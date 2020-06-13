/
district heights
149 Apartments for rent in District Heights, MD📍
Suitland-Silver Hill
40 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
4 Units Available
Walker Mill Apartments
1296 Rochell Ave, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
973 sqft
Newly renovated, the apartments have received a thorough upgrade, including spacious kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and gas ranges. The pet-friendly community has a pool, on-site laundry and a playground for residents.
Results within 1 mile of District Heights
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
4 Units Available
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd, Walker Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floorplans with private patios, walk-in closets, and well-equipped kitchens. Minutes away from the National Harbor and Capital Beltway. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly.
7 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
2 Units Available
Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy quality living at Dunhill South Apartments. Dunhill South Apartments offers modern, spacious, charming living.
5 Units Available
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.
4 Units Available
The District at Forestville
2723 Lorring Dr, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1010 sqft
Great location and luxury accommodations. This suburban paradise is close to Washington, D.C. city attractions, parks and Six Flags resort. Pet-friendly, recently renovated apartments feature patio/balcony, appliances and air conditioning. Pool and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
1749 ADDISON ROAD S
1749 Addison Road South, Walker Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1129 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Condo in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan.
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
6303 Hil-Mar Drive
6303 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
715 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 715; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1285.00; IMRID24441
1 Unit Available
7145 Donnell Place
7145 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
664 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 664; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1475.00; IMRID24438
1 Unit Available
2001 COUNTY ROAD
2001 County Road, Walker Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath, near Suitland Metro station, and Addison Metro station. Freshly painted, updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, and living area, huge yard. Washer and dryer hookup, move in ready.
1 Unit Available
7149 DONNELL PLACE
7149 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,175
659 sqft
One bedroom condo with large patio. ceiling fan, new vinyl flooring and freshly painted. Close to major routes, shopping and public transportation. Ready for immediate occupancy. Community pool and playgrounds. Vouchers welcome.
1 Unit Available
7105 CROSS ST
7105 Cross Street, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1932 sqft
This 3 level townhome is located in an ideal location by major highways, shoppong, schools and resturants.
1 Unit Available
6731 MILLTOWN COURT
6731 Milltown Court, Walker Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1045 sqft
ONE LEVEL Living at it's Best!!! Private entrance, Fresh paint and carpet, Large two bedrooms, one bath, open floor plan condo with separate dining and living rooms, large eat in kitchen , sliding patio doors to deck area that backs to trees.
1 Unit Available
2922 FOREST RUN DRIVE
2922 Forest Run Drive, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1334 sqft
Move-In Ready! This End Unit Townhome with a garage features three freshly painted levels with hardwood on the main level and carpet upstairs and in the basement living areas.
Results within 5 miles of District Heights
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Temple Hills
17 Units Available
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,191
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Suitland-Silver Hill
51 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
8 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
15 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Suitland-Silver Hill
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,188
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
76 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In District Heights, the median rent is $1,149 for a studio, $1,207 for a 1-bedroom, $1,395 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,840 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in District Heights, check out our monthly District Heights Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the District Heights area include Howard Community College, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to District Heights from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.
