112 Apartments for rent in Lanham, MD

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
21 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lanham-Seabrook
1 Unit Available
9246 Annapolis Rd
9246 Annapolis Road, Lanham, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1560 sqft
9246 Annapolis Rd Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Cape Cod in Lanham! - Beautiful 4 Bed/ 2.
Results within 1 mile of Lanham
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
15 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,338
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
17 Units Available
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,334
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1093 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,403
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Woodland Landing
10023 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,941
1192 sqft
A beautiful community on a well-maintained property. Onsite playground, community room and pool. Newer fitness center. Near the waterfront. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer separate dining rooms and large closets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4761 River Valley Way
4761 River Valley Way, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1814 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3BR Bowie condo - Beautiful remodeled multi-level condo! This sunny end unit features three spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom includes private bath and his and her closets.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
7730 Harkins Road
7730 Harkins Road, Prince George's County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,562
575 sqft
At the Remy Apartments be greeted by high quality interiors that truly reflect your style. Revel in resort amenities and experience what it is like to be part of this amazing community.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10010 DORSEY LANE
10010 Dorsey Lane, Glenn Dale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2500 sqft
Brick Front McPherson Model Townhome ~ only 9 months old! Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen to include 10 ft island, all the bells and whistles for the cook in you! Conveniently located nook off the kitchen for your mini office~large spacious dining area

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5530 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE
5530 Karen Elaine Drive, New Carrollton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
867 sqft
Great rental property... Ready to Move In... Two bedroom, one bath condo near the New Carrollton Metro and shopping within minutes. Will be available on July 15th, 2020.

Last updated June 3 at 02:41pm
1 Unit Available
11297 RAGING BROOK DRIVE
11297 Raging Brook Drive, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1893 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Bowie! Freshly painted throughout! Master Suite on top floor with Fireplace and Balcony! Family room AND Living room with 2nd Fireplace at Front of house.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Glenarden
1 Unit Available
9200 BETH AVENUE
9200 Beth Avenue, Glenarden, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
885 sqft
This lovely home exudes pride of ownership inside and out. Located on a spacious corner lot, it's one of the few rentals available in the area. A short walk to Woodmore Town Center, Wegman's, Costco, restaurants, shops, etc..

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
7610 Hubble Drive - 1
7610 Hubble Drive, Glenn Dale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7610 Hubble Drive - 1 in Glenn Dale. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD
9971 Good Luck Road, Glenn Dale, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1160 sqft
Enjoy the floor to ceiling windows that allows the natural light to shine in this unique apartment, Stylish Vertical and Mini-Blinds Throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10837 LANHAM SEVERN RD #8
10837 Lanham Severn Road, Glenn Dale, MD
Studio
$950
Awesome smaller commercial office space available immediately. The available space is part of a larger privately owned office space within the Glenn Dale Plaza Center.
Results within 5 miles of Lanham
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
15 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
15 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,743
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
12 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,365
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
16 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,462
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
613 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
76 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.

Median Rent in Lanham

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lanham is $1,328, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,534.
Studio
$1,265
1 Bed
$1,328
2 Beds
$1,534
3+ Beds
$2,024
City GuideLanham
Lanham is a good place to find a particular type of soda. Shoppers Food Warehouse, affectionately known as "Shoppers" to the locals, is headquartered in Lanham. Why does that matter? Well, if you're a fan of affordable and tasty birch beer, and have lived too far from the D.C. metropolitan area to enjoy it on a regular basis, then you know it's hard to find and incredibly pricey when you finally hunt it down. Since Shoppers' hub is Lanham, you're just about guaranteed a cold mug of this froth...

Lanham is an unincorporated city with a balanced mix of old-time residents and new city slickers. Located in Prince George's County, or just 'PG' to Marylanders, Lanham is situated inside of the Capitol Beltway. The official name is Lanham-Seabrook, although that really only matters when you're trying to figure out public transportation and other travel routes. With a population of over 10,000 people, Lanham's not the biggest city on the metro block, but that works in its favor. Sections of the city are inhabited by long-term residents, people that moved in to stay for life. However, as its location affords quick access to the Inner Loop, people looking for a quick commute to D.C. often seek its convenient refuge, too. Actually, many of Lanham's lifers start out this way and then find a community that is stable, pleasant and neighborly.

Moving to Lanham

Before applying for your new home in Lanham, it's important to be equipped with the proper documentation to make for a smooth rental process. For example, you'll want to collect copies of your ID, proof of your income (in the form of pay stubs or a letter from your employer), letters of reference attesting to your good character, and, of course, your checkbook!

Getting Around

When you hear or read about a city being inside of the beltway, pay special attention: this really matters. Lanham is one of these inner-belt cities, and people looking to live here are in (perhaps inadvertently) on one of metropolitan D.C.'s best-kept commuter secrets. When you live in a place that is within the inner loop and you work in D.C., it gets you to work much, much, much faster. It's probably why there's no shortage of people looking for a rental apartment in Lanham. When it comes to commuting, the D.C. area ranks pretty high up on the U.S. bad-traffic meter (in fact, some reports place this region's traffic congestion squarely behind NYC's).

Neighborhoods in Lanham

Hunting down rental properties in Lanham won't be too difficult. Depending on where you live, you'll have plenty of choices. Whether you need a one-bedroom apartment or are seeking house rentals, you'll find it. All housing options in Lanham share a common ground; houses and apartments are fairly well integrated, making it just as likely to find one or the other right next door. It's definitely an assorted bag, but that only opens up your options even wider.

Seabrook: Seabrook has a wide selection of rental homes and apartments. Bordered by Good Luck and Lanham-Severn Roads, there are quite a few apartment buildings that have all-utilities-paid units available. If you're not married to a specific type of housing, and are open to houses or apartments, this area would be ideal. Local's favorite restaurant Just Jerk will soon become your usual dining spot.

Glenn Dale: Glenn Dale is a community that has a fair share of single-family homes, but some apartment buildings, too. If you're looking to sort through three-bedroom houses for rent, this would probably be a practical area to examine.

Hynesboro: This is another area with diverse housing options. Whatever type of rental property best suits your housing needs might be found in the Hynesboro area. Seabrook Park is close by for when you need a quick (or lengthy!) breath of fresh air.

Living in Lanham

If you're making an in-state move to Lanham, then you're probably already aware of Maryland-specific laws and traditions. If you're coming to the Old Line State from other points, then here's a quick primer for you. Although Lanham is closer to D.C. than Baltimore and Annapolis, Maryland pride is distinct and dominant in the city. Crab-and-beer festivals are common when the weather permits, and boating on the Potomac is a popular pastime.

If you're in a going-out-on-the-town mood, just choose your method. If you're feeling a bit sophisticated and highbrow, travel a few miles and hit up DC's city scene. If you're looking for great bite to eat, check out Bojangles to sate your appetite. When you want a complete change of pace and scene, just grab the keys and hit the road. Within a short time, you'll find yourself on the Eastern shore. Spend a day at the beach or watch the wild horses take over Assateague Island.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lanham?
In Lanham, the median rent is $1,265 for a studio, $1,328 for a 1-bedroom, $1,534 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,024 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lanham, check out our monthly Lanham Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lanham?
Some of the colleges located in the Lanham area include Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, Howard Community College, and Johns Hopkins University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lanham?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lanham from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.

