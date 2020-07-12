/
kalorama
261 Apartments for rent in Kalorama, Washington, DC
5 Units Available
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,669
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,017
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
899 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom apartments in Kalorama, a vibrant neighborhood in Washington, D.C. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Residents have access to a fitness center, onsite laundry and rooftop deck with BBQ grills.
11 Units Available
Ora
2144 California St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,842
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,820
817 sqft
Experience the finest in boutique apartment living at Ora with refined features, premier amenities, and panoramic vistas of DC’s most distinguished neighborhood, Kalorama.
1 Unit Available
2428 Tracy Pl Nw
2428 Tracy Place Northwest, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2500 sqft
A well-furnished home in the heart of Kalorama and Embassy Row. We are away until mid-September. One or two people preferred.
1 Unit Available
2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW
2123 California Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1006 sqft
Prime Kalorama location! Featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, newly remodeled kitchen, with granite countertops, spacious bedrooms, ample closet space, hardwood floors throughout. Rent includes ALL utilities, PLUS cable TV/Internet.
1 Unit Available
2107 S STREET NW
2107 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1475 sqft
**VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW**Amazing Luxury PENTHOUSE apartment with PRIVATE ELEVATOR and PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK. One of a kind, two-bedroom apartment located in the heart of DUPONT/KALORAMA.
1 Unit Available
2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72
2126 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
4 Bedrooms
Ask
EXTRAORDINARY SPACE. Corner Penthouse apartment, drenched in light with nearly 2000 sq ft and9+ ft ceilings. Gracious Foyer entrance leads to formal banquet size dining room and grand living room. with hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
2112 WYOMING AVENUE NW
2112 Wyoming Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
869 sqft
Brand new, sparkling Kalorama boutique condo building with PARKING. WALK to Metro, shops, restaurants. 966 sunny square feet in stylish renovation.
1 Unit Available
2138 CALIFORNIA STREET NW
2138 California Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1241 sqft
Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 level with den home in the heart of Kalorama! Private yard sets it aside from many other properties in the area. Open living space on main floor and 2 large bedrooms on second floor including large master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
2153 CALIFORNIA STREET NW
2153 California Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,850
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
** Please follow the COVID-19 CDC guidelines, wear mask ** A Washington Icon in the heart of Kalorama, the classic California Court, is featured in "Best Addresses".
Results within 1 mile of Kalorama
24 Units Available
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,550
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
632 sqft
This property features rooftop decks, on-site restaurant and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have built-in bookshelves, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Community is adjacent to the Smithsonian Zoological Park and near the Naval Observatory.
59 Units Available
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,810
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,811
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,861
796 sqft
BOATHOUSE APARTMENTS IN THE HEART OF WASHINGTON DC’S FOGGY BOTTOM Meet Boathouse Apartments, DC’s most connected waterfront apartment building. Located in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood across Virginia Ave from the Watergate Hotel.
21 Units Available
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,988
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,381
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
1052 sqft
Spacious apartments with gas stoves, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include 24-hour gym, laundry, concierge and maintenance services. Pool, hot tub and yoga studio. Pet-friendly and green community. Located SW of Dupont Circle.
38 Units Available
1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,490
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
610 sqft
1500 Mass is in the middle of three distinguished DC neighborhoods: Dupont Circle, Golden Triangle and Logan Circle. Walking distance from the Dupont Circle Metro, 1500 Mass offers in-unit laundry facilities, garages and hardwood floors.
12 Units Available
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,633
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,908
1260 sqft
Experience life in the leafy Woodley Park neighborhood. Public transit access is nearby, with the Metro just a block away. Enjoy spacious apartments, complete with hardwood floors and a recently renovated kitchen.
6 Units Available
2400 M
2400 M St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,396
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,826
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,961
1335 sqft
Recently renovated units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to rooftop deck, BBQ/grill, courtyard, pool and clubhouse. 24-hour gym and concierge service. Dog- and cat-friendly.
54 Units Available
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,200
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,530
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
969 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your home is the center of your life.
4 Units Available
The Asher
2110 19th St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,150
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
850 sqft
Luxury apartments in the convenient Dupont Circle neighborhood. Located on a quiet street, yet minutes from downtown D.C. and The Mall. Each apartment has stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and dishwasher.
36 Units Available
Drake
1355 17th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,975
1 Bedroom
$2,125
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Drake features efficient, luxurious apartments at more accessible rental prices than many other parts of the neighborhood. Close to downtown DC, these units offer dishwashers and hardwood floors.
12 Units Available
The Harper
1919 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,175
377 sqft
Fantastic location between T and U streets in the heart of Washington. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. All utilities included. Community features parking garage, coffee bar and clubhouse for residents.
16 Units Available
Windermere Harrowgate
1825 & 1833 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,900
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
941 sqft
Studio apartments in a fully renovated Roaring 20s-era building. Dupont Circle landmark. Utilities included. Updated kitchens, hardwood floors, granite counters, custom maple cabinets and on-site laundry. Across from T Street Park.
5 Units Available
The Regent
1640 16th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
843 sqft
Step up to luxury in Dupont Circle. These units offer the finest in luxury amenities and location. Apartments have lots of light and hardwood flooring. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
18 Units Available
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,650
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1098 sqft
Located in Adams Morgan with easy metro access and adjacent to Meridian Hill Park. Recently renovated. Units have washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher and granite counters. Includes vintage hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
37 Units Available
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,925
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,558
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1082 sqft
Restored parquet and a grand piano. Original travertine and modern marble. Discover the renaissance of city living at Modera Sedici, distinguished Washington DC apartments on the venerable grounds of the former Italian Embassy.
15 Units Available
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,695
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
859 sqft
Situated in the desirable Dupont Circle neighborhood. Apartments boast oversized windows and Berber carpets. On-site laundry room and fitness center. Residents enjoy living close to 17th Street with its diverse selection of restaurants and bars.
