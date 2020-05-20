1660 W VIRGINIA AVE NE #101

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking

Back on the market! Welcome Home! Newly renovated 2 bed 1 bath condo located near Ivy City. Open floor plan in the main living area. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen includes ample storage, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Includes in-unit washer and dryer. Central heat and A/C. Secured building. Unit is wheelchair accessible from rear entrance. Private and secure parking is available along with ample street parking. Easy access to Downtown DC, Virginia and Maryland. Close to shops, restaurants/cafes and bars in NoMa, Union Market and the H Street Corridor. Walk to Gallaudet University, Trader Joe's, Wholefoods and the NoMa metro stop. Small pets up to 35 lbs are welcomed. $50 per pet monthly fee. This is smoke free building so smoking is not permitted in the unit. Walkable/Bikeable community. 6 - 24 month lease. Parking, gas and water included. Minimum 620 credit score. AVAIL 3/15/2020. Please log on to LongandFoster.com to complete the rental application and pay processing fee.