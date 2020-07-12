/
woodridge fort lincoln
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
849 Apartments for rent in Woodridge - Fort Lincoln, Washington, DC
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
15 Units Available
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,606
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,127
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,617
1083 sqft
The amenities offered at The Jamison are designed to simplify your life. Squeeze in a workout before getting down to business at a co-working nook. Meet friends on the rooftop terrace after getting your shopping done at Costco.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2433 Perry St NE
2433 Perry Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
NE WDC Woodridge Home W/ Off Street Pkg & Gardens - Property Id: 301819 Charming Washington, DC home in a wonderful family community.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3454 Summit Ct NE
3454 Summit Court Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1379 sqft
Large and Spacious Condo with Outdoor Space! Off-Street Parking Included! - This condo lives like a single-family home with a spacious layout and a small back patio space.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3102 Banneker Dr NE
3102 Banneker Drive Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Classy Condo in NE - Classy, light filled space with loft, skylight, gorgeous renovated kitchen and great vibe! Truly a cook's dream kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, oven, stove, and tons of counter space!.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
3906 21st Street Northeast
3906 21st Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms available in Brookland/Woodridge, Washington DC. All utilities included except the bill for AC/heat. Fully Furnished.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3147 CHERRY RD NE #30
3147 Cherry Road Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
FORT LINCOLN 4 LEVEL FINISHED WITH RECREATION ROOM, LOFT TOWNHOUSE WITH ASSIGNED PARKING! NEWLY PAINTED AND UPGRADED, HUGE KITCHEN W/ LOTS OF CABINETS & TABLE SPACE & SS APPLIANCES, DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, PATIO AND PRIVATE FENCING! NEARBY PARK
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
2630 Monroe Street Northeast
2630 Monroe Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
500 sqft
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom available in Woodridge/Fort Lincoln, Washington DC. All utilities included. Fully Furnished. Hello! We have a charming basement unit available: • Very walkable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3631 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE
3631 Commodore Joshua Barney Drive Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1664 sqft
This 4 lvl end unit townhome features 2 mstr bedroom suites w/2 mstr bathrooms both featuring custom closets and a 1 car garage.Main level has a open floor plan for house gatherings. Kitchen features a breakfast bar and kitchen island.
1 of 37
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
3472 SUMMIT COURT NE
3472 Summit Court Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
963 sqft
FORT LINCOLN RENTAL: This 2 BR (one-level) Townhome is LIGHT-FILLED, Rare Find -- FOR RENT in Fort Lincoln NE DC: This is a uniquely designed 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, spacious townhome.
Results within 1 mile of Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
57 Units Available
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Avondale Overlook
2400 Queens Chapel Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,310
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1009 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom apartments conveniently situated in a thriving neighborhood near West Hyattsville Metro Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens, walk-in closets and ceramic tile bathrooms. Private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
22 Units Available
Kaywood Gardens Apartments
4101 Kaywood Pl, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
$998
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,168
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
790 sqft
Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. Residents have access to fitness center, playground and high-speed internet. Located near several bus stops, West Hyattsville Metro station and Brookland/CUA Metro station.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
1 Unit Available
Parkway Plaza
1835 24th St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,424
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Parkway Plaza, a garden style community in Washington, DC that offers a park like setting and neighbors The National Arboretum, Brentwood and Ivy City.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3614 12th St NE Apt 2
3614 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,895
3614 12th St NE Apt 2 Available 07/18/20 1 bedroom, 1 bath Apt - NEW to market, - Cute ground-floor level, one bedroom in Brookland. The apartment is only a year old, one prior occupant.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3215 14th St, NE
3215 14th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
875 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Modern 2 Bdrm in Exquisite Neighborhood - Property Id: 310304 Gorgeous contemporary recently built apartment located near Catholic University; steps away from 12th and Monroe Streets, NE bars and restaurants, near redline
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3215 12TH STREET NE
3215 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
876 sqft
This spacious, light filled, professionally managed, and well-located condo can be your new home! Just a few short blocks to the Metro, urban living in the heart of Brookland affords you access to bike trails that connect you to the rest of the DMV,
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3806 39th Street
3806 39th Street, Brentwood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,275
800 sqft
One Bedroom w/Den in the Historic Arts District - Property Id: 289380 Platinum Dwellings presents this unique apartment located in the heart of the walkable Hyattsville-Brentwood Arts District.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1879 Channing St, NE
1879 Channing Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1632 sqft
1879 Channing St, NE Available 08/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BED 3.5 BATHROOM - HOA COMMUNITY - This 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom has 4 levels of newly renovated living space. The house is a corner lot, with a deck and small fenced yard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4314 12th Street, NE
4314 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1470 sqft
Semi-detached Brookland home, 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom w/ parking and bonus den/sun rooms - Nestled in a residential neighborhood, this semi-detached home has a beautiful front porch and expansive yard.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1804 BRYANT STREET NE
1804 Bryant Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1010 sqft
SPACIOUS two level townhome that feature 2 master suites with private bathrooms, open dining/living space, upgraded kitchen, fireplace, balcony, washer and dryer, pet friendly, reserved parking, fenced backyard with walkout patio and much more! A
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4222 34TH STREET
4222 34th Street, Mount Rainier, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1620 sqft
**** DON'T MISS THE VIRTUAL TOUR! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jqr63jjtJW1&mls=1 **** Located in the heart of Mount Rainier this home has been transformed with modern amenities while still maintaining its original character.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3915 9TH ST NE #2
3915 9th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
Walk to everything Brookland has to offer. This charming 2 BDR, 1 BTH is perfect for you.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3725 12TH STREET NE
3725 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
Location location location! Would you like to be in walking distance of the Brookland metro and Catholic University? A ton of new pubs, restaurants (Busboys and Poets, &Pizza, Brookland's Finest, Starbucks/coffeehouses, "Yes", organic market, etc.
1 of 1
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
2407 21ST PLACE NE
2407 21st Place Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
3168 sqft
This main level home has been updated from new floors to new kitchen and baths its a lovely 2 bed 1 bath home located off New York Ave in NE DC
