102 Apartments for rent in Laurel, MD

Life in Laurel

Having trouble with Craigslist Laurel? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Hop off the train halfway between Washington and Baltimore, and you’ll find yourself in the happy little city of Laurel. This community has a small town atmosphere with a couple of community colleges, a local theater scene, and year-round festivities. Rental properties come in all shapes, sizes, prices, and locations, giving you many different options to consider.

You can find some great rental properties by the golf course, the lake, the river, the historic Main Street area, the college center, and everywhere in between.

Off of Cherry Lane is Laurel Square, an open-air multi-use shopping center with plans for a movie theater, health club, and restaurants. Here, you can already find luxury hotel-style living at the Emerson at Cherry Lane. Ridiculously lavish amenities in this high-rise building include a resort-style swimming pool, spa, health club, business center, game room, movie theater, Zen garden, yoga room, rose garden, maid service, pet service, trash valet, laundry service... and the list goes on. Steward Manor is another luxury apartment building, with its own resort-style amenities right by Laurel Lake.

If luxury isn't your priority, then keep an eye out for cheap apartments, townhouses, and rental homes. There are lots of delightful little brick apartment buildings and townhouses with historic character in this price range, as well as some newer properties for those who prefer modern style and modern energy efficiency.

Outside the swimming pools and spa's of luxury apartments, you can still find plenty of convenient and more practical amenities. Things like laundry facilities, BBQ pits, picnic areas, playgrounds, and parking are common. Also, most apartment communities feature units with a fireplace and sometimes even a washer & dryer.

Need a pet friendly property rental in Laurel? No problem. Laurel has a good selection of pet friendly apartments and houses for rent. From luxury apartments to cheap apartments, rental homes to townhouses, there are plenty of places that proudly advertise "pet-friendly". Some rentals accept only cats, however, the majority are dog friendly as well. Expect to pay both a non-refundable pet fee and pet rent for each of your furry family members.

That's the swing of things in Laurel these days. Have fun on the apartment hunt and best of luck!

-By Katy Comal