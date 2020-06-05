All apartments in Washington
1931 Lincoln Road Northeast - 1

1931 Lincoln Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1931 Lincoln Road Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3-story row house in Eckington! Almost 2,000 sq feet of living space, including eat-in kitchen with SS appliances, off-street parking pad with garage door, Upper floor has 3 bedrooms with new HW floors + a full bath Ceiling fans throughout. Spacious, carpeted finished basement with another full bath. Front and back porch. Newer W/D. Pets on a case by case basis.
Blocks away from shops and restaurants, multiple bus lines, and close to the Shaw (yellow/green) and Noma (red) metro lines.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 Lincoln Road Northeast - 1 have any available units?
1931 Lincoln Road Northeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 Lincoln Road Northeast - 1 have?
Some of 1931 Lincoln Road Northeast - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 Lincoln Road Northeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1931 Lincoln Road Northeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 Lincoln Road Northeast - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1931 Lincoln Road Northeast - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1931 Lincoln Road Northeast - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1931 Lincoln Road Northeast - 1 offers parking.
Does 1931 Lincoln Road Northeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 Lincoln Road Northeast - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 Lincoln Road Northeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 1931 Lincoln Road Northeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1931 Lincoln Road Northeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1931 Lincoln Road Northeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 Lincoln Road Northeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1931 Lincoln Road Northeast - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
