Last updated June 13 2020

329 Apartments for rent in North Kensington, MD

Last updated June 13
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
4012 Halsey Ct
4012 Halsey Court, North Kensington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2150 sqft
3 BR/3BA House in Kensington, MD - Property Id: 295129 Newly rebuilt 2-story house in a quiet cul-de-sac in Kensington close to Beltway, Rock Creek Trail, NIH, shopping, train station, metro station.

Last updated June 13
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3510 Astoria Ct
3510 Astoria Court, North Kensington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1670 sqft
$2,600 large 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath, Beautifully renovated, available now, in a quiet cul de sac in Kensington MD Tenant is respsonsible to take care of the yard, snow removal from driveway, pay for electricity , gas and water.

Last updated June 13
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD
3135 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
754 sqft
Completely renovated condo in Kensington**New wood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with new cabinets with soft close drawers/doors, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, and new flooring**Totally redone

Last updated June 13
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804
3333 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** Utilities Included * Positively Wow! This spacious condo offers plenty of light with large windows, glamorous balcony perfect for Al-Fresco dining, great entertaining space, ample storage, a master bedroom w/walk-in closet.

Last updated June 13
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3821 Denfeld Avenue
3821 Denfeld Avenue, North Kensington, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2500 sqft
Charming and very well maintained house in sought-after North Kensington is what you are looking for! Recently renovated, this house features: an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout the house, and a
Results within 1 mile of North Kensington
Last updated June 13
Wheaton-Glenmont
29 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Last updated June 13
Wheaton-Glenmont
5 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,652
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.
Last updated June 13
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,456
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13
Wheaton-Glenmont
4 Units Available
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13
Wheaton-Glenmont
20 Units Available
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,515
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Last updated June 13
Wheaton-Glenmont
10 Units Available
Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1056 sqft
Welcome home to Earle Manor Apartments. We're conveniently located on Georgia Ave in Wheaton MD. You’ll have easy access to buses, the Metro (Red Line), and I-495. Explore an eclectic range of nearby restaurants. Catch a movie at the AMC Theatre.
Last updated June 13
Wheaton-Glenmont
18 Units Available
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,462
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Last updated June 13
Wheaton-Glenmont
2 Units Available
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,288
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
in Silver Spring, you've discovered your new place. This community is located on Bucknell Dr. in Silver Spring. Make sure you to check out the apartment floorplan options. The professional leasing team is ready for you to take a tour.

Last updated June 13
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
11320 King George Dr
11320 King George Drive, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1760 sqft
11320 King George Dr Available 06/15/20 Amazingly Beautiful 3BR/2FB/1HB - 2 Level plus Attached Garage Unit - Amazing Location! - ## Check out the video tour at: https://rentinsilverspring.

Last updated June 13
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10504 Amherst Ave
10504 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Supersized Home Next to Park Less Than 1 Mile to Wheaton Metro! - If you're searching for an awesome home in a magnificently convenient location, then stop looking because the search is over! Let's talk about location: your home is the last house

Last updated June 13
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10701 Amherst Ave
10701 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Single Family Cape Cod - Property Id: 10743 Charming cottage in great location -- walk (0.7 miles) to Red line metro (Wheaton), shops, cinema, mall, and restaurants.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4950 CLOISTER DRIVE
4950 Cloister Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1618 sqft
Excellent townhome across from Grosvenor Subway! Renovated granite kitchen with stainless appliances, renovated baths! Sunken LR with high 10ft ceilings in Living Room with fireplace w/french doors to deck.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
10912 TROY ROAD
10912 Troy Road, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1588 sqft
AWESOME WELL MAINTAINED ALL BRICK SINGLE FAMILY RAMBLER CLOSE TO ROCK CREEK PARK & BELTWAY! THIS UPDATED HOME HAS A WONDERFUL GOURMET KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & CUSTOM CABINETS! BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS! 2 UPDATED BATHROOMS!

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4302 STAR LANE
4302 Star Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1976 sqft
Gorgeous Updated home in South Rockville! Close to everything: Walter Reed, Grosvenor metro, This home just sparkles with TLC, Everything has been updated: Kitchen, bathrooms, wood flooring, lighting etc.

Last updated June 13
South Kensington
1 Unit Available
9801 La Duke Drive
9801 La Duke Drive, South Kensington, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
2735 sqft
See Video Here: https://youtu.be/BFi9cRkaJI0 Beautiful Single Family House In the Bethesda Chevy Chase Cluster. New Kitchen & (3) New Bathrooms. Walk 2 Blocks to Rock Creek Park (Beach Drive). Experience the Jogging & Bike Trails.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
10500 MONTROSE AVENUE
10500 Montrose Avenue, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
731 sqft
All Utilities included in this lovely 1 BR condo with new kitchen, HVAC, Windows, fresh paint and move-in ready. Situated between Rock Creek Park and walkable to Grosvenor Metro, The Mansion at Strathmore and more.

