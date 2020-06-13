329 Apartments for rent in North Kensington, MD📍
North Kensington is part of the Greater Kensington area. Directly south of Wheaton, its northern boundary is Veirs Mill Road, one of Montgomery County's main corridors. With a population of approximately 9,500 and covering a little more than 1.5 square miles, it's very dense. Yet, that's part of the charm about the town. Its cozy confines help foster a sense of tight-knit community. However, that closeness doesn't translate into snobby exclusivity. North Kensington is not stuck-up. If anything, it's quite the opposite. It can be a very friendly town. It gives as good as it gets, so be nice.
If you're a dog lover, then you're in luck. North Kensington is a haven for pets, particularly of the canine variety. A nice little grooming business is a local go-to for prettier animals, and pet-friendly recreational trails are comparatively plentiful for such a small patch of town.
North Kensington is very small, but not too small to have a fair share of neighborhoods. Places in Montgomery County that are this close to DC is considered prime real estate. That's why you will find many people in such a tiny spot. The area is best navigated by directional designation (that includes most places around DC, by the way). So, dig up those camp memories and dust off those old orienteering skills. Oh, and the DC metropolitan area can be a somewhat transient region because many people move there for temporary work. If you notice a fair portion of furnished apartments in North Kensington, that's one of the main reasons why.
North and West: Connecticut Gardens and Connecticut Avenue Hills. The northern section of North Kensington is full of hi rise apartments and condos. As condos are typically privately owned, many are available as property rentals. Connecticut Avenue is the main north-south thoroughfare for Greater Kensington, which includes North Kensington. The northern part of this town is a transition point from a larger, well-populated city in Montgomery County. Therefore, you will find a greater deal of apartment housing options. If you're looking for studio apartments, check out this area. However, the more you investigate beyond the main roads, you will begin to spot single family homes and townhouses for rent.
Central and East: College View, Kensington Knolls, Kensington View. Talk about diversity in housing choices. These three neighborhoods cover a lot of residential ground in North Kensington, but each of them offers just about anything you may be looking for in a rental. Looking for studio apartments? You'll probably find it in one of these places. Need a little more room and need a 2 bedroom apartment for rent in North Kensington? Roll the dice on this area. Houses, apartments, efficiencies, you name it. There's quite a few choices in the central and eastern section of North Kensington
South: Rock Creek Palisades and Kensington Heights. Rock Creek Park covers a huge area across the region and the Palisades neighborhood undoubtedly borrowed its name. This area can be an ideal location for different types of rentals because of its proximity to a nearby Metro station (the aforementioned Wheaton), quick access to major roads and nearness to Kensington proper. It is possible to find apartments of any size in these two areas. This is another area that it wouldn't be unusual to find a furnished apartment, or a furnished single-family home, for that matter. Any area that is near a Metro stop is going to be popular in the region and North Kensington is definitely part of that equation.
North Kensington houses a clean and simple triad of public schools, as well as a Montessori-based private school. Rock View Elementary, Newport Mill Middle, and Albert Einstein High are the local public education places. Rock Creek Montessori is a private school located there. Montgomery County Public Schools carry a stellar rating and reputation throughout the state. So, if you need to decide on schooling options, you may have a win-win situation there.
If you're a fan of high school sports, Titan Stadium will be a Friday-night hangout for you during football and basketball season. It also happens to be adjacent to Pleasant View Park, a nice little place to hang your hat and nibble on a picnic spread. Ken-Gar Palisades Park is no slouch for taking some time to enjoy the great outdoors, either.
Veering away from recreation and steering towards work, let's talk traffic. You can't get around moving to any area in the nation's capitol without addressing traffic concerns. Now, DC. traffic can be hellacious; that's a well-known fact of living in the region. North Kensington, however, has another option for you. Luckily, the Wheaton metro stop is a short distance from North Kensington. It's on the red line and goes straight to Metro Center within about 30 minutes. Living in North Kensington has other upsides, including the advantage of living near an almost endless list of historical sites and world-renowned museums. There is one mantra you should repeat to yourself: The Metro system is your friend. Using this method of public transportation is like taking an aspirin for road congestion. Use it, and use it often.