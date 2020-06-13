/
/
south kensington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 PM
417 Apartments for rent in South Kensington, MD📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
South Kensington
1 Unit Available
9801 La Duke Drive
9801 La Duke Drive, South Kensington, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
2735 sqft
See Video Here: https://youtu.be/BFi9cRkaJI0 Beautiful Single Family House In the Bethesda Chevy Chase Cluster. New Kitchen & (3) New Bathrooms. Walk 2 Blocks to Rock Creek Park (Beach Drive). Experience the Jogging & Bike Trails.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Kensington
1 Unit Available
10117 THORNWOOD ROAD
10117 Thornwood Road, South Kensington, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1478 sqft
VERY CHARMING Parkwood Rambler with addition and renovated KITCHEN.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Kensington
1 Unit Available
4411 EDGEFIELD RD
4411 Edgefield Road, South Kensington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfection plus! Completely renovated Parkwood Cape, large family room addition, beamed cathedral ceilings. Updated kitchen - granite & SS appliances. All baths renovated. Upper level/master suite with full bath. Finished basement.
1 of 82
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Kensington
1 Unit Available
4419 BROOKFIELD DRIVE
4419 Brookfield Drive, South Kensington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2070 sqft
WHAT A FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN SOUGHT-AFTER KENSINGTON ESTATES.
Results within 1 mile of South Kensington
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,612
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Wheaton-Glenmont
18 Units Available
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,462
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
20 Units Available
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,510
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
30 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,570
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
16 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,668
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,869
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
37 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,671
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1671 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
21 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1088 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
44 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
5 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
$
58 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,810
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,782
1410 sqft
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
4 Units Available
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
9 Units Available
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,212
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,026
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
830 sqft
Spacious layouts with newly renovated bathrooms and modern kitchens. Large bedrooms, picture windows and plush carpeting. Easy access to food, nightlife, outdoor recreation and retail.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
10 Units Available
Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1056 sqft
Welcome home to Earle Manor Apartments. We're conveniently located on Georgia Ave in Wheaton MD. You’ll have easy access to buses, the Metro (Red Line), and I-495. Explore an eclectic range of nearby restaurants. Catch a movie at the AMC Theatre.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
10 Units Available
Chase Manor
3710 Manor Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,893
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1350 sqft
Chase Manor is located in the heart of Chevy Chase, just minutes from the Capital Beltway and the Washington, D.C. border.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10504 Amherst Ave
10504 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Supersized Home Next to Park Less Than 1 Mile to Wheaton Metro! - If you're searching for an awesome home in a magnificently convenient location, then stop looking because the search is over! Let's talk about location: your home is the last house
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10735 Symphony Park Drive
10735 Symphony Park Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
3900 sqft
10735 Symphony Park Drive Available 08/08/20 Jaw Dropping 4BR, 4.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2118 Linden Lane
2118 Linden Lane, Silver Spring, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2580 sqft
2118 Linden Lane Available 07/07/20 Cute Rambler Inside the Beltway - Silver Spring - Very Nice 2 Level Rambler in Excellent Location - 3 bedroom and 2 bath on main, fourth bathroom, kitchen and Den in basement - Sun room and Deck in back of house!
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10701 Amherst Ave
10701 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Single Family Cape Cod - Property Id: 10743 Charming cottage in great location -- walk (0.7 miles) to Red line metro (Wheaton), shops, cinema, mall, and restaurants.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
4012 Halsey Ct
4012 Halsey Court, North Kensington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2150 sqft
3 BR/3BA House in Kensington, MD - Property Id: 295129 Newly rebuilt 2-story house in a quiet cul-de-sac in Kensington close to Beltway, Rock Creek Trail, NIH, shopping, train station, metro station.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9800 Georgia Ave
9800 Georgia Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
Silver Spring condo. 2 min walk to metro station. - Property Id: 281481 Silver Spring, MD $ 1,799 per month (1-year lease minimum) 2 bedroom apartment, 1 and 1/2 bathrooms. Large bedrooms.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for South Kensington rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,150.
Some of the colleges located in the South Kensington area include Howard Community College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Kensington from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VA