Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:44 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024
3024 Gentain Court Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3024 Gentain Court Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Petworth
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Owner has found his own subtenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024 have any available units?
3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024 currently offering any rent specials?
3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024 pet-friendly?
No, 3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024 offer parking?
Yes, 3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024 offers parking.
Does 3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024 have a pool?
No, 3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024 does not have a pool.
Does 3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024 have accessible units?
No, 3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024 does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3024 GENTAIN CT NE #3024 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
DeSoto
1445 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
2620 16th Street
2620 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Pershing House
3701 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University