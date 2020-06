Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

3 bedroom, 3 & 1/2 bath w/hardwood floors throughout the home. Updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted, newer carpeted stairs. Living room w/fireplace. Finished basement w/kitchenette and full bath. Off street parking in rear. New windows throughout. Blocks to metro, Giant Food and Starbucks. Pet considered (dog only no cats). Tenant to handle yard maintenance. Beautifully fencedin yard. Call me or get your agent to come see this Forest Hills home.