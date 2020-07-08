Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverbend Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This hidden jewel is one of the best apartment values in SE Washington, D.C. Whether you commute to downtown, Northern Virginia or suburban Maryland, our location is convenient. We are only minutes from I-295, bus stop and Metro! Call today and schedule an appointment to see our wonderful one and two bedroom apartment homes!
Professionally managed by Horning Brothers: more than 55 years of community building
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $100 (Holding fee)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet (one-time fee)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Riverbend Apartments have any available units?
Riverbend Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverbend Apartments have?
Some of Riverbend Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverbend Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Riverbend Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverbend Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverbend Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Riverbend Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Riverbend Apartments offers parking.
Does Riverbend Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverbend Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverbend Apartments have a pool?
No, Riverbend Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Riverbend Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Riverbend Apartments has accessible units.
Does Riverbend Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverbend Apartments has units with dishwashers.