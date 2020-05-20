All apartments in Washington
1660 W VIRGINIA AVE NE #101

1660 West Virginia Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1660 West Virginia Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
Back on the market! Welcome Home! Newly renovated 2 bed 1 bath condo located near Ivy City. Open floor plan in the main living area. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen includes ample storage, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Includes in-unit washer and dryer. Central heat and A/C. Secured building. Unit is wheelchair accessible from rear entrance. Private and secure parking is available along with ample street parking. Easy access to Downtown DC, Virginia and Maryland. Close to shops, restaurants/cafes and bars in NoMa, Union Market and the H Street Corridor. Walk to Gallaudet University, Trader Joe's, Wholefoods and the NoMa metro stop. Small pets up to 35 lbs are welcomed. $50 per pet monthly fee. This is smoke free building so smoking is not permitted in the unit. Walkable/Bikeable community. 6 - 24 month lease. Parking, gas and water included. Minimum 620 credit score. AVAIL 3/15/2020. Please log on to LongandFoster.com to complete the rental application and pay processing fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 W VIRGINIA AVE NE #101 have any available units?
1660 W VIRGINIA AVE NE #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 W VIRGINIA AVE NE #101 have?
Some of 1660 W VIRGINIA AVE NE #101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 W VIRGINIA AVE NE #101 currently offering any rent specials?
1660 W VIRGINIA AVE NE #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 W VIRGINIA AVE NE #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1660 W VIRGINIA AVE NE #101 is pet friendly.
Does 1660 W VIRGINIA AVE NE #101 offer parking?
Yes, 1660 W VIRGINIA AVE NE #101 offers parking.
Does 1660 W VIRGINIA AVE NE #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 W VIRGINIA AVE NE #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 W VIRGINIA AVE NE #101 have a pool?
No, 1660 W VIRGINIA AVE NE #101 does not have a pool.
Does 1660 W VIRGINIA AVE NE #101 have accessible units?
Yes, 1660 W VIRGINIA AVE NE #101 has accessible units.
Does 1660 W VIRGINIA AVE NE #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 W VIRGINIA AVE NE #101 has units with dishwashers.

