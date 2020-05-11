1660 Avon Pl NW Apt A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming apartment available. One bedroom, plus studio, perfect for couples or singles. Located in one of the most beautiful streets in Georgetown, very close to the gorgeous Montrose Park. Full of light, bathroom in travertine, custom made kitchen, fire place.

Property Highlights:

-Original hardwoods throughout (exception of Master bedroom)

-Working fireplace

-Abundant natural light

-Exposed white brick walls

-Brand new appliances

-Energy saving dishwasher

AVAILABLE NOW & PET FRIENDLY



(RLNE4751032)