Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:43 PM

The Citadel

1631 Kalorama Rd NW · (202) 902-6625
Location

1631 Kalorama Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 30 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 38 · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Citadel.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Live the Legacy---Be a part of history and live in this fascinating and unique residence that hosted some of DCкs most notable moments. In the (early or late) 70's this one of a kind free standing dome was home to the Derby team, then transformed into the sound stage for the Academy Award winning Pelican Brief. This landmark residence exudes energy with a Zen atmosphere and exemplifies a sophisticated lifestyle.The Citadel offers 39 luxury residences with impeccable finishes; quartz counter tops, designer flooring, dramatic high ceilings, and one of a kind floor plans, offer a truly amazing experience. Discover one of DCкs most vibrant neighborhoods where a flare for diversity is the status quo. Adams Morgan offers the cityкs palate of restaurants, entertainment, night life, and one of a kind retail shops.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $500 Move in fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: Off-street parking, Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Citadel have any available units?
The Citadel has 3 units available starting at $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Citadel have?
Some of The Citadel's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Citadel currently offering any rent specials?
The Citadel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Citadel pet-friendly?
Yes, The Citadel is pet friendly.
Does The Citadel offer parking?
Yes, The Citadel offers parking.
Does The Citadel have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Citadel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Citadel have a pool?
No, The Citadel does not have a pool.
Does The Citadel have accessible units?
Yes, The Citadel has accessible units.
Does The Citadel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Citadel has units with dishwashers.
