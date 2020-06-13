/
capitol heights
240 Apartments for rent in Capitol Heights, MD📍
Coral Hills
3 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,336
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
17 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
7 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
Coral Hills
5 Units Available
Penn Southern
4113 Southern Ave, Capitol Heights, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
756 sqft
Nearby Metro Bus and Metro Rail stations make Penn Southern the choice alternative to expensive and cramped city living. Every apartment has a private patio or balcony and a host of other amenities. Close to downtown Washington and Capitol Hill.
1 Unit Available
5803 FALKLAND PLACE
5803 Falkland Place, Capitol Heights, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1580 sqft
During this pandemic please use the utmost caution. Face mask, gloves and sanitizer.Ready to for immediate occupancy. Three full level townhouse in London Woods 4 Bedrooms 2.5 baths Finished basement.
1 Unit Available
5711 Falkland Place
5711 Falkland Place, Capitol Heights, MD
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR, 1.5 BA Home in Capitol Heights!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful 3 BR, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Capitol Heights
4 Units Available
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd, Walker Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floorplans with private patios, walk-in closets, and well-equipped kitchens. Minutes away from the National Harbor and Capital Beltway. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly.
2 Units Available
Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy quality living at Dunhill South Apartments. Dunhill South Apartments offers modern, spacious, charming living.
5 Units Available
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.
4 Units Available
Walker Mill Apartments
1296 Rochell Ave, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
973 sqft
Newly renovated, the apartments have received a thorough upgrade, including spacious kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and gas ranges. The pet-friendly community has a pool, on-site laundry and a playground for residents.
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
5426 BASS PLACE SE
5426 Bass Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1102 sqft
Tours /Appts are available this(6/13-6/14) Sat and Sun 12:30pm-2pm Gorgeous 3 Level is a fully renovated, semi-detached home features, gleaming hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, crown molding, recessed
1 Unit Available
1749 ADDISON ROAD S
1749 Addison Road South, Walker Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1129 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Condo in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan.
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
227 63rd Street, NE
227 63rd Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
788 sqft
VIDEO TOUR - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-AE-C7Kurs&feature=youtu.be Learn about Cooperative Homes - https://www.investopedia.com/articles/pf/08/housingco-op.
1 Unit Available
706 Rollins Ave Basement
706 Rollins Avenue, Walker Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1264 sqft
Spacious two bedroom basement apartment with private entrance.
1 Unit Available
2001 COUNTY ROAD
2001 County Road, Walker Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath, near Suitland Metro station, and Addison Metro station. Freshly painted, updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, and living area, huge yard. Washer and dryer hookup, move in ready.
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
4919 A STREET SE
4919 A Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location less than 0.5 mile from Benning Metro.
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
15 55TH STREET SE
15 55th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1759 sqft
Welcome home! This beautiful unit is now on the market and ready for you to move right in. This three bedroom, one bath and half unit is conveniently located in Washington, DC and offers ample restaurant, retail.
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
4800 C St SE
4800 C Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
635 sqft
Newly renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in Marshall Heights neighborhood. The kitchen features nice countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and stove, range hood, and plenty of cabinet space. The unit is filled with natural light.
1 Unit Available
419 MILFAN DRIVE
419 Milfan Drive, Walker Mill, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
1050 sqft
Move in Ready. 5 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Finished walk out basement. Off street parking. Large backyard. Two block from Addison Rd Metro!! Owner/Agent
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
221 57TH PL NE
221 57th Place Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Short term furnished rental. If you are looking for a spacious, luxury, fully furnished accommodation in central Washington, DC for 1-6 months this is the most ideal option on the market. We can do leases from 1 up to 6 months.
1 Unit Available
6731 MILLTOWN COURT
6731 Milltown Court, Walker Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1045 sqft
ONE LEVEL Living at it's Best!!! Private entrance, Fresh paint and carpet, Large two bedrooms, one bath, open floor plan condo with separate dining and living rooms, large eat in kitchen , sliding patio doors to deck area that backs to trees.
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
4930 A St SE -202
4930 A Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
9 Unit Multi-Family home 9 Unit Multi -Family home
Results within 5 miles of Capitol Heights
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Capitol Heights, the median rent is $1,058 for a studio, $1,111 for a 1-bedroom, $1,284 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,694 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Capitol Heights, check out our monthly Capitol Heights Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Capitol Heights area include Washington Adventist University, Howard Community College, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, and Marymount University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Capitol Heights from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.
