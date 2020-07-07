Amenities
With an unwavering commitment to providing residents with prestigious living, we have designed our apartments to offer elegance and luxury. Transcend to distinguished living with unparalleled amenities such as enchanting views of D.C., authentic wood-burning fireplaces, private balconies with French doors, and marble tiled bathrooms with a relaxing whirlpool bathtub. Step off the busy streets of D.C. and into an apartment that gives you the quiet sanctuary you deserve. Luxury is in the details and we have meticulously integrated it into every inch of 2401 Pennsylvania Avenue.