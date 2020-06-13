112 Apartments for rent in Lanham, MD📍
Lanham is an unincorporated city with a balanced mix of old-time residents and new city slickers. Located in Prince George's County, or just 'PG' to Marylanders, Lanham is situated inside of the Capitol Beltway. The official name is Lanham-Seabrook, although that really only matters when you're trying to figure out public transportation and other travel routes. With a population of over 10,000 people, Lanham's not the biggest city on the metro block, but that works in its favor. Sections of the city are inhabited by long-term residents, people that moved in to stay for life. However, as its location affords quick access to the Inner Loop, people looking for a quick commute to D.C. often seek its convenient refuge, too. Actually, many of Lanham's lifers start out this way and then find a community that is stable, pleasant and neighborly.
Before applying for your new home in Lanham, it's important to be equipped with the proper documentation to make for a smooth rental process. For example, you'll want to collect copies of your ID, proof of your income (in the form of pay stubs or a letter from your employer), letters of reference attesting to your good character, and, of course, your checkbook!
Getting Around
When you hear or read about a city being inside of the beltway, pay special attention: this really matters. Lanham is one of these inner-belt cities, and people looking to live here are in (perhaps inadvertently) on one of metropolitan D.C.'s best-kept commuter secrets. When you live in a place that is within the inner loop and you work in D.C., it gets you to work much, much, much faster. It's probably why there's no shortage of people looking for a rental apartment in Lanham. When it comes to commuting, the D.C. area ranks pretty high up on the U.S. bad-traffic meter (in fact, some reports place this region's traffic congestion squarely behind NYC's).
Hunting down rental properties in Lanham won't be too difficult. Depending on where you live, you'll have plenty of choices. Whether you need a one-bedroom apartment or are seeking house rentals, you'll find it. All housing options in Lanham share a common ground; houses and apartments are fairly well integrated, making it just as likely to find one or the other right next door. It's definitely an assorted bag, but that only opens up your options even wider.
Seabrook: Seabrook has a wide selection of rental homes and apartments. Bordered by Good Luck and Lanham-Severn Roads, there are quite a few apartment buildings that have all-utilities-paid units available. If you're not married to a specific type of housing, and are open to houses or apartments, this area would be ideal. Local's favorite restaurant Just Jerk will soon become your usual dining spot.
Glenn Dale: Glenn Dale is a community that has a fair share of single-family homes, but some apartment buildings, too. If you're looking to sort through three-bedroom houses for rent, this would probably be a practical area to examine.
Hynesboro: This is another area with diverse housing options. Whatever type of rental property best suits your housing needs might be found in the Hynesboro area. Seabrook Park is close by for when you need a quick (or lengthy!) breath of fresh air.
If you're making an in-state move to Lanham, then you're probably already aware of Maryland-specific laws and traditions. If you're coming to the Old Line State from other points, then here's a quick primer for you. Although Lanham is closer to D.C. than Baltimore and Annapolis, Maryland pride is distinct and dominant in the city. Crab-and-beer festivals are common when the weather permits, and boating on the Potomac is a popular pastime.
If you're in a going-out-on-the-town mood, just choose your method. If you're feeling a bit sophisticated and highbrow, travel a few miles and hit up DC's city scene. If you're looking for great bite to eat, check out Bojangles to sate your appetite. When you want a complete change of pace and scene, just grab the keys and hit the road. Within a short time, you'll find yourself on the Eastern shore. Spend a day at the beach or watch the wild horses take over Assateague Island.