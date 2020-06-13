112 Apartments for rent in Lanham, MD

Moving to Lanham

Before applying for your new home in Lanham, it's important to be equipped with the proper documentation to make for a smooth rental process. For example, you'll want to collect copies of your ID, proof of your income (in the form of pay stubs or a letter from your employer), letters of reference attesting to your good character, and, of course, your checkbook!

Getting Around

When you hear or read about a city being inside of the beltway, pay special attention: this really matters. Lanham is one of these inner-belt cities, and people looking to live here are in (perhaps inadvertently) on one of metropolitan D.C.'s best-kept commuter secrets. When you live in a place that is within the inner loop and you work in D.C., it gets you to work much, much, much faster. It's probably why there's no shortage of people looking for a rental apartment in Lanham. When it comes to commuting, the D.C. area ranks pretty high up on the U.S. bad-traffic meter (in fact, some reports place this region's traffic congestion squarely behind NYC's).