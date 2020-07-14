Amenities
Live the Legacy---Be a part of history and live in this fascinating and unique residence that hosted some of DCкs most notable moments. In the (early or late) 70's this one of a kind free standing dome was home to the Derby team, then transformed into the sound stage for the Academy Award winning Pelican Brief. This landmark residence exudes energy with a Zen atmosphere and exemplifies a sophisticated lifestyle.The Citadel offers 39 luxury residences with impeccable finishes; quartz counter tops, designer flooring, dramatic high ceilings, and one of a kind floor plans, offer a truly amazing experience. Discover one of DCкs most vibrant neighborhoods where a flare for diversity is the status quo. Adams Morgan offers the cityкs palate of restaurants, entertainment, night life, and one of a kind retail shops.