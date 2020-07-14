Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated oven Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You have found your new home here at The Wallasey, where historic charm and architecture blend with modern conveniences. The Wallasey offers an unbeatable location in the heart of Kalorama, between Adams Morgan and Woodley Park, and less than ½ mile walk to Woodley Park Metro. The Wallasey is within close proximity to Downtown Washington, meaning you are in the center of it all; from entertainment venues and parks to restaurants, shops and more.



This boutique building has undergone recent renovations and a new apartment with high-end finishes awaits. The Wallasey provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings and walk-in closets. Select two-bedroom models even feature a second bath, and all include a breakfast bar, chrome appliances, Nest thermostats, in unit washer/dryer and access to Hello Alfred service for help with your everyday tasks.



Take a tour of The Wallasey and see the beautiful tree-lined view from the roof deck!