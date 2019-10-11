All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1431 S STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1431 S STREET SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1431 S STREET SE

1431 S Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1431 S Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 S STREET SE have any available units?
1431 S STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1431 S STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1431 S STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 S STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1431 S STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1431 S STREET SE offer parking?
No, 1431 S STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 1431 S STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 S STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 S STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1431 S STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1431 S STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1431 S STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 S STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 S STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 S STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 S STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Meridian Park
2445 15th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Seville Apartments
1401 N St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University