1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A

Amenities
Charming apartment available. One bedroom, plus studio, perfect for couples or singles. Located in one of the most beautiful streets in Georgetown, very close to the gorgeous Montrose Park. Full of light, bathroom in travertine, custom made kitchen, fire place.
Property Highlights:
-Original hardwoods throughout (exception of Master bedroom)
-Working fireplace
-Abundant natural light
-Exposed white brick walls
-Brand new appliances
-Energy saving dishwasher
AVAILABLE NOW & PET FRIENDLY
(RLNE4751032)