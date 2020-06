Amenities

Calling All Students! 5-bedroom, 3 full bathroom townhouse setup perfectly for a max of 6 students. There is a full bath on each floor and a huge yard for hanging out. Townhouse is steps to M Street (near Peets, Georgetown Cupcake, etc.) and a quick walk to campus. Renters of this unit will also receive a $300 gift card each month for Good Stuff Eatery! Move-in ready. Call/text Mike @ 703-966-9032 for availability/tour.