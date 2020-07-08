1906-1908 17TH ST NW.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Luxury one bedroom unit with private entrance. In historic district, approximately one block to Starbucks at New Hampshire Ave and U St. Wood-burning fireplace in living-room, hardwood floors, washer & dryer in unit many decorative touches, gourmet kitchen, lots of closets, good window lighting, central air, gas heat, small front patio with seating shared with other tenant in building. Renovation/remodeling just completed. Easy walk to wonderful restaurants, park, METRO, etc. 680+ credit score.