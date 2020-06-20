1309 P STREET NW

Amenities

NEW LOOK AND NEW FLOORS!!!Original Lofts in Logan Circle! Open loft style floor plan that suits all living and entertaining needs. Chef~s kitchen. Master bedroom with magnificent and quiet terrace views. Unit conveys with TWO large terraces. Large walk-in closets. Luxurious master dual-vanity master bath. High ceilings throughout. In unit washer/ dryer. Believe-it-or-not a block from Logan Circle, Whole Foods and everywhere you want and need to be! Approximately 1200 square feet, 2 large outside terraces, and 1 assigned parking space. Walk score of 100! Available immediately furnished/ or unfurnished.