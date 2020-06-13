Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

102 Apartments for rent in Laurel, MD

Laurel Lakes
1 of 39

Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
1 of 19

Last updated June 13
17 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,459
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1247 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13
Laurel Lakes
8 Units Available
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,441
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,706
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to 95, equipped with Nest technology, and conveniently located between Montgomery, Howard, and Prince Georges Counties, Modera WestSide is the perfect home for DC and Maryland commuters!
1 of 4

Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,015
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
948 sqft
From the beauty of its elegant design to the convenience of its many outstanding features, Fox Rest Apartments offers you the area's largest floor plans and a charming atmosphere for your most enjoyable living pleasure.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13
$
9 Units Available
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Laurel, MD, the units available at the Evergreens are affordable, chock full of amenities, pet-friendly and come equipped with an award-winning management team.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13
Maryland City
20 Units Available
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,275
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1198 sqft
Boasting granite kitchen counters and spacious floor plans, Tall Oaks offers easy access to the I-95, perfect for those wanting to commute to the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas. Onsite cafe and internet access.
1 of 37

Last updated June 13
$
25 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
1 of 61

Last updated June 13
$
3 Units Available
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,259
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1034 sqft
Are you looking for townhome-style living at a fraction of the price? Do you want something that's highly walkable and close to all transit? Look no further than Middletowne Apartments!
1 of 39

Last updated June 13
21 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Patuxent Place
531 Main St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Patuxent Place is located in one of the most historic districts in Maryland, making it the perfect choice for those who love the classic charm.
1 of 28

Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need a gated, quiet community that's close to everything? Look no further than the Avondale, which is just steps away from everything downtown Laurel has to offer!
1 of 13

Last updated June 13
$
15 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13
20 Units Available
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,681
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,243
1631 sqft
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Laurel Court Apartments
321 Thomas Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
785 sqft
The city of Laurel is conveniently located between Washington DC and Baltimore, it brings a beautiful suburban lifestyle between to major cities.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
828 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.

1 of 83

Last updated June 13
Laurel Lakes
1 Unit Available
14229 Jib St #31
14229 Jib Street, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1000 sqft
14229 Jib St #31 Available 07/01/20 $1,545 - 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent - Laurel MD - This large 2 bedroom apartment has tons of space! This home features a large master bedroom with a private ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet as well as a

1 of 3

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
405 Montrose Avenue
405 Montrose Avenue, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
Spacious apartment with hardwood floors and new modern kitchen and bathroom, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and other conveniences. 1325.00 monthly plus gas and electric. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
412 LAUREL AVENUE
412 Laurel Avenue, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1390 sqft
Beautiful Cape Cod near historical downtown Laurel! This home boosts of 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Kitchen connected to a big dining room! Huge master bedroom with a full bathroom! Lots of natural light! Very spacious throughout home! Washer

1 of 13

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
610 MAIN STREET
610 Main Street, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated condo in a great location. Walking distance to local restaurants & short drive to 95, Highway 1 and 495. Tile floors throughout the open floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
15706 DORSET ROAD
15706 Dorset Road, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom for rent on the second floor, Unit has been freshly painted and new flooring throughout. Stackable washer & dryer. Updated kitchen & bathrooms. Slider doors to balcony. Tenant to enjoy community swimming pool.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13
Laurel Lakes
1 Unit Available
14310 Chapel Cove Ct
14310 Chapel Cove Court, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1123 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Laurel. **Newly renovated Townhome in a sought after Laurel neighborhood.** Former Airbnb Superhost 5-star listing property; this pristine clean newly renovated property is now yours for rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
401 GREENHILL AVENUE
401 Greenhill Ave, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Carpet Free! Recently renovated & freshly painted. Open floor plan w/white kitchen,black granite counters & breakfast bar, hardwood floors throughout.Family room addition w/ wood look laminate.SMALL bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
16019 Dorset Road
16019 Dorset Road, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Laurel. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 19th 2020.

