All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2401 Pennsylvania.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2401 Pennsylvania
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

2401 Pennsylvania

2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW · (202) 759-2694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 601 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$5,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Unit 808 · Avail. Aug 19

$6,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Unit 705 · Avail. now

$6,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2401 Pennsylvania.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
coffee bar
hot tub
With an unwavering commitment to providing residents with prestigious living, we have designed our apartments to offer elegance and luxury. Transcend to distinguished living with unparalleled amenities such as enchanting views of D.C., authentic wood-burning fireplaces, private balconies with French doors, and marble tiled bathrooms with a relaxing whirlpool bathtub. Step off the busy streets of D.C. and into an apartment that gives you the quiet sanctuary you deserve. Luxury is in the details and we have meticulously integrated it into every inch of 2401 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $1250 flat fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Agressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Pennsylvania have any available units?
2401 Pennsylvania has 4 units available starting at $3,985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Pennsylvania have?
Some of 2401 Pennsylvania's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Pennsylvania currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Pennsylvania is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Pennsylvania pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Pennsylvania is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Pennsylvania offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Pennsylvania offers parking.
Does 2401 Pennsylvania have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 Pennsylvania offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Pennsylvania have a pool?
Yes, 2401 Pennsylvania has a pool.
Does 2401 Pennsylvania have accessible units?
No, 2401 Pennsylvania does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Pennsylvania have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Pennsylvania has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2401 Pennsylvania?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Argonne
1629 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Park Crest
2070 Belmont Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Dahlia
7019 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity