golf Club is right next door, so you can work on your golf swing after moving in.

Southern Brock Hall: This area of beautiful homes and subdivisions borders Western Branch Stream Valley Park, so you'll always have some natural beauty nearby. You should check out these subdivisions lining Largo Road. They say money can't buy you happiness, but it can get you a place in southern Brock Hall. In our book, that's close enough.

Upper Brock Hall: This area, just south of Pine Needle Park, is immaculate, and we're not just saying that. If you manage to find rental housing here, you'll have plenty of wide open space on the property. As in, you might not be able to see your neighbors and drivers might not be able to see your home from the road. Heck, you'll even have the historical Collington Branch stream nearby. Not much you can do with that, but it's there.

Living in Brock Hall

The homes and neighborhoods in Brock Hall should be enough to keep anyone happy, but we understand that you might want more. After all, some people are picky, and if that's you, rest assured that there's other stuff going on around the community. As already stated, Brock Hall is mostly residential. With only a short drive, however, you can reach a multitude of great places and attractions that are sure to keep you occupied. And if you don't like any of these, calm down and look at your new residence. How can you be upset after that?

History Everywhere

Sure, Washington, D.C., is chock-full of history and only about a half hour away, but it's not the only place of historical significance around Brock Hall. In fact, the Surratt House Museum, where John Wilkes Booth met with other conspirators of the Lincoln assassination, is also nearby. Oh, it might be haunted, so bring an extra pair of underwear.

The Ride of Your Life

Not many people are lucky enough to live near amusement parks, but residents in Brock Hall definitely are. Just imagine: You can enjoy the serenity of affluent living after finding places for rent in Brock Hall, and then you can head over to Six Flags America when you get tired of all that peace and quiet.

Down Home Fun

Do you fall more into the "country folk" category, or are you interested in just enjoying the lifestyle for a day? Head over to Montpelier Farms. It has a farmers' market every Sunday, but you can also enjoy hayrides, a roping range, and a variety of other staples of farm life during the rest of the week. If you're not used to this kind of living, though, once a week should suffice.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Brock Hall?
The average rent price for Brock Hall rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,110.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Brock Hall?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Brock Hall include Greater Upper Marlboro.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Brock Hall?
Some of the colleges located in the Brock Hall area include Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, Howard Community College, and Johns Hopkins University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Brock Hall?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brock Hall from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.

