The Wallasey
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

The Wallasey

2426 19th Street Northwest · (857) 320-3595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2426 19th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit T4 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 577 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. Aug 31

$3,281

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 25

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Wallasey.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You have found your new home here at The Wallasey, where historic charm and architecture blend with modern conveniences. The Wallasey offers an unbeatable location in the heart of Kalorama, between Adams Morgan and Woodley Park, and less than ½ mile walk to Woodley Park Metro. The Wallasey is within close proximity to Downtown Washington, meaning you are in the center of it all; from entertainment venues and parks to restaurants, shops and more.

This boutique building has undergone recent renovations and a new apartment with high-end finishes awaits. The Wallasey provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings and walk-in closets. Select two-bedroom models even feature a second bath, and all include a breakfast bar, chrome appliances, Nest thermostats, in unit washer/dryer and access to Hello Alfred service for help with your everyday tasks.

Take a tour of The Wallasey and see the beautiful tree-lined view from the roof deck!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Wallasey have any available units?
The Wallasey has 3 units available starting at $2,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Wallasey have?
Some of The Wallasey's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Wallasey currently offering any rent specials?
The Wallasey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Wallasey pet-friendly?
Yes, The Wallasey is pet friendly.
Does The Wallasey offer parking?
No, The Wallasey does not offer parking.
Does The Wallasey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Wallasey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Wallasey have a pool?
No, The Wallasey does not have a pool.
Does The Wallasey have accessible units?
No, The Wallasey does not have accessible units.
Does The Wallasey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Wallasey has units with dishwashers.
