3255 South Cody Court
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM
3255 South Cody Court
3255 South Cody Court
No Longer Available
Location
3255 South Cody Court, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3255 South Cody Court have any available units?
3255 South Cody Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, CO
.
What amenities does 3255 South Cody Court have?
Some of 3255 South Cody Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3255 South Cody Court currently offering any rent specials?
3255 South Cody Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3255 South Cody Court pet-friendly?
No, 3255 South Cody Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakewood
.
Does 3255 South Cody Court offer parking?
Yes, 3255 South Cody Court offers parking.
Does 3255 South Cody Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3255 South Cody Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3255 South Cody Court have a pool?
No, 3255 South Cody Court does not have a pool.
Does 3255 South Cody Court have accessible units?
No, 3255 South Cody Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3255 South Cody Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3255 South Cody Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3255 South Cody Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3255 South Cody Court does not have units with air conditioning.
