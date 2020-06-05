1931 Lincoln Road Northeast - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3-story row house in Eckington! Almost 2,000 sq feet of living space, including eat-in kitchen with SS appliances, off-street parking pad with garage door, Upper floor has 3 bedrooms with new HW floors + a full bath Ceiling fans throughout. Spacious, carpeted finished basement with another full bath. Front and back porch. Newer W/D. Pets on a case by case basis.

Blocks away from shops and restaurants, multiple bus lines, and close to the Shaw (yellow/green) and Noma (red) metro lines.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.