Median Rent in Laurel

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Laurel is $1,366, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,619.
Studio
$1,246
1 Bed
$1,366
2 Beds
$1,619
3+ Beds
$2,118
City GuideLaurel
Need some local info on the renter's life in Laurel these days? Well, then you've found the perfect little apartment guide here. So, have a quick read, and then scroll through those listings to get the most out of your apartment hunting research.
Life in Laurel

Having trouble with Craigslist Laurel? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Hop off the train halfway between Washington and Baltimore, and you’ll find yourself in the happy little city of Laurel. This community has a small town atmosphere with a couple of community colleges, a local theater scene, and year-round festivities. Rental properties come in all shapes, sizes, prices, and locations, giving you many different options to consider.

You can find some great rental properties by the golf course, the lake, the river, the historic Main Street area, the college center, and everywhere in between.

Off of Cherry Lane is Laurel Square, an open-air multi-use shopping center with plans for a movie theater, health club, and restaurants. Here, you can already find luxury hotel-style living at the Emerson at Cherry Lane. Ridiculously lavish amenities in this high-rise building include a resort-style swimming pool, spa, health club, business center, game room, movie theater, Zen garden, yoga room, rose garden, maid service, pet service, trash valet, laundry service... and the list goes on. Steward Manor is another luxury apartment building, with its own resort-style amenities right by Laurel Lake.

If luxury isn't your priority, then keep an eye out for cheap apartments, townhouses, and rental homes. There are lots of delightful little brick apartment buildings and townhouses with historic character in this price range, as well as some newer properties for those who prefer modern style and modern energy efficiency.

Outside the swimming pools and spa's of luxury apartments, you can still find plenty of convenient and more practical amenities. Things like laundry facilities, BBQ pits, picnic areas, playgrounds, and parking are common. Also, most apartment communities feature units with a fireplace and sometimes even a washer & dryer.

Need a pet friendly property rental in Laurel? No problem. Laurel has a good selection of pet friendly apartments and houses for rent. From luxury apartments to cheap apartments, rental homes to townhouses, there are plenty of places that proudly advertise "pet-friendly". Some rentals accept only cats, however, the majority are dog friendly as well. Expect to pay both a non-refundable pet fee and pet rent for each of your furry family members.

That's the swing of things in Laurel these days. Have fun on the apartment hunt and best of luck!

-By Katy Comal

Laurel rent trends were flat over the past month

Laurel rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Laurel stand at $1,366 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,620 for a two-bedroom. Laurel's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Laurel over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Laurel

    As rents have fallen slightly in Laurel, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Laurel is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
    • Laurel's median two-bedroom rent of $1,620 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Laurel.
    • While rents in Laurel fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Laurel than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released results for Laurel from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “According to our results, renters in Laurel are quite satisfied with the city overall,” says And...

    View full Laurel Renter Survey

    Here’s how Laurel ranks on:

    A+
    Overall satisfaction
    A-
    Safety and crime rate
    B
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B
    Recreational activities
    A-
    Affordability
    A
    Quality of schools
    C+
    Weather
    A-
    Commute time
    C+
    State and local taxes
    C
    Public transit
    B-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released results for Laurel from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “According to our results, renters in Laurel are quite satisfied with the city overall,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They gave many categories above-average scores.”

    Key findings in Laurel include the following:

    • Laurel renters give their city an A+ overall for satisfaction.
    • The highest-rated category for Laurel was the quality of local schools, which received an A score.
    • Other highly-rated categories were safety (A-), commute times (A-), and affordability/cost of living (A-).
    • Renters in Laurel were mostly satisfied with local job and career opportunities (B) and access to parks and community events (B).
    • Some areas of concern here included state and local taxes (C+) and access to public transit (C).
    • Relative to other nearby cities like Falls Church, VA (A) and Hyattsville, MD (D), Laurel did very well overall.
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Laurel?
    In Laurel, the median rent is $1,246 for a studio, $1,366 for a 1-bedroom, $1,619 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,118 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Laurel, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Laurel?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Laurel include Laurel Lakes.
    How pet-friendly is Laurel?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Laurel received a letter grade of B- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Laurel?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Laurel received a letter grade of B for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Laurel?
    Laurel renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Laurel did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Laurel?
    Some of the colleges located in the Laurel area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Laurel?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Laurel from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.