Last updated June 13
South Kensington
1 Unit Available
10117 THORNWOOD ROAD
10117 Thornwood Road, South Kensington, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1478 sqft
VERY CHARMING Parkwood Rambler with addition and renovated KITCHEN.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE
11501 Monongahela Drive, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1740 sqft
Pristine condition Single Family home near North Bethesda, Walk to White Flint Metro New Hardwoods on 1st Floor, Gorgeous kitchen with maple cabinets & silestone counters, Fresh painting, Sunny home, Walk out Finished basement, bonus room/
City GuideNorth Kensington
North Kensington is one of the top 30 places to live in Maryland. Considering the state has over 440 cities, that's a pretty swanky title to hold. It makes sense, too. Diversity is celebrated, schools are top-notch, and the area is steeped in American history. Welcome to North Kensington, a cool little place to call home.

North Kensington is part of the Greater Kensington area. Directly south of Wheaton, its northern boundary is Veirs Mill Road, one of Montgomery County's main corridors. With a population of approximately 9,500 and covering a little more than 1.5 square miles, it's very dense. Yet, that's part of the charm about the town. Its cozy confines help foster a sense of tight-knit community. However, that closeness doesn't translate into snobby exclusivity. North Kensington is not stuck-up. If anything, it's quite the opposite. It can be a very friendly town. It gives as good as it gets, so be nice.

Moving to North Kensington

If you're a dog lover, then you're in luck. North Kensington is a haven for pets, particularly of the canine variety. A nice little grooming business is a local go-to for prettier animals, and pet-friendly recreational trails are comparatively plentiful for such a small patch of town.

Neighborhoods in North Kensington

North Kensington is very small, but not too small to have a fair share of neighborhoods. Places in Montgomery County that are this close to DC is considered prime real estate. That's why you will find many people in such a tiny spot. The area is best navigated by directional designation (that includes most places around DC, by the way). So, dig up those camp memories and dust off those old orienteering skills. Oh, and the DC metropolitan area can be a somewhat transient region because many people move there for temporary work. If you notice a fair portion of furnished apartments in North Kensington, that's one of the main reasons why.

North and West: Connecticut Gardens and Connecticut Avenue Hills. The northern section of North Kensington is full of hi rise apartments and condos. As condos are typically privately owned, many are available as property rentals. Connecticut Avenue is the main north-south thoroughfare for Greater Kensington, which includes North Kensington. The northern part of this town is a transition point from a larger, well-populated city in Montgomery County. Therefore, you will find a greater deal of apartment housing options. If you're looking for studio apartments, check out this area. However, the more you investigate beyond the main roads, you will begin to spot single family homes and townhouses for rent.

Central and East: College View, Kensington Knolls, Kensington View. Talk about diversity in housing choices. These three neighborhoods cover a lot of residential ground in North Kensington, but each of them offers just about anything you may be looking for in a rental. Looking for studio apartments? You'll probably find it in one of these places. Need a little more room and need a 2 bedroom apartment for rent in North Kensington? Roll the dice on this area. Houses, apartments, efficiencies, you name it. There's quite a few choices in the central and eastern section of North Kensington

South: Rock Creek Palisades and Kensington Heights. Rock Creek Park covers a huge area across the region and the Palisades neighborhood undoubtedly borrowed its name. This area can be an ideal location for different types of rentals because of its proximity to a nearby Metro station (the aforementioned Wheaton), quick access to major roads and nearness to Kensington proper. It is possible to find apartments of any size in these two areas. This is another area that it wouldn't be unusual to find a furnished apartment, or a furnished single-family home, for that matter. Any area that is near a Metro stop is going to be popular in the region and North Kensington is definitely part of that equation.

Living in North Kensington

North Kensington houses a clean and simple triad of public schools, as well as a Montessori-based private school. Rock View Elementary, Newport Mill Middle, and Albert Einstein High are the local public education places. Rock Creek Montessori is a private school located there. Montgomery County Public Schools carry a stellar rating and reputation throughout the state. So, if you need to decide on schooling options, you may have a win-win situation there.

If you're a fan of high school sports, Titan Stadium will be a Friday-night hangout for you during football and basketball season. It also happens to be adjacent to Pleasant View Park, a nice little place to hang your hat and nibble on a picnic spread. Ken-Gar Palisades Park is no slouch for taking some time to enjoy the great outdoors, either.

Veering away from recreation and steering towards work, let's talk traffic. You can't get around moving to any area in the nation's capitol without addressing traffic concerns. Now, DC. traffic can be hellacious; that's a well-known fact of living in the region. North Kensington, however, has another option for you. Luckily, the Wheaton metro stop is a short distance from North Kensington. It's on the red line and goes straight to Metro Center within about 30 minutes. Living in North Kensington has other upsides, including the advantage of living near an almost endless list of historical sites and world-renowned museums. There is one mantra you should repeat to yourself: The Metro system is your friend. Using this method of public transportation is like taking an aspirin for road congestion. Use it, and use it often.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in North Kensington?
The average rent price for North Kensington rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,350.
What colleges and universities are located in or around North Kensington?
Some of the colleges located in the North Kensington area include Howard Community College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to North Kensington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Kensington from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

