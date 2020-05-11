All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A
Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:53 AM

1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A

1660 Avon Place NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1660 Avon Place NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming apartment available. One bedroom, plus studio, perfect for couples or singles. Located in one of the most beautiful streets in Georgetown, very close to the gorgeous Montrose Park. Full of light, bathroom in travertine, custom made kitchen, fire place.
Property Highlights:
-Original hardwoods throughout (exception of Master bedroom)
-Working fireplace
-Abundant natural light
-Exposed white brick walls
-Brand new appliances
-Energy saving dishwasher
AVAILABLE NOW & PET FRIENDLY

(RLNE4751032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A have any available units?
1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A have?
Some of 1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A offer parking?
No, 1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A have a pool?
No, 1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A have accessible units?
No, 1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
1210 Mass
1210 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Ordway Apartments
2745 Ordway Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University